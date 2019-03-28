Tethyan Announces C$5 Million Underwritten Private Placement

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO THE UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

JERSEY, March 28, 2019 - Tethyan Resources Plc (TSXV: TETH) (“Tethyan” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement with TD Securities Inc. as bookrunner, on behalf of a syndicate of underwriters (the “Underwriters”), pursuant to which the Underwriters have agreed to purchase for their own account or arrange for substituted purchasers to purchase on an underwritten private placement basis 6,250,000 common shares (the “Shares”) of the Company at a price of $0.80 per common share (the “Issue Price”) for aggregate gross proceeds of $5,000,000 (the “Offering”).

Jerrold Annett, Tethyan’s Chief Executive Officer, commented, “The Company is pleased to have JP Morgan Asset Management U.K. and Richard Warke, the Company's Executive Chairman, complete this private placement. Attracting such elite investors at this point speaks to the quality of the assets that Tethyan holds.”

Proceeds from the Offering will be used to fund the planned advancement of the Rudnica copper-gold project and Kizevak zinc-lead-silver project located five kilometers apart in Serbia.

It is expected that the closing of the Offering will occur on or about April 17, 2019, subject to regulatory approval.

The Shares issued with respect to this equity offering will be subject to a four-month hold period in accordance with applicable Canadian securities laws.

The Shares will be offered by way of private placement exemptions to accredited investors in all provinces of Canada, and in the United States on a private placement basis pursuant to exemptions from the registration requirements of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended. This news release is not an offer of securities for sale in the United States. The shares being offered have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933 and accordingly are not being offered for sale and may not be offered, sold or delivered, directly or indirectly within the United States, its possessions and other areas subject to its jurisdiction or to, or for the account or for the benefit of a U.S. person, except pursuant to an exemption from the registration requirements of that Act.

About Tethyan

Tethyan Resources Plc, a member of the Augusta Group of Companies, is a precious and base metals mineral exploration company incorporated in England & Wales and listed on the TSX Venture Exchange. Tethyan is focused on the Tethyan Metallogenic Belt in Eastern Europe, mainly Serbia, where it is acquiring and exploring a portfolio of quality precious and base metals projects with known mineralization and compelling drill targets. Tethyan emphasizes responsible engagement with local communities and stakeholders, and is committed to the proactive implementation of Good International Industry Practice (GIIP) and sustainable health, safety and environmental management. More information can be found on Tethyan’s website: www.tethyanresources.com.

Contact

Tethyan Resources Plc

+44 1534 881 885

Jerrold Annett, Chief Executive Officer

+1 416 366 5678 Ext. 207 | jerrold@tethyan-resources.com

