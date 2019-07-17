Walker Appoints Michael Hackman as Director

Vancouver, July 17, 2019 - Walker River Resources Corp. (TSXV: WRR) ("Walker" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Michael Hackman to the Company's Board of Directors.

Michael joins the Company's board of directors bringing significant international experience and management of intermodal logistics, cruise ship construction, including, specific expertise in mining exploration, capital raising, and public listings in the mining sector in the Australian and Asian regions.

"Walker is an exciting Company," stated Michael Hackman. "After recently visiting the Company`s projects and discussing with the Walker team, I accepted the challenge to do my part in achieving the full potential of the Company. I would like to thank the Board of Directors for their vote of confidence in my nomination."

"It is time for Walker to take strategic steps as we continue our journey in Nevada," stated Michel David, President and CEO of the Company. "While we are very focused on success on the ground, it is time to look at how we strategically position Walker to develop and fulfill the potential that we believe we have. We have tremendous technical expertise at Walker, and it is now time to begin to add strategic resources to support us in our growth and development. The appointment of an internationally recognized businessman such as Michael is an important step for us in that direction. Michael brings to Walker the international experience and expertise to allow us to increase our international shareholder base, add depth and knowledge to our compliance and governance as well as offer a new perspective on our path to success."

ABOUT MICHAEL HACKMAN, MPP, FAICD

Michael Hackman is an accomplished director and executive in the transport sector. He has considerable expertise in corporate governance, risk management, environmental safety, and regulatory compliance. Michael has advised gold mining companies in licence negotiations with Southeast Asian governments and has participated in capital raisings and public listings for companies throughout Australasia and the Pacific Rim for more than 30 years. Michael has extensive experience with both private and Australian Stock Exchange listed companies.

Mr. Hackman is also a former Executive Vice President of Genting HK, a part of the Genting Group, one of Asia`s largest conglomerates listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. Michael is also a former director of DEQ Systems Inc.

For 10 years he was a director of the Royal Flying Doctor Service, Australia`s most iconic NFP and was bestowed Life Membership for services to the organization and the people of rural and remote Australia, including numerous mining communities.

Mr. Hackman holds a Master of Politics and Public Policy from Macquarie University in Sydney and has studied business strategy at Harvard Business School. He also studied Geology at the University of Tasmania. He is a graduate of the Royal Australian Air Force Training School, a former Australian Air Force Pilot and a Fellow of the Australian Institute of Company Directors.

ABOUT WALKER RIVER

Walker River Resources Corp. is an exploration stage Company engaged in the identification, evaluation, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in Nevada. Walker holds a 100% interest in the Lapon Gold Project, located some 60 km SE of Yerington. Consisting of 134 lode claims, including the recently acquired Rattlesnake property, and a 100% interest in the Pikes property, consisting of 36 claims located 4km north of the Lapon project (Press Release Jul 4 2019).

Walker also holds a 100% interest in a lease agreement on the Garfield Flats project, located 30 km SE of Hawthorne, and consisting of 106 lode claims. The project is subject to an option agreement with Smooth Rock Ventures Corp, whereby Smooth Rock may acquire 50% of the project by carrying out $600,000 of exploration expenditures over a two-year period.

Exploration is presently ongoing on all of the Company`s projects.

The scientific and technical content and interpretations contained in this news release have been reviewed, verified and approved by E. Gauthier, geol., Eng (OIQ) a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

