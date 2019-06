Cartier Purchases NSR Royalty for Chimo Mine Property

VAL-D’OR, June 19, 2019 - Cartier Resources Inc. (TSX-V: ECR) reports it has purchased from Louvem Mines Inc. a 2% NSR (Net Smelter Return) royalty for the Chimo Mine property, located 45 km east of Val-d'Or, in consideration for a purchase price of CDN $350,000.

