Newmont Goldcorp Director, Mr. Joseph Carrabba, Acquires 16.8% Ownership in Winston Gold

WINNIPEG, May 08, 2019 - Winston Gold Corp. (“Winston Gold” or the “Corporation”) (CSE: WGC) (OTCQB: WGMCF) is pleased to announce that Mr. Joseph A. Carrabba, a Strategic Advisor to the Company, now holds 16.8% of Winston Gold Mining’s issued and outstanding shares. As a result, Mr. Carrabba is now considered an insider of the company.



Mr. Carrabba has over 42 years of management and operational experience in the resource industry. He currently sits on several company boards including Newmont Goldcorp Corp., where he acts as the Chair of their Safety and Sustainability Committee. He was formerly the Chairman, President, and CEO of Cliffs Natural Resources Inc; and has also served as President and CEO of Diavik Diamond Mines.

Mr. Carrabba spent much of his career working for multinational mining operations in North America, Australia, Latin America and Asia. His wide range of experience also includes working on Health and Safety and Environmental and Social Responsibility committees. He is currently the Chair of Newmont’s Safety and Sustainability Committee and a member of the Compensation Committees of Aecon and Timken Steel.

“I took on the role of Strategic Advisor, for Winston Gold in November 2017 because I believed in the potential of the high-grade Winston gold project near Helena, Montana. My opinion has not changed since that time, in fact, I am now even more excited about the future of this project,” commented Mr. Carrabba.

Mr. Murray Nye, CEO and Director of Winston Gold states: “Mr. Carrabba has proven to be a valuable addition to our team and we look forward to working together to advance the Winston Gold Project towards the next stage of underground development."

Winston Gold is a junior mining company focused on advancing high-grade, low cost mining opportunities into production. Towards that end, the Corporation has acquired an underexplored and under-exploited gold/silver mining opportunity, being the Winston Gold project near Helena, Montana.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF THE CORPORATION

For further information, please contact

Murray Nye, Chief Executive Officer

Suite 201-919 Notre Dame Avenue, Winnipeg, Manitoba, R3E 0M8 Canada

Telephone: (204) 989-2434 E-mail: murray@winstongold.com

The CSE has neither approved nor disapproved the information contained herein.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “U.S. Securities Act”), or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

Forward-Looking Information

This release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that Winston Gold Corp. (the "Company") expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include regulatory actions, market prices, exploitation and exploration successes, and continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.