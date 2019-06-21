Quebec Precious Metals grants stock options

MONTREAL, June 21, 2019 - Quebec Precious Metals Corp. (TSX.V: CJC, FSE: YXEP, OTC-BB: CJCFF) (“QPM” or the “Company”) announces that, pursuant to the Company’s stock option plan (the “Stock Option Plan”), it has granted to its three new directors stock options (the “Options”) exercisable into an aggregate of 450,000 shares in the Company. The Options are exercisable at $0.34 per share with a five-year term. One-third of the Options will vest on the date of the grant, one-third on the one-year anniversary from the date of the grant and one-third on the second anniversary. The Options are granted in accordance with Policy 4.4 of the TSX Venture Exchange and the terms and conditions of the Stock Option Plan.



In the press release dated May 31, 2019, the Company announced that Mr. François Biron is not standing for re-election at the Annual Shareholders’ Meeting to be held on July 24, 2019. Since then he has resigned from the Board together with Mr. Jean-Raymond Lavallée. The Board of Directors thanks both Mr. Biron and Mr. Lavallée for their contributions during their tenures and, in particular in the case of Mr. Lavallée, in connection with the execution of exploration programs on QPM’s Sakami project.

About Quebec Precious Metals Corporation

QPM is a new gold explorer with a large land position in the highly-prospective Eeyou Istchee James Bay territory, Quebec, near Newmont Goldcorp Corp.’s Éléonore gold mine. QPM’s flagship project is the Sakami project with significant grades and well-defined drill-ready targets. QPM’s goal is to rapidly explore this project to advance it to the mineral resource estimate stage.

For more information please contact:

Jean-François Meilleur Normand Champigny President Chief Executive Officer Tel.: 514 951-2730 Tel.: 514 979-4746 jfmeilleur@qpmcorp.ca nchampigny@qpmcorp.ca Paradox Public Relations Tel: 514 341-0408



Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.