Stan Spavold Acquires Additional Common Shares of Norvista Capital

HALIFAX, July 19, 2019 - Stan Spavold ("Spavold") announces that he has acquired ownership of 8,546,038 common shares of Norvista Capital Corp. (TSXV: NVV) ("Norvista"), with its head office at 141 Adelaide St. West, Suite 1660, Toronto ON, M5H 3L5, for an aggregate purchase price of $769,143.42 ($0.09 per share).

The common shares were purchased by way of private agreement and were acquired for investment purposes. Spavold may, from time to time, increase or decrease his holdings of common shares of Norvista, depending on market and other conditions.

Spavold's acquisition of 8,546,038 common shares represents approximately 12.13% of the common shares of Norvista issued and outstanding.

Immediately before the acquisition, Spavold owned 608,333 common shares of Norvista, representing approximately 0.86% of all issued and outstanding common shares of Norvista, and 800,000 stock options.

Following the acquisition, Spavold now own 9,154,371 common shares of Norvista, which represents approximately 12.99% of all issued and outstanding common shares of Norvista. If Spavold exercises all of his options, he would hold an aggregate of 9,954,371 common shares of Norvista, representing approximately 14.13% of the issued and outstanding common shares post-exercise.

