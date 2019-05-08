Drilling Complete on Philadelphia High-Grade Gold-Silver Target in Mohave County, Arizona

Vancouver, May 8, 2019 - Arizona Silver Exploration Inc. (the "Company" or "Arizona Silver") (TSX-V: AZS) (OTCQB: AZASF) is pleased to announce the completion of 6 holes planned for the first round of drilling at the Company's 100% controlled Philadelphia Project. Drill samples were picked up on site by ALS Minerals personnel and delivered to the ALS Minerals sample preparation facility in Tucson, Arizona, for preparation. Pulps will be sent by the facility to the ALS Minerals laboratory in Vancouver, British Columbia, for ICP multi-element analyses, including silver, and AA analyses and fire assay for gold.

The Philadelphia Project is the first of two gold and silver projects to be drilled by the Company this year. The Sycamore Canyon Gold-Silver Property in Graham County, Arizona, is in the final stages of permitting and the Company looks forward to following up its 2018 spot coring program with the first drill program ever to be conducted on this property.

About the Philadelphia Project

The Philadelphia Project is a high-grade gold and silver vein target located in Mohave County, northwestern Arizona. The permitted plan allowed for drilling of six exploration holes in a fence pattern following gold-silver mineralization identified in the Philadelphia No. 1 (PH-1) shaft. The fence of holes tested the easterly dipping mineralized structure along a dip length of over 500 feet (150+ metres). Descriptions of grades and thicknesses from underground sampling completed more than 100 years ago helped the Arizona Silver Exploration team to plan the program. Please see the Company's website for maps of these locations.

http://arizonasilverexploration.com/philadelphia-property/

Surface geologic mapping and aerial photo analysis indicate that production stopes centered on the Philadelphia No. 2 (PH-2) shaft, where the majority of the historic production was derived, may have been terminated by a cross-fault that separates the PH-1 shaft from the PH-2 shaft. The six-hole fence of exploration drill holes tested this interpretation and the down-dip extension of the gold mineralization identified historically in the shallow underground workings off of the PH-1 shaft.

Highlights of Philadelphia Property

- Past production indicates gold grades ranged from 0.3-0.79 opt (10-27 gpt) Au - Historic silver grades in production shaft average 12.25 opt (420 gpt) Ag - Historic gold grades in production shaft average 0.341 opt (15.5 gpt) Au, for a combined gold equivalent grade of 0.485 opt (16.63 gpt) Au(eq). - Readily accessible - initial drilling will be conducted less than 100 metres from paved road access. - Water provided from well on site

VLF-EM Surveying

A VLF-EM ground electromagnetic survey has been completed and sent for evaluation. VLF-EM should help identify the geophysical signature of the mineralized structure and any offsets across the mineralized structure, and should assist in planning additional drilling of the high-grade vein target. Much of the target is buried beneath a thin veneer of recent alluvial cover that masks being able to map the extent of the mineralized structure without the assistance of geophysics.

Greg Hahn, President, CEO, and a Certified Professional Geologist (#7122) is the Qualified Person under NI43-101 responsible for preparing and reviewing the data contained in this press release.

Please refer to our web site for additional and complete news updated on Philadelphia property information. www.arizonasilverexploration.com

Watch for updates on our website with images while waiting lab assays

On behalf of the Board of Directors:

Arizona Silver Exploration Inc.

Greg Hahn, President and CEO

Contact: Mike Stark, Chairman and Director

Phone: (604) 833-4278

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

CAUTION CONCERNING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release includes certain forward-looking statements or information. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this release are forward-looking statements that involve various risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements in this news release include statements in relation to the timing, cost and other aspects of the 2019 exploration program; objectives or expectations of the Company. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements.

Copyright (c) 2019 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.