Tethyan Announces Appointment of Poonam Puri to Board of Directors

Toronto, April 22, 2019 - Tethyan Resources Plc (TSXV: TETH) ("Tethyan" or the "Company") today announced the appointment of Professor Poonam Puri to the Board of Directors. Professor Puri is a Professor of Law and former Associate Dean at Osgoode Hall Law School, and affiliated scholar to Davies Ward Phillips & Vineberg LLP. She is one of Canada's most respected scholars and commentators on issues of corporate governance, corporate law, securities law and financial regulation. Professor Puri is currently a Commissioner of the Ontario Securities Commission and serves on the board of directors of the Canada Infrastructure Bank. She replaces Dr. Michael Andrews who has resigned to focus on his professional commitments at a number of other companies where he holds senior executive positions.

Jerrold Annett, Chief Executive Officer, said, "We would like to thank Dr. Andrews for his long-term support and wish him well in his future endeavours. We are very pleased to have Professor Puri join our Board, bringing deep expertise in the area of corporate governance, as she did at Arizona Mining. With the closing of our $5 million private placement last week, we are well-funded for our 2019 exploration program."

The Company has granted director and officer incentive stock options to purchase 350,000 ordinary shares of the Company, exercisable at a price of C$0.78 per share and C$0.63 per share based on the closing price of the Company's ordinary shares on April 17, 2019, and March 6, 2019, respectively. The options are exercisable for a period of five years and were granted in accordance with the Company's stock option plan.

About Tethyan

Tethyan Resources Plc, a member of the Augusta Group of Companies, is a precious and base metals mineral exploration company incorporated in England & Wales and listed on the TSX Venture Exchange. Tethyan is focused on the Tethyan Metallogenic Belt in Eastern Europe, mainly Serbia, where it is acquiring and exploring a portfolio of quality precious and base metals projects with known mineralization and compelling drill targets. Tethyan emphasizes responsible engagement with local communities and stakeholders, and is committed to the proactive implementation of Good International Industry Practice (GIIP) and sustainable health, safety and environmental management. More information can be found on Tethyan's website: www.tethyan-resources.com.

