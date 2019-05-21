Rupert Resources Drills New Discoveries At The Area 1 Target, Pahtavaara Project, Finland

TORONTO, May 21, 2019 - Rupert Resources Ltd. ("Rupert" or "the Company") (TSX-V: RUP) reports significant diamond drilling intercepts representing new gold discoveries at its Area 1 target area, 15km from the Pahtavaara mill at the Pahtavaara Project in the Central Lapland Greenstone Belt of Northern Finland.

In a focused diamond drill program, two holes were planned to confirm separate targets and both intercepted sulphide mineralisation within distinct metasedimentary sequences. Significant intercepts include 10.5m grading 3.55g/t Au in hole 119032, 90m below a base of till anomaly of 21g/t Au. Hole 119033 intersected 2.0m grading 3.4g/t Au along with broad zones of lower grade gold and copper mineralisation associated with sulphides throughout the length of the hole (tables 1 & 2).

James Withall, CEO of Rupert Resources Ltd. commented

"These new discoveries validate the systematic exploration program Rupert is undertaking and we look forward to testing multiple further targets, generated by the same methods, on Rupert's prospective 290km2 land package. The two headline intercepts are located 800m from each other, along different structures, with mineralisation hosted within a sequence of sulphide-rich metasediments and volcanic rocks, that have not previously been identified from historic geological studies. The fact that the mineralisation is hosted by sulphide-rich zones is conducive for using geophysics and possibly suggests potential for better continuity."

The drilling reported today is from a reconnaissance drill program to test coincident base of till (BoT) and geophysical anomalies in the Area 1 target area along a 20km structural corridor (figure 1). The closest previously drilled gold mineralisation to the discoveries is 6km to the west at the Kutuvuoma property (previously operated as a satellite operation to Rupert's Pahtavaara mill) and 7km to the east at the Koppelokangas gold and base metals occurrence (previously drilled by Outokumpu). The Pahtavaara geology team continue to add to the existing inventory of drill-ready targets having recently received an updated geophysical interpretation, including data from a new ground gravity survey, which will provide the basis for an expanded follow-up drilling campaign in the area.

Figure 1. Rupert Resources Ltd. regional target areas

Image: https://www.accesswire.com/users/newswire/images/546057/rupert1RESIZE.png

Rupert's work in the Area 1 target area (figure 2) commenced in January 2019 with a planned 3,000 point BoT geochemistry program. Initial results from this program yielded several significant results with maximum values of 11 and 21g/t Au. This geochemistry program, combined with geophysical data from magnetic and gravity surveys, identified targets that were subsequently drilled in a 525m reconnaissance diamond drill program at the end of the winter drilling season.

Table 1. Significant Intercepts from Area 1 reconnaissance drilling



Hole ID From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Au (g/t) 119031 36.0 36.5 0.5 1.4 119032 118.0 119.0 1.0 2.9 119032 151.7 162.2 10.5 3.6 Inc. 156.0 157.5 1.0 10.9 Inc. 159.5 160.0 0.5 6.4 119033 41.0 43.0 2.0 3.4 Inc. 41.0 42.0 1.0 6.2 59.0 60.0 1.0 1.3 128.5 129.0 0.5 1.7 148.0 148.5 0.5 1.5 151.0 151.5 0.5 3.6

Notes to tables

* - Overlapping Intercepts, nsi - No Significant Intercepts, Reporting limits Au >0.5g/t, max 2m internal dilution. True widths cannot be determined from the information available, assay reports for holes 119031, 32 33 included in Appendix. No significant intercepts were received for DDH 119030 .

Table 2. Drill hole locations from Area 1 reconnaissance drilling



Drill hole locations Hole Easting Northing Elevation EOH (m) Azimuth Dip 119030 452750 7497050 225.8 100.5 46.5 -44.6 119031 452799 7497099 225.8 99.5 43.5 -45.3 119032 454300 7498981 223.0 171.7 0.0 -45.0 119033 454201 7498151 226.7 152.9 45.0 -45.0

Figure 2. BoT anomalies and reconnaissance drill collars in Area 1, on background magnetics (blue - low magnetic response, red/pink - high magnetic response)

Image: https://www.accesswire.com/users/newswire/images/546057/rupert2RESIZE.png

Descriptions of Area 1 drill holes

DDH 119032 was drilled to a downhole depth of 172m. Gold mineralisation is associated with pyrite in quartz-carbonate veins and massive pyrite that occurs at the contact between siltstone and barren footwall clastic breccia (figures 3 and 4). The drillhole was targeted to intersect a linear magnetic feature that trends eastwards for over 800m below a 21g/t Au BoT anomaly, a further 0.9g/t Au base of till anomaly occurs 500m east of the drill collar.

