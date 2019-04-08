iMetal Resources Receives Airborne Geophysical Results - New Major Exloration Targets Identified

Vancouver, April 8th, 2019 - iMetal Resources Inc. (TSXV: IMR) ("iMetal" or the "Company") is pleased to announce iMetal has received the results of a helicopter-borne versatile time domain electromagnetic (VTEM(TM) plus), and horizontal magnetic gradiometer geophysical surveys covering the upper half of the Gowganda West Project, located 20 km from Gowganda, Ontario and 90 km from Kirkland Lake, Ontario. The property is accessible year-round by road and serviced by excellent infrastructure.

VTEM and Magnetics Survey

Based on the geophysical results obtained over a total area coverage is 42 km2, and total survey line coverage of 589 line kilometers, iMetal has identified 3 large EM anomalous zones and all have been described as good conductors as provided by Geotech. These EM anomalous zones also have associated magnetic anomalies. The three defined targets exhibit different depths of burial as indicated on the 3D Resistivity-Depth image (RDI) block model. The EM anomalous targets that have been identified on the property are in areas that are yet to be explored by the iMetal's team.

These airborne EM anomalies will be followed up with ground geophysical Induced Polarization (I.P.) surveys to ground proof the VTEM anomalies and locate potential drill targets. A follow up diamond drilling program will be planned to carry out testing of prioritized targets.

Johan Grandin, iMetal President and CEO, commented: "We are very excited about the results of the VTEM survey over Gowganda West. The results have identified several major new exploration targets, including targets that are near surface and with substantial strike lengths. The results of this survey demonstrate that we are yet to fully explore the most prospective and largest targets in our land package. We intend to drill these targets in Q2, 2019."

The location of the VTEM anomalies with a scalable map can be found on www.imetalresources.ca/vtem/

The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Dave Gamble P.Geo., a qualified person as defined under NI-43-101.

iMetal Resources Inc. is a Canadian based exploration company focused on the acquisition and exploration of prospective resource properties. iMetal is focused on advancing its Gowganda West Project in Ontario, Canada. iMetal trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the ticker symbol IMR. For further information, please call 604- 739-9713 or visit iMetal's website at www.imetalresources.ca.

