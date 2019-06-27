Itafos Announces Completion of Planned Plant Turnaround, Achievement of Record May Map Production at Itafos Conda

TORONTO, June 26, 2019 - Itafos (TSX VENTURE: IFOS) (the “Company”) announced today that Itafos Conda completed its planned plant turnaround during June 2019 and achieved record May MAP production during May 2019.



“The team at Itafos Conda continues to demonstrate a safety-first approach to operational excellence, confirming the dedication and skill of our people and the benefits of robust training, precision maintenance and reliability programs. The successful completion of the plant turnaround helps to ensure that Itafos Conda will continue to deliver quality phosphate products to our customers,” said Dr. Mhamed Ibnabdeljalil, interim CEO of Itafos.

The plant turnaround at Itafos Conda was completed on schedule and within budget. The plant turnaround focused on inspection, testing and preventative maintenance of critical equipment, as well as performing electrical infrastructure upgrades. Following completion of the plant turnaround, Itafos Conda has returned to full production capability.

Prior to the plant turnaround, Itafos Conda achieved record May MAP production of 34,288t in May 2019, exceeding the previous record of 32,341t in May 2013.

About Itafos

Itafos is a vertically integrated phosphate fertilizers and specialty products company with an attractive portfolio of long-term strategic businesses and projects located in key fertilizer markets worldwide. Itafos is managed by an experienced and diverse team with extensive operations, commercial and financial expertise. Itafos owns and operates Itafos Conda, a vertically integrated phosphate fertilizer business with production and sales capacity of approximately 550kt per year of monoammonium phosphate (“MAP”), superphosphoric acid (“SPA”), merchant grade phosphoric acid (“MGA”) and specialty products including ammonium polyphosphate (“APP”) located in Idaho, US and Itafos Arraias, a phosphate fertilizer business with production and sales capacity of approximately 500kt per year of single superphosphate (“SSP”), SSP with micronutrients (“SSP+”) and other products and approximately 40kt per year of excess sulfuric acid located in Tocantins, Brazil. Itafos owns and is developing Itafos Paris Hills, a high-grade phosphate mine project located in Idaho, US, Itafos Farim, a high-grade phosphate mine project located in Farim, Guinea-Bissau, Itafos Santana, a vertically integrated high-grade phosphate mine and fertilizer plant project located in Pará, Brazil, Itafos Mantaro, a large phosphate mine project located in Junin, Peru and Itafos Araxá, a vertically integrated rare earth elements and niobium mine and extraction plant project located in Minas Gerais, Brazil.

For more information, or to join the Company’s mailing list to receive notification of future press releases, please visit the Company’s website, www.Itafos.com.

