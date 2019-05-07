Gold Resource Corporation Reports First Quarter Net Income Of $0.01 Per Share, Maintains 2019 Production Outlook

COLORADO SPRINGS, May 07, 2019 - Gold Resource Corp. (NYSE American: GORO) (the “Company” or “GRC”) reported production results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2019 of 6,538 ounces of gold and 364,653 ounces of silver, which along with base metal revenue generated $26.6 million in net revenue and $0.9 million, or $0.01 per share in net income for the quarter. Gold Resource Corp. is a gold and silver producer, developer and explorer with operations in Oaxaca, Mexico and Nevada, USA. The Company has returned $111 million to its shareholders in consecutive monthly dividends since July 2010 and offers its shareholders the option to convert their cash dividends into physical gold and silver and take delivery.



Q1 2019 HIGHLIGHTS

$0.9 million net income, or $0.01 per share

$8.5 million cash and cash equivalents (a $0.8 million increase)

$26.6 million net sales

6,538 gold ounces produced

364,653 silver ounces produced

$340 total cash cost per gold equivalent ounce sold (after by-product credits)

$834 total all-in sustaining cost per precious metal gold equivalent ounce sold

$18.4 million base metal by-product credits, or $2,327 per precious metal gold ounce sold

$0.3 million dividend distributions, or $0.005 per share for quarter

$3.7 million gold and silver bullion

Connected the Aguila project, Oaxaca, Mexico to the federal power grid in March 2019

Began circulating first leach solution to the Isabella Pearl pad in March 2019

Overview of Q1 2019 Results

Gold Resource Corp. sold 7,911 precious metal gold equivalent ounces at a total cash cost of $340 per ounce (after by-product credits), benefiting from strong base metal production and sales. Average realized metal prices during the quarter included $1,339 per ounce gold and $15.74 per ounce silver*. The Company recorded net income of $0.9 million, or $0.01 per share. The Company paid $0.3 million to its shareholders in dividends, or $0.005 per share during the quarter. Cash and cash equivalents at quarter end totaled $8.5 million.

Production totals for the first quarter of 2019 included 6,538 ounces of gold, 364,653 ounces of silver, 433 tonnes of copper, 2,153 tonnes of lead and 5,838 tonnes of zinc. The Company maintains its 2019 Annual Outlook, targeting a plus or minus 10 percent production of 27,000 gold ounces and 1,700,000 silver ounces.

*Average realized metal prices include final settlement adjustments for previously unsettled provisional sales. Provisional sales may remain unsettled from one quarter into the next. Realized prices will therefore vary from average spot metal market prices upon final settlement.

The following Production Statistics table summarizes certain information about our Oaxaca Mining Unit operations for three months ended March 31, 2019 and 2018:

Three months ended March 31, 2019 2018 Arista Mine Milled Tonnes Milled 150,061 130,789 Grade Average Gold Grade (g/t) 1.51 1.92 Average Silver Grade (g/t) 74 106 Average Copper Grade (%) 0.36 0.39 Average Lead Grade (%) 1.87 1.63 Average Zinc Grade (%) 4.67 4.41 Aguila Open Pit Mine Milled Tonnes Milled 11,464 5,108 Grade Average Gold Grade (g/t) 2.11 2.16 Average Silver Grade (g/t) 43 45 Mirador Mine Milled Tonnes Milled 4,113 3,192 Grade Average Gold Grade (g/t) 1.26 1.16 Average Silver Grade (g/t) 226 182 Combined Tonnes milled 165,638 139,089 Tonnes Milled per Day (1) 1,917 1,636 Metal production (before payable metal deductions) (2) Gold (ozs.) 6,538 6,647 Silver (ozs.) 364,653 425,884 Copper (tonnes) 433 385 Lead (tonnes) 2,153 1,615 Zinc (tonnes) 5,838 4,793 Precious metal gold equivalent ounces produced (mill production) (2) Gold Ounces 6,538 6,647 Gold Equivalent Ounces from Silver 4,287 5,262 Total Precious Metal Gold Equivalent Ounces 10,825 11,909

(1) Based on actual days the mill operated during the period. (2) The difference between what we report as "ounces/tonnes produced" and "payable ounces/tonnes sold" is attributable to the difference between the quantities of metals contained in the concentrates we produce versus the portion of those metals actually paid for by our customers according to the terms of our sales contracts. Differences can also arise from inventory changes incidental to shipping schedules, or variances in ore grades which impact the amount of metals contained in concentrates produced and sold.

The following Sales Statistics table summarizes certain information about our combined Oaxaca Mining Unit operations for three months ended March 31, 2019 and 2018:



Three months ended March 31, 2019 2018 Metal sold Gold (ozs.) 4,758 5,563 Silver (ozs.) 268,189 381,366 Copper (tonnes) 338 340 Lead (tonnes) 1,653 1,493 Zinc (tonnes) 4,506 3,778 Average metal prices realized (1) Gold ($ per oz.) 1,339 1,342 Silver ($ per oz.) 15.74 16.58 Copper ($ per tonne) 6,291 7,156 Lead ($ per tonne) 2,063 2,573 Zinc ($ per tonne) 2,856 3,805 Precious metal gold equivalent ounces sold Gold Ounces 4,758 5,563 Gold Equivalent Ounces from Silver 3,153 4,712 Total Precious Metal Gold Equivalent Ounces 7,911 10,275 Total cash cost before by-product credits per precious metal gold equivalent ounce sold (2) $ 2,667 $ 1,694 Total cash cost (credit) after by-product credits per precious metal gold equivalent ounce sold (2) (3) $ 340 $ (316 ) Total all-in sustaining cost per precious metal gold equivalent ounce sold (2) $ 834 $ 347

(1) Average metal prices realized vary from the market metal prices due to final settlement adjustments from our provisional invoices when they are settled. Our average metal prices realized will therefore differ from the market average metal prices in most cases. (2) For a reconciliation of this non-GAAP measure to total mine cost of sales, which is the most comparable U.S. GAAP measure, please see Non-GAAP Measures in our most recently filed Form 10-K. (3) Total cash cost after by-product credits are significantly affected by base metals sales during the periods presented.





