Vertical Launches ''CEO Verified'' Discussion Forum on AGORACOM to Act as Primary Investor Social Media Platform

VANCOUVER, February 4, 2019 - Vertical Exploration Inc. (TSX-V: VERT) ("Vertical" or "the Company") is pleased to announce the launch of a "CEO Verified" Discussion Forum on AGORACOM. The forum will serve as the Company's primary social media platform to interact with both shareholders and the broader investment community in a fully moderated environment.

The Company will also receive significant exposure through millions of content brand insertions on the AGORACOM network and extensive search engine marketing over the next 12 months. In addition, exclusive sponsorships of invaluable digital properties such as AGORACOM TV, the AGORACOM home page and the AGORACOM Twitter account will serve to significantly raise the brand awareness of the Corporation among small cap investors.

MODERATED DISCUSSION FOR PUBLIC COMPANY EXECUTIVES AND SHAREHOLDERS

AGORACOM "CEO Verified" provides the first ever identity verification of small cap executives on a finance platform. For the first time ever, small cap CEO's and other company officers can post or communicate within a discussion forum without the risk of impersonation leading to catastrophic consequences. As the ultimate influencers of their own companies, "CEO Verified" Forums will create incredible levels of engagement between companies and investors that have long desired civilized, constructive and factual conversation, with no limitations as to the number of characters.

Posts to AGORACOM are shareable on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn, which enables the Company to continue utilizing these channels while making AGORACOM the primary HUB of investor engagement.

There are no log-in requirements for investors to visit the forum and read posts. Those wishing to post questions, comments and interact with company officers can quickly log-in using their Facebook or LinkedIn accounts, or create an anonymous new user account.

The Vertical Discussion Forum can be found at:

https://agoracom.com/ir/verticalexploration

Verified officer at launch:

Peter P. Swistak, President/CEO

Peter P. Swistak stated, "Social media participation is very important for growth companies such as ours and AGORACOM forums are purpose built to facilitate intelligent discussion without the nonsense that plagues other such sites. I encourage everyone to read and participate in our CEO Verified Discussion Forum to create great, vibrant and constructive discussion for the long term benefit of everyone."

George Tsiolis, AGORACOM Founder, stated, "This is a service that is long overdue for small cap companies, executives and long-term shareholders that have had no choice but to watch their company message get hijacked on unmonitored forums by unscrupulous investors. CEO Verified Discussion Forums is the killer solution and it is free, so every small cap CEO in North America should be using it and every small cap shareholder should be demanding it."

SHARES FOR SERVICES

The Company intends to issue common shares in the capital of the Company (the "Common Shares") to AGORA in exchange for the Services. Pursuant to the terms of the Agreement, the Company will be issuing a total fee of $60,000 (plus HST), to be paid as follows:

$60,000 + HST to be paid via Shares for Services

$12,000 + HST Shares for Services upon Commencement February 1, 2019 for initial set up of HUB, marketing materials and search engine programs.

$12,000 + HST Shares for Services at end of Third Month May 1, 2019



$12,000 + HST Shares for Services at end of Sixth Month August 1, 2019



$12,000 + HST Shares for Services at end of Ninth Month November 1, 2019



$12,000 + HST Shares for Services at end of Twelfth Month February 1, 2020

The number of Common Shares to be issued at the end of each period will be determined by using the closing price of the Common Shares of the Company on the Toronto Venture Exchange ("TSX-V") on the first trading day following the end of each period for which the Services were provided by AGORA.

The term of the Agreement is for 12 months effective February 1, 2019 and the agreement is subject to TSX-V approval.

ABOUT VERTICAL EXPLORATION

Vertical Exploration's mission is to identify, acquire, and advance high potential mining prospects located in North America for the benefit of its stakeholders. The Company's flagship St-Onge Wollastonite property is located in the Lac-Saint-Jean area in the Province of Quebec.

About AGORACOM

AGORACOM is the pioneer of online marketing, broadcasting, conferences and investor relations services to North American small and mid-cap public companies, with more than 300 companies served. AGORACOM is the home of more than 767K investors that visited 5.2 million times and read 53 million pages of information every year. The average duration of visit of 8min 43sec is more than double that of global financial sites, which can be attributed to the implementation and enforcement of the strongest moderation rules in the industry (All Metrics Average 2008 - 2017).

AGORACOM traffic ranks within the top 0.5% of all websites around the world. These traffic results are independently tracked and verified by Google analytics. AGORACOM traffic can be attributed to its strategy of maintaining the cleanest, moderated small-cap discussion, as well as, implementation of the first ever Investor Controlled Stock Discussion Forums in 2007. 10 years later, in 2017, AGORACOM launched the first ever "CEO Verified" Discussion Forums to allow Small Cap CEO's and Company officers to post comments in a fully verified, moderated and social media shareable environment.

