South Star Mining Announces Positive Test Results for Filtered Tailings at its Santa Cruz Graphite Project

Vancouver, March 20th, 2019 - South Star Mining Corp. ("South Star" or the "Company") (TSXV: STS) (OTCQB: STSBF) is pleased to announce that it has received positive results for the laboratory bench scale filtered tailings tests performed on two simulated tailings samples from its Santa Cruz Graphite Project (Project) in Bahia, Brazil. Two tailings samples (+ 325 mesh and - 325 mesh) were generated and tested in laboratory facilities in Belo Horizonte, Brazil.

The goal of the testing program is to examine the potential for altering the proposed flow sheet from the process circuit presented in the NI 43-101 Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) to include a filter press and eliminate the requirement for a tailings storage facility. By incorporating filtered tailings technology, the majority of the water from the tailings would be removed and recirculated, and allow the dried tails to be placed together with waste rock in a co-disposal waste facility.

Company CEO Eric Allison stated "We are very pleased with these initial results from our filtered tailings test program and their positive implications for utilizing dry stack tailings at Santa Cruz for both our trial mining plant and the final full-scale facility. Co-disposal of the waste should not only reduce the project's environmental impact, risk profile and physical footprint, but should streamline our permitting and licensing processes as well."

The Company plans to incorporate the results of the program into the prefeasibility report scheduled for completion in Q3 of 2019.

Filtered Tailings Test Results

Five scenarios were completed for the leaf filter tests varying solids densities, feed rates, vacuum pressures, and cake thickness:

1.) -325 mesh sample at 10% solids 2.)-325 mesh sample at 10% solids at higher feed rate and vacuum pressures 3.)- 325 mesh sample at 20% solids 4.)- 325 mesh sample at 20% solids with minimized cake thickness 5.)+325 mesh sample at 10% solids

The tests result in cake with humidity varying between 23% to 35% and cycle times ranging from 19:23 to 49:47 minutes. Based on the bench scale leaf tests, additional pilot tests are being performed to better quantify the range of possible solutions, and also test a mixture of the +325 and - 325 mesh materials to create a third sample type. Results of the pilot tests are expected shortly.

The Company also wishes to announce that it has terminated the non-brokered private placement announced on February 4, 2019, having raised a total of C$405,000 in a closing previously announced on March 1, 2019.

Richard L. Pearce is a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 and is responsible for the preparation and approval of the technical information disclosed in this news release

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

This news release and the PEA contain references to inferred resources. The PEA is preliminary in nature and includes inferred mineral resources that are considered too speculative geologically to have the economic considerations applied to them that would enable them to be categorized as mineral reserves. There is no certainty that the PEA will be realized.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Generally, any statements that are not historical facts may contain forward-looking information, and forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or indicates that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be" taken, "occur" or "be achieved". Although the Company believes in light of the experience of its officers and directors, current conditions and expected future developments and other factors that have been considered appropriate, that the expectations reflected in this forward-looking information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on them because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Readers are cautioned to not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by these statements.

