Rupert Resources Reports Results For 12 Months Ending February 28, 2019

TORONTO, June 27, 2019 - Rupert Resources Ltd. ("Rupert" or the "Company") (TSX-V: RUP; FSE: R05) announces that it has published its audited financial results for the twelve months ending February 28, 2019 and accompanying Managements Discussion and Analysis for the same period.

Both of the above have been posted on the Company's website www.rupertresources.com and on Sedar at www.sedar.com.

During the 12 months ending February 28, 2019, the Company spent $6,579,680 (12 months ended February 28, 2018 - $7,494,051) on its exploration projects. As of February 28, 2019, Rupert held cash or cash equivalents of $5,949,381. The Company recorded a net loss and comprehensive loss for the year of $(6,171,061) (12 months ended February 28, 2018 - $(5,079,159)) and a net loss per share of $(0.05) (12 months ended February 28, 2018 - $(0.06)).

James Withall, Chief Executive Officer of Rupert Resources Ltd. said, "We have made a number of breakthroughs at the Pahtavaara Project in 2019 culminating in the new discovery at Area 1 announced in May. Looking forward we now intend to focus our activities on identifying and developing a number of similar discoveries on our extensive land holding in northern Finland. We continue to be well supported by existing shareholders having raised over twelve million dollars in 2018 to fund the exploration programs."

All references to currency in this press release are in Canadian dollars.

About Rupert

Rupert is a Canadian based gold exploration and development company that is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "RUP". The Company owns the Pahtavaara gold mine, mill, and exploration permits and concessions located in the Central Lapland Greenstone Belt in Northern Finland ("Pahtavaara"). Pahtavaara has an Inferred mineral resource at a 1.5 g/t Au cut-off grade of 4.6 Mt at a grade of 3.2 g/t Au (474 koz) (see the technical report entitled "NI 43-101 Technical Report: Pahtavaara Project, Finland" with an effective date of April 16, 2018, prepared by Brian Wolfe, Principal Consultant, International Resource Solutions Pty Ltd., an independent qualified person under National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects). The Company also holds a 100% interest in two properties in Central Finland - Hirsikangas and Osikonmaki; the Gold Centre property, which consists of mineral claims located in the Balmer Township, Red Lake, Ontario; and the Surf Inlet Property in British Columbia.

Technical Information

The technical information about the Company's mineral properties contained in this release, other than information summarized or extracted from the Technical Reports, has been prepared under the supervision of Mike Sutton, PGeo, a non-executive Director of the Company and who is a "qualified person" within the meaning of NI 43-101. Mr. Sutton has reviewed the contents of this release and has consented to the inclusion in this release of all technical statements, other than information summarized or extracted from the Technical Report, in the form and context in which they appear and confirms that such information fairly represents the underlying data and study results.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements

