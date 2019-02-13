CALGARY, Feb. 13, 2019 - Petro-Canada, a Suncor business, is building a network of electric vehicle (EV) fast charging stations across the country.



More than 50 EV stations will be located along the Trans-Canada highway at strategically located Petro-Canada stations from Nova Scotia to British Columbia. Construction is set to begin this spring with sites opening over the next year.

“Keeping Canadians moving is what we do. We know the needs of our customers are evolving as we transition to a low-carbon future which is why we are excited to expand our current offering to support this growing customer segment,” said Kris Smith, executive vice president, Downstream, Suncor. “With more than 1,800 retail and wholesale locations across the country we have the network in place to build Canada’s first electric highway, providing coast-to-coast EV charging for our customers. We’re also investing in the fastest charging EV technology available today, which will be able to easily upgrade as technology advances.”

Petro-Canada stations will offer DC fast chargers with both CHAdeMO and CCS/SAE connectors which support a broad selection of vehicles. The chargers can provide up to a 200 kilowatt charge – enough to provide an 80 per cent charge to most EVs in less than 30 minutes. The units are capable of 350 kilowatt charging with future upgrades.

A test site is currently operational at 235 Steeles Ave. in Milton, Ont. For a full list of the locations where an EV fast charge will be available, please visit: Petro-Canada.ca/ev

Suncor Energy is Canada's leading integrated energy company. Suncor's operations include oil sands development and upgrading, offshore oil and gas production, petroleum refining, and product marketing under the Petro-Canada brand. A member of Dow Jones Sustainability indexes, FTSE4Good and CDP, Suncor is working to responsibly develop petroleum resources while also growing a renewable energy portfolio. Suncor is listed on the UN Global Compact 100 stock index and the Corporate Knights’ Global 100. Suncor's common shares (symbol: SU) are listed on the Toronto and New York stock exchanges.

Petro-Canada, a Suncor business, operates more than 1,500 retail stations and 300 Petro-Pass wholesale locations nationwide. Petro-Canada’s retail loyalty program, Petro-Points™, provides Canadians with the opportunity to earn and redeem rewards. Petro-Canada is proud to be a National Partner of the Canadian Olympic and Paralympic committees, supporting Canadian athletes, coaches and their families for more than 25 years. For more information, visit Petro-Canada.ca.

