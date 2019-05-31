Quebec Precious Metals appoints Mario Caron, Dominique Dionne and Charles Main to its Board of Directors

MONTREAL, May 31, 2019 - Quebec Precious Metals Corp. (TSX.V: CJC, FSE: YXEP, OTC-BB: CJCFF) (“QPM” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Mario Caron, Mrs. Dominique Dionne and Mr. Charles B. Main to its Board of Directors as independent non-executive directors, effective immediately.



Mario Caron

Mr. Caron has 40 years of wide-ranging mining industry experience in project development, operations, capital markets and governance/disclosure best practices. He is the Chairman and acting Chief Executive Officer of New Millenium Iron Corp. and currently on the Board of Directors of Algold Resources Ltd. and Falco Resources Ltd. Mr. Caron has also been President, Chief Executive Officer and a Director of several companies involved in the exploration and development of metals worldwide including Aldridge Minerals Inc., Axmin Inc., Tiberon Minerals Ltd. and Defiance Mining Corporation. Earlier in his career, Mr. Caron was Vice President Mining and Infrastructure for PricewaterhouseCoopers Securities Inc. He holds a B. Eng. in Mining from McGill University, and is a member of the Quebec Order of Engineers as well as the Association of Professional Engineers of Ontario.

Dominique Dionne

Mrs. Dionne is a seasoned communications and public relations executive with over 30 years of experience in large corporations known as global leaders in their industries. She has extensive background in investment institutions, natural resources industries including mining, metallurgy and forestry, and international cooperation organizations. She was a member of the Board of Quebec Mining Association from 2006 to 2013 and acted as Chair of the Board for the last two years of her tenure. She currently chairs the Board of Directors of Public Relations without Borders (PRWB) and is a Director of the Foundation of the University of Quebec in Montreal and of the Fabienne Colas Foundation. Mrs. Dionne is a graduate of the Program for Management Development at Harvard Business School and holds a BA from the University of Quebec in Montreal.

Charles B. Main

Mr. Main brings over 30 years of experience in the mining and finance industries, having most recently served as Executive Vice President, Finance and Chief Financial Officer of Yamana Gold Inc. from August 2003 to March 2017. He is currently an independent Director and Chair of the Audit Committee with Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd and Director of Critical Elements Corporation. Mr. Main is a Chartered Professional Accountant and began his career with 10 years at PricewaterhouseCoopers. Mr. Main has also held positions including Director of Corporate Development with Newmont Capital Corporation, Vice President of Normandy Mining Limited and Outokumpu Mines Ltd., as well as Vice President, Finance of TVX Gold Inc. Mr. Main holds a Bachelor of Commerce from McGill University.

“We are very pleased to welcome Mario Caron, Dominique Dionne and Charles Main to our Board of Directors. Their combined talent and extensive experience in mining, public affairs and financing will provide a greater depth to our Board. The Company will continue to strengthen its team as we carry on with exploration in the James Bay Eeyou Istchee territory in Quebec,” stated John W.W. Hick, Chairman of QPM.

Mr. Michel Gauthier has resigned from the Board for personal reasons (effective immediately). Mr. François Biron has informed the Board that he will not stand for re-election at the Annual Shareholders' Meeting (scheduled to be held on July 24, 2019) as he prioritizes work, board responsibilities, and personal priorities.

“We thank Michel Gauthier and François Biron for their contributions to the launch of Quebec Precious Metals Corp. in June 2018 and since that time. Michel’s unparalleled knowledge of the exploration potential of the Eeyou Istchee James Bay territory and François’ constant support to establish a solid foundation for growth were invaluable,” said Normand Champigny, Chief Executive Officer of QPM.

About Quebec Precious Metals Corporation

QPM is a new gold explorer with a large land position in the highly-prospective Eeyou Istchee James Bay region, Quebec, near Newmont Goldcorp Corp.’s Éléonore gold mine. QPM’s flagship project is the Sakami project with significant grades and well-defined drill-ready targets. QPM’s goal is to rapidly explore this project to advance it to the mineral resource estimate stage.

For more information please contact:

Jean-François Meilleur

President

Tel.: 514 951-2730

jfmeilleur@qpmcorp.ca



Paradox Public Relations

Tel: 514 341-0408

Normand Champigny

Chief Executive Officer

Tel.: 514 979-4746

nchampigny@qpmcorp.ca

