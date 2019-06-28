Surge Files NI 43-101 Technical Report on SEDAR for Additional Copper-Gold Mineral Claims on its Mineral Mountain Property in British Columbia

Vancouver, BC - TheNewswire - June 28, 2019 -Surge Exploration Inc. ("the Company" or "Surge") (TSXV: SUR, OTC: SURJF, FRA: DJ5C) announces that it has filed on SEDAR a National Instrument ("NI) 43-101 compliant technical report dated June 6, 2019 (the "Report"). The Report was filed in connection with a Purchase and Sale Agreement it has entered into with Venture Capital IQ Inc. dated May 2, 2019 to acquire a 100% interest in four additional mineral claims to add to the Company's current sizable land position within British Columbia's prolific Omineca Mining District. Surge now has Copper-Gold mineral claims totalling 26,455 hectares (265 sq km) in the area. The Purchase and Sale Agreement is subject to final TSX Venture Exchange ("Exchange") Approval.

The Exchange has reviewed the Report and has confirmed that it is compliant with the Exchange Mining Standards Guidelines. The complete Report is available on SEDAR at www.SEDAR.com and on the Company's website at www.surgeexploration.com.

The Report has been prepared by Bruce Laird P. Geo., an independent consulting geologist who is a "Qualified Person" as such term is defined in NI 43-101.

For more information on the transaction and the property, please see the Company's news releases dated May 6, 2019 and May 31, 2019.

About the Property

The Omineca Group of 12 claim blocks (see map) lie in the Omineca Mining Division of north-central British Columbia, approximately 150 km north of Fort St. James. The claims are not subject to any royalty terms, back-in rights, payments or any other agreements and encumbrances.

B.C. Minfile assessment report data indicates that most of the area covered by the Omineca Group claim blocks were at one time or another covered by staking during surges of exploration in B.C. dating from the 1940's to present day. Largely the claims appear to have been minimally explored with little follow-up. However, some work was recorded on several claims with results for stream sediment sampling showing anomalous to highly anomalous results for gold in a few areas. These areas were recommended for detailed follow-up, however due to a previous commodity price downturn no further work was recorded.

Prominent among early discoveries in the Omineca region were the nearby Lustdust/Stardust property (Sun Metals Corp. TSXV: SUNM) covering a large, coherent integrated porphyry-skarn-manto, epithermal system; the Kwanika property (Serengeti Resources Inc./POSCO Daewoo TSXV: SIR) a promising advanced stage copper-gold project; the Lorraine property (Teck Resources Ltd. and Sun Metals) host to a significant coppergold NI 43-101 compliant resource. The Surge tenures are located between the Kemess North project being developed by Centerra Gold Inc.'s subsidiary Aurico Metals and Centerra Gold Inc.'s operation Mt Milligan mine.

Qualified Person

The technical content of this news release has been reviewed by Bruce Laird, P.Geo., an independent consulting geologist and a qualified person as defined in NI 43-101 and by J.W. Morton P.Geo, Technical Adviser to the company who takes responsibility for the content of this news..

Ontario Cobalt Properties (Cobalt):

The Company has an option to earn an undivided 60% interest in the Glencore Bucke Property and the Teledyne Property, located in Cobalt, Ontario Canada.

Hedge Hog Property, (Copper Gold) British Columbia

The Company has an option to earn an undivided 60% interest seven mineral tenure covering 2,418 hectares (5,972 acres) located approximately 80 km northeast of the town of Quesnel, BC and 20 km north of the historic gold mining towns of Wells and Barkerville.