The following information summarizes Gold Resource Corp.’s financial condition at March 31, 2019 and December 31, 2018, its results of operations including the three months ended March 31, 2019 and 2018, and its cash flows for the three months ended March 31, 2019 and 2018. The summary data as of March 31, 2019 and for the three months ended March 31, 2019 and 2018 is unaudited; the summary data for the year ended December 31, 2018 is derived from our audited financial statements contained in our annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018, but do not include the footnotes and other information that is included in the complete financial statements. Readers are urged to review the Company’s Form 10-K in its entirety, which can be found on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.

The calculation of our cash cost per precious metal gold equivalent per ounce and total all-in sustaining cost per precious metal gold equivalent per ounce contained in this press release are non-GAAP financial measures. Please see "Management's Discussion and Analysis and Results of Operations" contained in the Company’s most recent Form 10-K for a complete discussion and reconciliation of the non-GAAP measures.

GOLD RESOURCE CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (U.S. dollars in thousands, except share and per share amounts) March 31, December 31, 2019 2018 (Unaudited) ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 8,527 $ 7,762 Gold and silver rounds/bullion 3,650 3,637 Accounts receivable 4,515 1,744 Inventories, net 20,464 14,342 Prepaid taxes 1,957 1,126 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 2,607 2,450 Total current assets 41,720 31,061 Property, plant and mine development, net 119,617 111,242 Operating lease assets, net 12,681 - Deferred tax assets, net 6,570 7,372 Other non-current assets 575 656 Total assets $ 181,163 $ 150,331 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 18,176 $ 12,429 Loans payable, current 840 765 Finance lease liabilities, current 418 412 Operating lease liabilities, current 7,868 - Mining royalty taxes payable, net 2,003 1,926 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 1,889 2,030 Total current liabilities 31,194 17,562 Reclamation and remediation liabilities 3,811 3,298 Loans payable, long-term 1,444 1,378 Finance lease liabilities, long-term 724 831 Operating lease liabilities, long-term 4,816 - Total liabilities 41,989 23,069 Shareholders' equity: Common stock - $0.001 par value, 100,000,000 shares authorized: 61,496,813 and 58,850,431 shares outstanding at March 31, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively 95 69 Additional paid-in capital 132,903 121,592 Retained earnings 13,231 12,656 Treasury stock at cost, 336,398 shares (5,884 ) (5,884 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (1,171 ) (1,171 ) Total shareholders' equity 139,174 127,262 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 181,163 $ 150,331





GOLD RESOURCE CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (U.S. dollars in thousands, except share and per share amounts) (Unaudited) Three months ended March 31, 2019 2018 Sales, net $ 26,578 $ 32,151 Mine cost of sales: Production costs 17,679 15,535 Depreciation and amortization 3,444 3,493 Reclamation and remediation 16 203 Total mine cost of sales 21,139 19,231 Mine gross profit 5,439 12,920 Costs and expenses: General and administrative expenses 2,011 2,354 Exploration expenses 1,450 1,185 Other expense, net 25 278 Total costs and expenses 3,486 3,817 Income before income taxes 1,953 9,103 Provision for income taxes 1,071 3,646 Net income $ 882 $ 5,457 Net income per common share: Basic $ 0.01 $ 0.10 Diluted $ 0.01 $ 0.09 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 60,672,133 57,120,077 Diluted 61,142,088 57,911,299





GOLD RESOURCE CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (U.S. dollars in thousands) (Unaudited) Three months ended March 31, 2019 2018 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 882 $ 5,457 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash from operating activities: Deferred income taxes 895 412 Depreciation and amortization 3,561 3,652 Stock-based compensation 336 236 Other operating adjustments (128 ) (906 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (2,771 ) 1,242 Inventories (6,122 ) (1,283 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets 221 868 Other non-current assets 40 65 Accounts payable and other accrued liabilities 3,222 2,726 Mining royalty and income taxes payable, net (784 ) 1,489 Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities (648 ) 13,958 Cash flows from investing activities: Capital expenditures (8,786 ) (7,332 ) Other investing activities 1 2 Net cash used in investing activities (8,785 ) (7,330 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from the exercise of stock options 98 244 Proceeds from at-the-market sales 10,806 - Dividends paid (303 ) (285 ) Repayment of loan payable (187 ) (140 ) Repayment of finance leases (101 ) (93 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 10,313 (274 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (115 ) (127 ) Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 765 6,227 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 7,762 22,390 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 8,527 $ 28,617 Supplemental Cash Flow Information Interest expense paid $ 42 $ 49 Income and mining taxes paid $ 209 $ 730 Non-cash investing activities: Change in accrued capital expenditures $ 2,303 $ (193 ) Change in estimate for asset retirement cost $ 462 $ - Equipment purchased through loan payable $ 330 $ -

