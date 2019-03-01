Deep-South Resources Shareholders Elect Six Directors at AGM

Vancouver, March 1, 2019 - Deep-South Resources Inc. ("Deep-South" or "the Company") (TSX-V: DSM) announces the voting results from the company's annual general meeting ("AGM") held in Vancouver, BC., on February 28, 2019.

A total of 30,826,701 common shares were represented at the AGM, representing 50.84% of the votes attached to all outstanding common shares as at the record date. All of the matters submitted to the shareholders for approval as set out in the company's notice of meeting and information circular; both dated January 17, 2019 were approved by 100% of the votes cast at the AGM.

Shareholders voted in favour of setting the number of Directors at six and elected all incumbent Directors. The details of the voting results are set out in the following table:

Director Votes for % for Votes withheld % withheld

John H Akwenye 30,826,701 100% 0 0

Pierre Leveille 30,826,701 100% 0 0

Tim Fernback 30,826,701 100% 0 0

Ryan Cheung 30,826,701 100% 0 0

Jean-Luc Roy 30,826,701 100% 0 0

Luke N. Nepela 30,826,701 100% 0 0

Shareholders also approve the reappointment of Morgan Company LLC as auditor of the company for the ensuing year at the remuneration to be set by the Directors.

About Deep-South Resources Inc.

Deep-South Resources Inc. is a mineral exploration company largely held by Namibian shareholders and Teck Resources Ltd., which holds about 30% of Deep-South share capital. Deep-South currently holds 100% of the Haib Copper project in Namibia, one of the largest copper porphyry deposits in Africa. Deep-South's growth strategy is to focus on the exploration and development of quality assets, in significant mineralized zones, close to infrastructure, in stable countries.

More information is available by contacting Pierre Leveille, President & CEO at

+1-819-340-0140 or at: info@deepsouthresources.com or

Paradox Public Relations at +1-514-341-0408.

This press release contains certain "forward-looking statements," as identified in Deep-South's periodic filings with Canadian Securities Regulators that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

