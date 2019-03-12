Bold Ventures Mourns Loss of Chairman Richard Nemis

Toronto, March 12, 2019 - It is with great sadness that the Board and Management of Bold Ventures Inc. (TSXV: BOL) (the "Company" or "Bold") advises that its Chairman, Richard Nemis, has passed away. Richard was involved in the mineral resource sector as a lawyer and promoter for over 50 years. His contributions to the mineral exploration business were numerous and enriching. His discoveries have spanned the past four decades. In 2009 he was a co-recipient of the Bill Dennis Award for a Canadian Discovery or Prospecting Success for the discovery of the 'Ring of Fire'. Richard's enthusiasm, dedication and vision were a source of inspiration for all who came in contact with him. Richard will be missed by all and his memory will continue to provide inspiration to the many people whose lives he touched.

Our deepest condolences go out to his family.

An obituary and funeral details will appear in the Globe and Mail and the Sudbury Star on Wednesday, March 13th and Thursday, March 14th.

For additional information about Bold Ventures and our projects please visit www.boldventuresinc.com or contact Bold Ventures Inc. at 416-864-1456.

"David B Graham"

David Graham

President and CEO

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/43349