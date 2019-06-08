Q-Gold Resources Ltd. Announces Corporate Update

TORONTO, June 07, 2019 - Q-Gold Resources Ltd. (the "Company") (TSX VENTURE: QGR) is pleased to announce that Deborah Battiston, a former Chief Financial Officer of the Company, has been re-appointed as Chief Financial Officer of the Company. Ms. Battiston has over 25 years of experience that includes public companies, mergers & acquisitions as well as tax and financing. Ms. Battiston has extensive experience in developing and streamlining the financial infrastructure of companies, having spearheaded numerous financial teams for a number of successful domestic and international organizations. Ms. Battiston holds a BA in Economics from the University of Guelph, and certified designations as a CPA-CGA as well as an ICD.D, which ensures her lifelong commitment to excellence in the boardroom, a desire to stay current, and to be a more effective and innovative leader.



The Company is also pleased to announce that Maurice Colson has been appointed as a director of the Company. Mr. Colson has worked in the investment industry for more than 35 years and was for many years managing director for a major Canadian investment dealer in the United Kingdom. He is actively involved in providing strategic counsel and assistance with financing to emerging private and public companies in Canada and to Canadian companies operating internationally. He sits on the board of directors of several TSX and TSX Venture listed companies and is the former President and CEO of Lithium One Inc. Resources. Mr. Colson holds a Masters of Business Administration degree from McGill University.

Ms. Battiston replaces Mr. Woodhead, the former Chief Financial Officer of the Company, and Mr. Colson replaces Mr. Andrew Cheatle, a former director of the Company. Management and board of directors of the Company would like to thank Mr. Woodhead and Mr. Cheatle for their services and continued support of the Company.

About Q-Gold Resources Ltd.

The Company is a publicly traded Canadian-based mineral exploration company currently exploring for precious and base metals on its Ontario and Arizona prospects.

Contact Information:



Fred Leigh, Chief Executive Officer and Director at info@qgoldresources.com,

Website: http://www.qgoldresources.com

Forward-looking statements:

Certain statements in this release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance or developments to differ materially from those contained in the statements. No assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will occur or, if they do occur, what benefits the Company will obtain from them. In particular, the company cautions that the completion of the proposed acquisitions cannot be predicted with certainty, and that there can be no assurance at this time that the proposed acquisitions will be completed in the manner noted above or at all. These forward-looking statements reflect management's current views and are based on certain expectations, estimates and assumptions which may prove to be incorrect. A number of risks and uncertainties could cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, as well as other factors beyond the Company's control. The Company does not undertake to update any forward looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.