Rumble Resources Ltd: Half Yearly Report

Perth, Australia - Your directors submit the financial report of Rumble Resources Ltd. (ASX:RTR) ("Rumble" or "the Company") and its controlled entities ("the Group") for the half-year ended 31 December 2018.During the period, Rumble Resources Ltd. ("Group") executed the Board's clear strategy of generating a pipeline of quality high grade base and precious metal projects at various stages of exploration and development, critically reviewing them against stringent criteria developed by Rumble's highly regarded technical director Brett Keillor, negotiating low cost upfront optionality and systematically exploring multiple projects to test for high grade world class discoveries.During the half-year ended 31 December 2018, the Group completed drill programs at the Braeside Project, Munarra Gully and Nemesis (subsequently relinquished). The Group also executed option agreements to acquire the Long Lake Project and Panache Project in the Sudbury region in Canada, generated drill targets at the Earaheedy Project and continued a positive relationship with the CSIRO that contributes to the Group's various research and development activities.Exploration by Rumble in 2019 will provide shareholders with multiple near term catalysts to have a significant re-rating, with each drill program a chance to make high grade discoveries.To view the full report, please visit:http://abnnewswire.net/lnk/G51Y0P0S





About Rumble Resources Ltd:



Rumble Resources Ltd. (ASX:RTR) (FRA:20Z) is an Australian based exploration company, officially admitted to the ASX on the 1st July 2011. Rumble was established with the aim of adding significant value to its current gold and base metal assets and will continue to look at mineral acquisition opportunities both in Australia and abroad.





Source:



Rumble Resources Ltd.





Contact:

Shane Sikora Managing Director Email: enquiries@rumbleresources.com.au Phone: +61-8-6555-3980 Website: www.rumbleresources.com.au