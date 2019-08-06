Discovery Metals Files Early Warning Report After Completing Acquisition of Levon Resources

TORONTO, Aug. 06, 2019 - Discovery Metals Corp. (TSXV:DSV) (“Discovery”) announces that it has filed an early warning report in respect of its holdings in Levon Resources Ltd. (“Levon”). Earlier today, pursuant to a statutory plan of arrangement pursuant to Section 288 of the British Columbia Business Corporations Act (the “Arrangement”), Discovery acquired all of the outstanding shares of Levon (“Levon Shares”) in exchange for 64,412,929 common shares of Discovery.



As a result of the Arrangement, Discovery now beneficially owns or controls 117,114,440 Levon Shares, representing all of the issued and outstanding Levon Shares. Discovery did not own or control, directly or indirectly, any shares in Levon prior to the Arrangement.

Pursuant to the Arrangement, holders of Levon Shares received 0.55 of a common share of Discovery in exchange for each Levon Share held immediately prior to the effective time of the Arrangement, representing an aggregate of 64,412,929 common shares of Discovery.

Following the Arrangement, Levon is now a wholly-owned subsidiary of Discovery. Discovery will cause (i) the Levon Shares to be delisted from the Toronto Stock Exchange, and (ii) Levon to submit an application to the securities regulators to cease to be a reporting issuer and to terminate its public reporting obligations.

This news release is being issued in accordance with National Instrument 62-103 – The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues in connection with the filing of an early warning report dated August 2, 2019. The early warning report respecting this transaction has been filed on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) under Levon’s issuer profile. To obtain a copy of the early warning report filed by Discovery, please contact Taj Singh at (416) 613-9410 or refer to SEDAR (www.sedar.com) under Levon’s issuer profile.

Further Details

Details of the Arrangement were disclosed in a management information circular of Levon dated June 25, 2019, which is available on Levon’s SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com.

About Discovery

Discovery is focused on discovering and advancing high-grade polymetallic deposits in a land package of approximately 150,000 hectares covering a historic mining district in Coahuila State, Mexico. The portfolio of three large-scale, drill-ready projects and several earlier-stage prospects, all with shallow high-grade Ag-Zn-Pb mineralization, is situated in a world-class carbonate replacement deposit belt that stretches from southeast Arizona to central Mexico. The land holdings contain numerous historical direct-ship ore workings with several kilometers of underground development, but there was no modern exploration or drill testing on the properties prior to the work carried out by Discovery. In addition, Discovery is exploring one of the world’s largest silver resources at its 100%-owned Cordero Project in Chihuahua State, Mexico. The 37,000 hectare property covers an entire porphyry district that hosts the announced resource and numerous exploration targets for bulk tonnage diatreme-hosted, porphyry-style, and carbonate replacement deposits. Discovery’s head office is located at 701-55 University Avenue, Toronto, ON, M5J 2H7.

For further information please visit Discovery's website at www.dsvmetals.com.