DDH 119033 targeted a discrete magnetic anomaly surrounded by anomalous gold and base metals in BoT (up to 1.1ppm Au), 800m to the south of 119032. The hole intersected a strongly weathered and brecciated sequence of metasediments. The broad brecciated zones are characterised by intense sulphide mineralisation (predominantly pyrrhotite and minor chalcopyrite) with associated gold and copper values throughout.. The hole ended in mineralisation at 153m.

Holes 119030 and 119031 were designed to intersect a linear trend of BoT anomalies (up to 11g/t Au) and coincident magnetic feature in the south western extent of Area 1. The holes were planned to drill across lithological contacts and potential structure. The drilled sequence comprises dolomite-bearing, carbonate-albite altered metasediments and basalt, with quartz-carbonate veins frequently hosting sulphides. No gold mineralisation that would explain the BoT anomaly was intersected in either hole. A number of further high grade BoT anomalies exist to the north east and east of these drill holes with assays including 2.8g/t Au and 5.6g/t Au approximately 200m and 600m respectively from the completed drilling. Further work is planned in this location.

Figure 3. 119032 core showing quartz - carbonate veining and massive pyrite

Image: https://www.accesswire.com/users/newswire/images/546057/rupert3resize.png

Figure 4. Cross section of hole 119032 showinglocation of original BoT anomaly (looking west)

Image: https://www.accesswire.com/users/newswire/images/546057/rupert4resize.png

Review by Qualified Person, Quality Control and Reports

In compliance with National Instrument 43-101, Mr. Mike Sutton, P.Geo. is the Qualified Person who supervised and approved the preparation of the scientific and technical disclosure in this news release.

Samples are prepared by ALS Finland in SodankylÃ¤ and assayed in ALS laboratory in Ireland, Romania or Sweden. All samples are under watch from the drill site to the storage facility. Samples are assayed using fire assay method with aqua regia digest and analysis by AAS for gold. Over limit analysis for >10 ppm Au is conducted using fire assay and gravimetric finish. For multi-element assays Ultra Trace Level Method by HF-HNO3-HClO4 acid digestion, HCl leach and a combination of ICP-MS and ICP-AES is used. The Company's QA/QC program includes the regular insertion of blanks and standards into the sample shipments, as well as instructions for duplication. Standards, blanks and duplicates are inserted at appropriate intervals. Approximately five percent (5%) of the pulps and rejects are sent for check assaying at a second lab.

Base of till samples are prepared in ALS SodankylÃ¤ by dry-sieving method prep-41, and assayed by fire assay with ICP-AES finish for gold. Multi-elements are assayed in ALS laboratories in either of Ireland, Romania or Sweden by aqua regia with ICP-MS finish. Rupert maintains a strict chain of custody procedure to manage the handling of all samples. The Company's QA/QC program includes the regular insertion of blanks and standards into the sample shipments, as well as instructions for duplication.

About Rupert

Rupert is a Canadian based gold exploration and development company that is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "RUP". The Company owns the Pahtavaara gold mine, mill, and exploration permits and concessions located in the Central Lapland Greenstone Belt in Northern Finland ("Pahtavaara"). Pahtavaara has an Inferred mineral resource at a 1.5 g/t Au cut-off grade of 4.6 Mt at a grade of 3.2 g/t Au (474 koz) (see the technical report entitled "NI 43-101 Technical Report: Pahtavaara Project, Finland" with an effective date of April 16, 2018, prepared by Brian Wolfe, Principal Consultant, International Resource Solutions Pty Ltd., an independent qualified person under National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects). The Company also holds a 100% interest in two properties in Central Finland - Hirsikangas and Osikonmaki; the Gold Centre property, which consists of mineral claims located in the Balmer Township, Red Lake, Ontario; and the Surf Inlet Property in British Columbia.

For further information, please contact:

James Withall

Chief Executive Officer

jwithall@rupertresources.com Thomas Credland

Head of Corporate Development

tcredland@rupertresources.com Rupert Resources Ltd

82 Richmond Street East, Suite 203, Toronto, Ontario M5C 1P1

Tel: +1 416-304-9004

Web: http://rupertresources.com/



APPENDIX

Partial Assay Report for DDH 119031

HOLEID SAMPLEID FROM (m) TO (m) SAMPLETYPE Au ppm Cu ppm 119031 990095144 33.00 34.00 DH1/2 0.02 176 119031 990095145 34.00 35.00 DH1/2 0.04 506 119031 990095146 35.00 35.40 DH1/2 0.06 1440 119031 990095147 35.40 36.00 DH1/2 0.21 8680 119031 990095149 36.00 36.50 DH1/2 1.46 4110 119031 990095150 36.50 37.00 DH1/2 0.11 205 119031 990095152 37.00 38.00 DH1/2 0.15 325 119031 990095153 38.00 39.00 DH1/2 0.11 140 119031 990095154 39.00 40.00 DH1/2 0.03 397 119031 990095155 40.00 41.00 DH1/2 0.02 283

