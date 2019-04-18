Brixton Metals Provides Its Phase One 2019 Exploration Plans for the Atlin Goldfields Project

VANCOUVER, April 18, 2019 - Brixton Metals Corp. (TSXV: BBB) (OTCQB: BBBXF) (the “Company” or “Brixton”) is pleased to announce it has commenced exploration work at its wholly owned Atlin Goldfields Project near the town of Atlin in Northwest British Columbia and within the traditional territory of the Taku River Tlingit First Nations. Since 2016, Brixton has consolidated approximately 1,000 square kilometres of mineral claims covering most of the Atlin gold camp which has seen placer gold production for the past 120 years. Brixton’s goal is to discover the bedrock sources for the gold mineralization using modern systematic exploration techniques.



Scope of Phase One Work for 2019

Completed 1,965 line-kilometres of helicopter-borne magnetic geophysical survey

Construction has begun on a new, 35-person exploration camp located at the Yellowjacket mine

Property scale geological mapping will focus on structural controls of gold mineralization

The collection of approximately 5000 soil, 100 stream sediment, and several hundred prospecting samples is planned

Approximately 3000 metres of core drilling across 4 targets: LD, Pictou, Imperial and Yellowjacket will be drilled

Select historical core holes from the Yellowjacket zone will be re-logged and lithogeochemical samples shall be collected

First-pass stream sediment sampling conducted by Brixton Metals has identified several watershed drainages anomalous in gold and other orogenic and intrusion-related pathfinder elements. The 2019 program will increase stream sediment density in these areas, and geological mapping and soil sampling grids will be conducted where warranted.

The airborne magnetic geophysics program will be utilized to map lithological contacts and major structures in the Pine Creek area. Preliminary work by Brixton Metals has identified geological structures possibly related to known bedrock gold occurrences in the Pine Creek watershed including Yellowjacket, Imperial, and Pictou zones.

Diamond drilling is expected to commence in late June and will focus on LD, Pictou and the Yellowjacket-Imperial expansion zones. At LD and Pictou, a series a short drillholes will be utilized to test for vein continuity below historic trenches and to partially test gold-in-soil anomalies generated by Brixton in 2018.

The Yellowjacket expansion drilling is designed to test geophysical structures between the Yellowjacket and Imperial deposits that do not have surface exposure. This total area is over 5 square-km. This preliminary drilling will be a ‘proof of concept’ program aimed at discovery outside of the historic gold deposits.

About the Atlin Goldfields Project

Since 2016, Brixton has staked claims and completed 12 transactions to hold approximately 1,000 square kilometres of mineral rights in the Atlin Mining District of Northwest British Columbia. The project is located east of the town of Atlin and is road accessible and is amenable to year round drilling. Placer gold mining operations have been active in the Atlin Goldfields for the past 120 years; however, only limited hard rock exploration has been conducted for the source of the gold.

Yellowjacket Mine

The Yellowjacket Mine is a permitted 200 tpd mine and mill currently on care and maintenance. The zone is an example of bedrock hosted gold mineralization. Drilling at Yellowjacket has been shallow with an average drill length of 84m. The mine is road accessible and located 9 km from the town of Atlin. Core drilling by Homestake Minerals from 1986 to 1988 and the Yellowjacket JV between 2003 and 2011 identified high-grade gold mineralization in multiple zones within an 80 metre wide shear zone. Historical drilling results include significant gold intersections:

Hole YJ03-01: 5.57m of 509.96 g/t Au (16 opt gold)

Hole TW05-02: 2.62m of 853.28 g/t Au (27 opt gold)

Hole TW02-02: 13.50m of 11.21 g/t Au (0.36 opt gold)

Hole MET06-03: 6.00m of 21.07 g/t Au (0.68 opt gold)

Imperial Mine

The Imperial Mine is approximately 3 km northwest of the Yellowjacket Mine and has a history going back to 1899 immediately following the discovery of placer gold in the Atlin Camp. Historic records indicate 268 metric tonnes were mined at a grade of 11.5 g/t Au from a 150 metre-long gold-bearing quartz vein, Minfile 104N 008.

LD Zone

The LD Showing is approximately 12 km from Atlin and is road accessible. Previous exploration work has discovered gold mineralization associated with quartz veins hosted within a shear zone. Grab samples collected by Brixton geologists have assayed up to 293 g/t Au. During 2018, the Company completed geologic mapping, rock sampling, biogeochemical studies, and soil sampling which expanded the gold-in-soil anomaly to 1200 metres by 2000 metres. The gold-in-soil anomaly remains open to expansion.

Pictou Zone

The Pictou Showing is located 2 km from Atlin and is road accessible. Historic records going back to 1899 discovered gold-bearing quartz veins through 29 metres of underground workings. Homestake conducted exploration from 1987 to 1988 and reported grab samples ranging from 15 to 60 g/t Au. The best channel sample across the showing assayed 14.3 g/t over 2 metres. Chip sampling by Brixton during 2018 of outcrop in the vicinity of the adit returned 11.75 g/t Au and 4.48 g/t Au.

The Qualified Person (“QP”) for Brixton cannot verify the drill and surface geochemical results reported above or the other technical information set out in this news release. The precise location of the drill cores from the program is presently unknown and they have not been inspected by the QP, and therefore Brixton has not undertaken sufficient re-logging, resampling or check assays; however, Brixton has no reason to doubt the results and considers the results relevant and suitable for disclosure. The QP also advises that true width of the above results cannot be determined at this time. The results disclosed above are selected intercepts or other highlights from historical work at the Atlin Properties and none of this information is supported by a technical report prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects and the Company cautions readers that there is no certainty that these results are indicative of future exploration at the Atlin Properties and there is no certainty of similar grades from future drilling.

Mr. Darren O’Brien, P.Geo, is a Qualified Person as defined under National Instrument 43-101 standards and has reviewed and approved this news release.

