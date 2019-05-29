Rio2 Limited Announces AGM Results

VANCOUVER, May 29, 2019 - Rio2 Ltd. (“Rio2” or the “Company”) (TSXV: RIO; OTCQX: RIOFF; BVL: RIO) announces the results of voting at its Annual and Special General Meeting of Shareholders (“ASGM”) held Tuesday, May 28, 2019. A total of 49,229,337 common shares were voted, representing 41.64% of 118,239,464 shares issued and outstanding as at the record date of the meeting.



Shareholders voted in favour of all items put forward by the Board of Directors and management. All seven of the individuals nominated for the board of directors were elected as set out below:

WITHHELD Klaus Zeitler 44,584,465 97.14% 1,311,188 2.86% Alex Black 45,851,197 99.90% 44,456 0.10% Ram Ramachandran 44,558,668 97.09% 1,336,985 2.91% Albrecht Schneider 45,843,798 99.89% 51,855 0.11% Sidney Robinson 45,825,398 99.85% 70,255 0.15% Drago Kisic 45,844,597 99.89% 51,056 0.11% David Thomas 44,584,467 97.14% 1,311,186 2.86%

The Company is pleased to welcome Mr. Drago Kisic to its Board of Directors. Mr. Kisic is a founding member and shareholder of Macro Group in Peru (Macroconsult, Macroinvest, Macrocapitales Safi, Macro Assets Management and Macro Wealth), and President of the Board of Macrocapitales SAFI, Banco Pichincha Perú S.A., Bodega San Nicolás, Inmobiliarias Cerro Lindo SAC and Alto Las Viñas SAC. From 1975 to 1981 he worked as Senior Economist for the Banco Central de Reserva del Peru and was Chairman of the Board of the Comisión Nacional Supervisora de Empresas y Valores (CONASEV) between 1981 and 1982. Between 1982 and 1985 he acted as Advisor to the Executive Director of the World Bank in Washington DC, USA. In 1998 he was a member of the Advisory Committee of the Peruvian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and President of the commission of border integration in the peace negotiations between Peru and Ecuador. Mr. Kisic was a director of Rio Alto Mining Ltd. (TSX) (between 2010 and 2015) and Tahoe Resources Limited (from August 2015 to February 2019). Drago Kisic holds a B.S. from Pontificia Universidad Católica del Perú and a Master’s degree (B-Phil) from Oxford University.

Mr. Daniel Kenney did not stand for re-election at the ASGM. Mr. Kenney served on Rio2’s Board since 2016, during which time he provided valuable legal advice to the Board of Directors. The Company thanks Mr. Kenney for his years of service as a director.

Alex Black, President and Chief Executive Officer of Rio2 Limited, stated, “I would like to personally thank Dan for his valuable contribution as a founding director of Rio2 and look forward to working with him going forward as the Company’s legal counsel. I also would like to warmly welcome to the Rio2 team, Drago Kisic, who I worked closely with at Rio Alto Mining Ltd. where he made a solid and important contribution to our business activities in Peru during the development, construction and operation of the La Arena and Shahuindo Gold Mines.”

At the ASGM, shareholders also voted in favour of (i) reappointing Grant Thornton LLP as auditors of the Company for the ensuing year and authorizing directors to fix their remuneration; and (ii) approving and ratifying the 2018 Rio2’s Stock Option Plan.

