Duango Crew Visits Mayner's Fortune, BC

Vancouver, May 27, 2019 - Durango Resources Inc. (TSX.V-DGO) (Frankfurt-86A1) (OTCQB-ATOXF), (the "Company" or "Durango") announces that an exploration team has been mobilized and is on site at the Mayner's Fortune Property near Terrace, B.C.

The crew plans to complete a mapping and sampling campaign on the recently expanded Mayner's Fortune property which now is over 500 hectares in size. The property is in the Skeena Mining Division, approximately 7.5 kilometers southwest of Terrace and is located adjacent to the CNR railway line running between Terrace and Kitimat. The property covers 3 known BC MINFILE occurrences and is both road and rail accessible.

Marcy Kiesman, CEO of Durango stated, "We are excited to explore the newly acquired portion of Mayner's Fortune property over the next week. Management will also be participating in meetings with local parties of interest while in the Terrace area. The recent Petronas commitment to further LNG export development in Western Canada is beneficial to the entire region and future infrastructure. https://www.spglobal.com/platts/en/market-insights/latest-news/natural-gas/052219-petronas-committed-to-further-lng-export-development-in-western-canada Our goal is to demonstrate large scale potential for Mayner's Fortune to make it a viable option for cement manufacturing in the area."

Additional details will be released as they become available.

About Durango

Durango is a natural resources company engaged in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. The Company is positioned for discovery with a 100% interest in a strategically located group of properties in the Windfall Lake gold camp in the Abitibi region of Quebec, Canada.

For further information on Durango, please refer to its SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com.

Marcy Kiesman, CEO

Telephone: 604.428.2900 or 604.339.2243

Email: durangoresourcesinc@gmail.com

Website: www.durangoresourcesinc.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This document may contain or refer to forward-looking information based on current expectations and the impact on the Company of these events. Forward-looking information is subject to significant risks and uncertainties, including market conditions, as actual results may differ materially from forecasted results. Forward-looking information is provided as of the date hereof and we assume no responsibility to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances. For a detailed list of risks and uncertainties relating to Durango, please refer to its prospectus filed on its SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Copyright (c) 2019 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.