Highlighted Assays >1ppm Au, >1000ppm Cu, , SampleType: NS - No Sample, DH1/2 - Half NQ diamond core

Partial Assay Report for DDH 119032



HOLEID SAMPLEID FROM (m) TO (m) SAMPLETYPE Au ppm 119032 990095346 116.00 117.00 DH1/2 0.01 119032 990095347 117.00 118.00 DH1/2 0.02 119032 990095348 118.00 119.00 DH1/2 2.90 119032 990095349 119.00 120.00 DH1/2 0.01 119032 990095350 120.00 121.00 DH1/2 0.01 119032 990095372 140.00 141.00 DH1/2 0.06 119032 990095373 141.00 142.00 DH1/2 0.05 119032 990095375 142.00 143.00 DH1/2 0.52 119032 990095376 143.00 144.00 DH1/2 0.50 119032 990095377 144.00 145.00 DH1/2 0.11 119032 990095379 145.00 146.00 DH1/2 0.25 119032 990095380 146.00 147.00 DH1/2 0.17 119032 990095381 147.00 148.00 DH1/2 0.18 119032 990095382 148.00 148.40 DH1/2 0.03 119032 990095383 148.40 149.00 DH1/2 0.07 119032 990095385 149.00 149.50 DH1/2 0.03 119032 990095386 149.50 150.30 DH1/2 0.18 119032 990095387 150.30 151.00 DH1/2 0.02 119032 990095388 151.00 151.70 DH1/2 0.25 119032 990095389 151.70 152.20 DH1/2 4.39 119032 990095390 152.20 153.00 DH1/2 2.01 119032 990095391 153.00 154.00 DH1/2 3.43 119032 990095392 154.00 155.00 DH1/2 4.13 119032 990095393 155.00 156.00 DH1/2 0.22 119032 990095395 156.00 156.50 DH1/2 11.50 119032 990095396 156.50 157.00 DH1/2 10.25 119032 990095397 157.00 157.50 DH1/2 2.98 119032 990095398 157.50 158.00 DH1/2 0.01 119032 990095399 158.00 158.50 DH1/2 0.01 119032 990095400 158.50 159.00 DH1/2 1.65 119032 990095401 159.00 159.50 DH1/2 4.95 119032 990095402 159.50 160.00 DH1/2 6.43 119032 990095403 160.00 160.50 DH1/2 4.76 119032 990095405 160.50 161.00 DH1/2 3.39 119032 990095407 161.00 161.50 DH1/2 2.00 119032 990095408 161.50 162.20 DH1/2 2.41 119032 990095409 162.20 163.00 DH1/2 0.01 119032 990095410 163.00 164.00 DH1/2 0.01

Highlighted Assays >1ppm Au, SampleType: NS - No Sample, DH1/2 - Half NQ diamond core

