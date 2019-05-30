Western Magnesium Announces Roster of Professional Service Providers

Leading Legal, p>

NEW YORK, NY - Western Magnesium Corp. (TSXV:WMG; Frankfurt-M1V; OTCQB:MLYF) (the "Company" or "Western Magnesium Corp.") today announced it has retained a roster of leading American and Canadian professional services firms to support its commercialization of a proprietary, clean magnesium metal processing technology. The additions add to an impressive list of in-house magnesium experts, who have been developing a technology which produces magnesium metal through a continuous process that requires less labor and energy than competitive processes.

Sam Ataya, Chief Executive Officer of Western Magnesium, said, "Our vision is to create a cornerstone industry that will allow innovation in industries as diverse as automotive, aerospace, defense and general manufacturing. In order to do so, we need to be supported by professional service providers with the knowledge and expertise needed to navigate uncharted waters," Ataya added.

The Company has named the following organizations to the Western Magnesium Corp. professional services team:

Accounting - BDO (Canada and U.S.)

Serving multinational clients through a global network of more than 80,000 people working out of 1,590 offices across 162 countries, BDO provides assurance, tax and advisory services to a wide range of publicly-traded and privately-held companies. The firm serves clients through more than 60 offices and over 650 independent alliance firm locations throughout the U.S.

Legal - Borden Ladner Gervais (Canada)

With over 725 lawyers, intellectual property agents and other professionals, Borden Ladner Gervais LLP (BLG) serves the legal needs of businesses and institutions across Canada and beyond--from M&A and capital markets, to disputes, financing and trademark and patent registration. As the largest, truly full-service Canadian law firm, BLG delivers practical legal advice for domestic and international clients across more practices and industries than any Canadian firm.

Legal - McDermott Will & Emery (U.S.)

More than 1,100 lawyers strong, McDermott Will & Emery partners with leaders around the world to fuel missions, knock down barriers and shape markets. With 20 locations on three continents, McDermott Will & Emery works seamlessly across practices, industries and geographies to deliver highly effective solutions that propel success. The firm is an Illinois limited liability partnership with offices in several U.S. cities and a Foreign Legal Consultant Office in Seoul, South Korea.

Public Relations - Gregory FCA (U.S.)

Gregory FCA is one of the nation's largest independent public relations agencies with clients worldwide. With nearly 30 years of experience, Gregory FCA tells stories in ways that grow enterprises.

"This is an exciting team," says Ataya. "So, on behalf of myself and our Board of Directors, we look forward to calling on their respective expertise to assure our various requirements are met with the highest degree of professionalism available, and that we leverage their knowledge, advice and experience as we embark on an American Renaissance in manufacturing with magnesium metal at its core."

About Western Magnesium

Western Magnesium Corp.'s goal is to be a low-cost producer of green, primary magnesium metal, a strategic commodity prized for its strength and lightweight. Unlike outdated and costly production processes, Western Magnesium Corp. looks to use a continuous silicothermic process to produce pure magnesium, which significantly reduces labour and energy costs relative to current methods and processes.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this news release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements in this news release include the Company's plans to become the world's low-cost producer of green, primary magnesium and commercialize its breakthrough proprietary magnesium production technology, the ability of magnesium to, once sufficiently available, open up an abundance of opportunity for rapid innovation across a wide range of industries, and the Company's plans to establish administrative headquarters in New York City. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information except as required by law. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release.

