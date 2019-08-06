Gold Resource Corporation Reports Second Quarter Net Income of $1.8 Million, or $0.03 Per Share, and Positioned to Increase 2019 Production Outlook

COLORADO SPRINGS, Aug. 06, 2019 - Gold Resource Corp. (NYSE American: GORO) (the “Company” or “GRC”) reported production results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2019 of 9,559 ounces of gold and 467,484 ounces of silver, which along with base metal revenue generated $29.4 million in net revenue and $1.8 million, or $0.03 per share, in net income for the quarter. The Company maintains its 2019 Oaxaca Mining Unit (“OMU”) production outlook and plans to increase its global production outlook once commercial production levels are reached at its Nevada Mining Unit (“NMU”) Isabella Pearl mine. The Company produced first gold at Isabella Pearl in just over ten months of breaking ground on the project, with the project now in the gold production ramp-up phase. Gold Resource Corp. is a gold and silver producer, developer and explorer with operations in Oaxaca, Mexico and Nevada, USA. The Company has returned $112 million to its shareholders in consecutive monthly dividends since July 2010 and offers its shareholders the option to convert their cash dividends into physical gold and silver and take delivery.

Q2 2019 HIGHLIGHTS

First gold production at Isabella Pearl mine

$1.8 million net income, or $0.03 per share

$7.9 million cash and cash equivalents

$3.9 million gold and silver bullion

$29.4 million net sales

9,559 gold ounces produced

467,484 silver ounces produced

$291 total cash cost per gold equivalent ounce sold, after by-product credits (OMU)

$652 total all-in sustaining cost per precious metal gold equivalent ounce sold (OMU)

$18.2 million base metal by-product credits, or $1,509 per precious metal gold ounce sold (OMU)

$0.3 million dividend distributions, or $0.005 per share for quarter

Exploration expanded deposits at both the Arista mine and Isabella Pearl mine

Overview of Q2 2019 Results

Second quarter production from the Company’s Oaxaca Mining Unit totaled 7,881 ounces of gold, 466,512 ounces of silver, 482 tonnes of copper, 2,304 tonnes of lead and 6,054 tonnes of zinc. Through the first half of 2019, the Company’s OMU production numbers total 14,419 ounces of gold, 831,165 ounces of silver, 915 tonnes of copper, 4,457 tonnes of lead and 11,892 tonnes of zinc. Second quarter production from the Company’s Nevada Mining Unit, which produced first project gold during the quarter, totaled 1,678 ounces of gold and 972 ounces of silver.

The Company maintains its 2019 OMU annual outlook, targeting a plus or minus ten percent production range of 27,000 gold ounces and 1,700,000 silver ounces. In addition, with its Isabella Pearl mine in the ramp-up phase, the Company is positioned to increase its 2019 annual production outlook in the near future once the project has reached commercial production levels.

The Company sold 12,060 precious metal gold equivalent ounces at a total cash cost of $291 per ounce (after by-product credits) at its OMU, benefiting from strong base metal production and sales. OMU average realized metal prices during the quarter included $1,338 per ounce gold and $14.94 per ounce silver*. The Company sold 1,131 gold ounces from its Isabella Pearl mine at an average realized price of $1,363 per gold ounce. The Company recorded net income of $1.8 million, or $0.03 per share, and paid $0.3 million to its shareholders in dividends, or $0.005 per share during the quarter. Cash and cash equivalents at quarter end totaled $7.9 million.

“Gold Resource Corp. has now achieved dual-jurisdictional precious metal producer status in two mining friendly jurisdictions in North America.” stated Mr. Jason Reid, President and CEO of Gold Resource Corp.. “We now approach important near-term catalysts to increase shareholder value, including our targeted 100% increase to the Company’s gold production profile once the Nevada mine is fully operational, and possible future monthly dividend increases.”

*Average realized metal prices include final settlement adjustments for previously unsettled provisional sales. Provisional sales may remain unsettled from one quarter into the next. Realized prices will therefore vary from average spot metal market prices upon final settlement.

The following Production Statistics tables summarize certain information about our Oaxaca and Nevada Mining Units for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019 and 2018:

Oaxaca Mining Unit

Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Arista Mine Milled Tonnes Milled 155,847 136,798 305,908 267,587 Grade Average Gold Grade (g/t) 1.87 1.51 1.70 1.71 Average Silver Grade (g/t) 92 141 83 124 Average Copper Grade (%) 0.40 0.36 0.38 0.37 Average Lead Grade (%) 1.96 1.47 1.91 1.55 Average Zinc Grade (%) 4.77 4.07 4.72 4.24 Aguila Open Pit Mine Milled Tonnes Milled 8,872 9,218 20,336 14,326 Grade Average Gold Grade (g/t) 1.39 1.84 1.80 1.95 Average Silver Grade (g/t) 43 43 43 44 Mirador Mine Milled Tonnes Milled 6,737 4,491 10,850 7,683 Grade Average Gold Grade (g/t) 1.10 1.56 1.16 1.39 Average Silver Grade (g/t) 201 182 211 182 Combined Tonnes milled 171,456 150,507 337,094 289,596 Tonnes Milled per Day (1) 1,967 1,735 1,947 1,686 Metal production (before payable metal deductions) (2) Gold (ozs.) 7,881 5,806 14,419 12,453 Silver (ozs.) 466,512 593,955 831,165 1,019,839 Copper (tonnes) 482 387 915 772 Lead (tonnes) 2,304 1,540 4,457 3,155 Zinc (tonnes) 6,054 4,473 11,892 9,266

(1) Based on actual days the mill operated during the period. (2) The difference between what we report as "ounces/tonnes produced" and "payable ounces/tonnes sold" is attributable to the difference between the quantities of metals contained in the concentrates we produce versus the portion of those metals actually paid for according to the terms of our sales contracts. Differences can also arise from inventory changes incidental to shipping schedules, or variances in ore grades and recoveries which impact the amount of metals contained in concentrates produced and sold.

Nevada Mining Unit

Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Ore mined Ore (tonnes) 273,223 - 688,277 - Gold grade (g/t) 0.61 - 0.69 - