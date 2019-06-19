West Kirkland Announces Results of Annual General Meeting and Appointment of New Chairman

Vancouver, June 19, 2019 - West Kirkland Mining Inc. (TSXV: WKM) ("West Kirkland" or the "Company") announces that at the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") held today, the nominees listed in the Information Circular dated April 29, 2019 were elected to serve as directors of the Company for the ensuing year. Detailed results of the vote for the election of directors held at the Meeting are the following:

Nominee Votes Percentage of Votes Cast For For Withheld R. Michael Jones 281,639,018 93.55% 6.45% Peter Palmedo 300,975,618 99.97% 0.03% Pierre Lebel 300,975,618 99.97% 0.03% Kevin Falcon 300,975,618 99.97% 0.03%

All other motions put forth at the Meeting were approved, including the re-appointment of Deloitte LLP, as auditors of the Company and the ratification of the Company's existing Stock Option Plan.

Following the Meeting, the board appointed Peter Palmedo as Chairman of the Company; and R. Michael Jones (President & CEO), Frank Hallam (CFO & Corporate Secretary) and Sandy McVey (COO) as officers of the Company.

West Kirkland CEO R. Michael Jones commented, "We are very pleased to welcome Peter Palmedo to the board. Peter brings a wealth of experience to the board including his experience investing in precious metals as a strategic asset class for over 25 years." Mr. Palmedo founded Sun Valley Gold LLC ("SVG") in 1992 and serves as SVG's current president. Prior to founding SVG, he worked for Morgan Stanley & Co. where he was a principal of the firm specializing in equity portfolio risk management and derivatives. Mr. Palmedo was also a director of Chesapeake Gold Corp. until 2013.

About West Kirkland Mining Inc.

West Kirkland is focused on advancing the Hasbrouck Gold Project in Tonopah, Nevada where it owns a 75% interest in, and a 1.1% net smelter return royalty.

The Company has secured an option on a district scale land position for future exploration. At this time, the Company will focus its efforts on completing full permitting for its gold reserves.

On behalf of West Kirkland Mining Inc.

"R. Michael Jones"

Chief Executive Officer

For further information, please see the Company's website at www.wkmining.com or contact us by email at info@wkmining.com.

Investor Relations:

R. Michael Jones

(604) 685 8311 / rmj@platinumgroupmetals.net

