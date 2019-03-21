TANTALEX Provides Special Meeting of Shareholders Results

TORONTO and MUNICH, March 21, 2019 - Tantalex Resources Corp. Inc. (CSE: TTX – FSE: 1T0) (“TANTALEX” or the "Company") announces the results of its special meeting of shareholders that was held on March 15, 2019 (the “Meeting”). The Company’s shareholders approved every resolution that was presented to them as part of the management information circular dated January 18, 2019 that was sent to the Company’s shareholders and filed on SEDAR on January 28, 2019 (the “Information Circular”).



The shareholders unanimously approved the amalgamation of TANTALEX with International Cobalt Corp. (“ICC”) (the “Amalgamation”), as more particularly described in the Information Circular.

The Company’s shareholders further approved to set the number of Directors of the resulting entity assuming completion of the Amalgamation (the “Resulting Issuer”) at five (5) for the ensuing year and to approve the appointment of the following persons as Directors of the Resulting Issuer to serve until the next annual meeting of the shareholders of the Resulting Issuer:

Mr. Eugene Beukman;

Mr. Maciej Lis;

Mr. Paul Deslauriers;

Mr. Dave Gagnon; and

Mr. Michel Lebeuf.

In addition, the Company’s shareholders approved the appointment of Adam Sung Kim, Chartered Professional Accountant, as the Resulting Issuer’s independent registered accounting firm for the ensuing year.

Completion of the Amalgamation will be subject, amongst other conditions, to ICC obtaining approval from its shareholders on the contemplated Amalgamation, as ICC and TANTALEX continue to discuss their ongoing relationship and how to work together in the near future.

About TANTALEX Resources Corporation

TANTALEX is a mining company engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development and distribution of Lithium, Cobalt, Tantalum and other high-tech mineral properties in Africa. The Corporation is listed on the Canadian Stock Exchange (symbol: TTX) and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (symbol: 1T0).

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements

The information in this news release includes certain information and statements about management's view of future events, expectations, plans and prospects that constitute forward looking statements. These statements are based upon assumptions that are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Because of these risks and uncertainties and as a result of a variety of factors, the actual results, expectations, achievements or performance may differ materially from those anticipated and indicated by these forward looking statements. Although TANTALEX believes that the expectations reflected in forward looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurances that the expectations of any forward looking statements will prove to be correct. Except as required by law, TANTALEX disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward looking statements to reflect actual results, whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in assumptions, changes in factors affecting such forward looking statements or otherwise.

The Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) has not reviewed this news release and does not accept responsibility for its adequacy or accuracy.

For further information, please contacts Investor relations: ir@tantalex.ca

Or visit us at: WWW.TANTALEX.CA

Tantalex Resources Corp.

Dave Gagnon

Chief Executive Officer

+16479637476

dg@tantalex.ca