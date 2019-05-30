Sabina Gold & Silver Receives Revised Voting Recommendations From ISS and Glass Lewis

VANCOUVER, May 30, 2019 - Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. (“Sabina”) or (the “Company”) (SBB – TSX/ SGSVF - OTCQX) reports that that proxy advisors ISS and Glass Lewis have revised their voting recommendations for the Company’s upcoming Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders on June 6, 2019.



Upon review of the Company’s Annual Information Form (AIF), Glass Lewis and ISS recommended “Withhold” votes for certain members of the Audit Committee as the auditor fees for 2018 had been inadvertently excluded from the AIF.

This has since been rectified and a restated AIF has been filed, resulting in revised vote “For” recommendations from both Glass Lewis and ISS for the members of the Company’s Audit Committee.

Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. is well-financed and is an emerging precious metals company with district scale, advanced, high grade gold assets in one of the world’s newest, politically stable mining jurisdictions: Nunavut, Canada.

Sabina released a Feasibility Study on its 100% owned Back River Gold Project which presents a project that has been designed on a fit-for purpose basis, with the potential to produce ~200,000 ounces a year for ~11 years with a rapid payback of 2.9 years (see “Technical Report for the Initial Project Feasibility Study on the Back River Gold Property, Nunavut, Canada” dated October 28, 2015).

The Project received its final Project Certificate on December 19, 2017. The Project received its Type A Water License on November 14, 2018 and is now in receipt of all major authorizations for construction and operations.

In addition to Back River, Sabina also owns a significant silver royalty on Glencore’s Hackett River Project. The silver royalty on Hackett River’s silver production is comprised of 22.5% of the first 190 million ounces produced and 12.5% of all silver produced thereafter.