Partial Assay Report for DDH 119033

HOLEID SAMPLEID FROM (m) TO (m) SAMPLETYPE Au ppm Cu ppm 119033 990095467 36.10 37.00 DH1/2 0.07 558 119033 Core Loss 37.00 38.00 NS 119033 990095469 38.00 39.00 DH1/2 0.07 941 119033 990095471 39.00 40.00 DH1/2 0.19 1760 119033 990095472 40.00 41.00 DH1/2 0.65 2720 119033 990095473 41.00 42.00 DH1/2 6.15 752 119033 990095474 42.00 43.00 DH1/2 0.06 1020 119033 990095475 43.00 44.00 DH1/2 0.08 812 119033 990095476 44.00 45.00 DH1/2 0.20 1900 119033 990095477 45.00 46.00 DH1/2 0.96 2610 119033 990095478 46.00 47.00 DH1/2 0.70 2730 119033 990095479 47.00 48.00 DH1/2 0.21 2100 119033 990095481 48.00 49.00 DH1/2 0.04 2480 119033 990095482 49.00 50.00 DH1/2 0.06 1820 119033 990095483 50.00 51.00 DH1/2 0.40 808 119033 990095484 51.00 52.00 DH1/2 0.22 1250 119033 990095485 52.00 53.00 DH1/2 0.15 1550 119033 990095486 53.00 54.00 DH1/2 0.14 1480 119033 990095487 54.00 55.00 DH1/2 0.33 1340 119033 990095488 55.00 55.75 DH1/2 0.75 1160 119033 Core Loss 55.75 57.60 NS 119033 990095491 57.60 58.00 DH1/2 0.15 1080 119033 990095492 58.00 59.00 DH1/2 0.04 876 119033 990095493 59.00 60.00 DH1/2 1.26 1330 119033 990095495 60.00 61.00 DH1/2 0.11 412 119033 990095496 61.00 62.00 DH1/2 0.13 261 119033 990095497 62.00 63.00 DH1/2 0.07 395 119033 990095499 63.00 64.00 DH1/2 0.19 520 119033 990095501 64.00 65.00 DH1/2 0.15 229 119033 990095502 65.00 65.60 DH1/2 0.34 322 119033 Core Loss 65.60 66.00 NS 119033 990095504 66.00 66.50 DH1/2 0.29 401 119033 Core Loss 66.50 67.30 NS 119033 990095506 67.30 67.55 DH1/2 0.03 111 119033 Core Loss 67.55 68.70 NS 119033 990095508 68.70 70.00 DH1/2 0.01 177 119033 990095578 127.00 127.60 DH1/2 0.01 291 119033 990095579 127.60 128.00 DH1/2 0.03 339 119033 990095581 128.00 128.50 DH1/2 0.75 4380 119033 990095582 128.50 129.00 DH1/2 1.67 2500 119033 990095583 129.00 129.50 DH1/2 0.68 1270 119033 990095584 129.50 130.00 DH1/2 0.57 945 119033 990095585 130.00 130.50 DH1/2 0.49 3110 119033 990095587 130.50 131.00 DH1/2 0.74 1060 119033 990095588 131.00 131.50 DH1/2 0.21 3030 119033 990095589 131.50 132.00 DH1/2 0.04 2570 119033 990095591 132.00 132.45 DH1/2 0.04 2110 119033 990095592 132.45 133.00 DH1/2 0.03 860 119033 990095593 133.00 134.00 DH1/2 0.01 113

Highlighted Assays >1ppm Au, >1000ppm Cu, SampleType: NS - No Sample, DH1/2 - Half NQ diamond core

Partial Assay Report for DDH 119033 continued



HOLE ID SAMPLEID FROM (m) TO (m) SAMPLETYPE Au ppm Cu ppm 119033 990095594 134.00 135.00 DH1/2 0.01 536 119033 990095595 135.00 135.50 DH1/2 0.25 3060 119033 990095596 135.50 136.20 DH1/2 0.16 4530 119033 990095597 136.20 137.00 DH1/2 0.25 4330 119033 990095598 137.00 137.50 DH1/2 0.15 161 119033 990095599 137.50 138.00 DH1/2 0.77 223 119033 990095601 138.00 139.00 DH1/2 0.05 63 119033 990095602 139.00 140.00 DH1/2 0.06 81 119033 990095603 140.00 141.00 DH1/2 0.11 994 119033 990095604 141.00 141.70 DH1/2 0.10 2450 119033 990095605 141.70 142.50 DH1/2 0.01 657 119033 990095606 142.50 143.00 DH1/2 0.02 1010 119033 990095607 143.00 143.50 DH1/2 0.02 1770 119033 990095609 143.50 144.00 DH1/2 0.02 1310 119033 990095611 144.00 144.50 DH1/2 0.02 2510 119033 990095612 144.50 145.00 DH1/2 0.01 890 119033 990095613 145.00 145.50 DH1/2 0.02 1440 119033 990095614 145.50 146.00 DH1/2 0.03 1430 119033 990095615 146.00 146.50 DH1/2 0.72 1260 119033 990095617 146.50 147.00 DH1/2 0.26 3960 119033 990095618 147.00 147.50 DH1/2 0.25 1620 119033 990095619 147.50 148.00 DH1/2 0.14 1390 119033 990095621 148.00 148.50 DH1/2 1.48 1300 119033 990095622 148.50 149.00 DH1/2 0.28 2390 119033 990095623 149.00 149.50 DH1/2 0.04 641 119033 990095624 149.50 150.00 DH1/2 0.12 638 119033 990095626 150.00 150.50 DH1/2 0.01 856 119033 990095627 150.50 151.00 DH1/2 0.18 628 119033 990095628 151.00 151.50 DH1/2 3.58 1270 119033 990095629 151.50 152.00 DH1/2 0.01 921 119033 990095632 152.00 152.85 DH1/2 0.02 658

Highlighted Assays >1ppm Au, >1000ppm Cu, SampleType: NS - No Sample, DH1/2 - Half NQ diamond core

