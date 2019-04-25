Wir verwenden Cookies, um Ihnen eine optimale Funktion der Webseite zu ermöglichen. Wenn Sie weitersurfen, stimmen Sie der Cookie-Nutzung zu. Mehr erfahren
Giga Raises $1,045,000 On Exercise of Warrants

16:34 Uhr  |  Newsfile

Vancouver, April 25, 2019 - Giga Metals Corp. (TSXV: GIGA) (the "Company") announced today that a total of 10,450,000 warrants outstanding since April 2016 have been exercised at a price of $0.10 per share for proceeds to the Company of $1,045,000. Certain insiders of the Company sold shares in private transactions at a price of $0.25 per share in order to raise funds to pay the warrant exercise price. Total shares issued and outstanding now total 53,774,015.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

"Mark Jarvis"

MARK JARVIS, President
GIGA METALS CORPORATION

Tel - 604 681 2300

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Suite 203 - 700 West Pender St., Vancouver, BC, Canada V6C 1G8
T: 604-681-2300 E: info@gigametals.com W: www.gigametals.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/44323


Giga Metals Corp.

Bergbau
Kanada
www.gigametals.com


