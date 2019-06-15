Euro Sun Announces Date for the Annual General Meeting

TORONTO, June 14, 2019 - Euro Sun Mining Inc. (TSX: ESM) (“Euro Sun” or the “Company”) announces that, further to the notice of record and meeting date filed on SEDAR on June 5, 2019, it has set July 17, 2019 as the date for the annual general meeting of Euro Sun (the “AGM”). The delay in holding the AGM was due to the timing of the filing of the Company’s preliminary short form base shelf prospectus dated as of May 13, 2019, a copy of which may be obtained on the Company’s profile at www.SEDAR.com.



About Euro Sun Mining Inc.

Euro Sun is a Toronto Stock Exchange listed mining company focused on the exploration and development of its 100%-owned Rovina Valley Gold and Copper Project located in west-central Romania.

info@eurosunmining.com

Caution regarding forward-looking information:

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, without limitation, statements regarding the AGM. Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including risks inherent in the mining industry and risks described in the public disclosure of the Company which is available under the profile of the Company on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on the Company's website at www.eurosunmining.com. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

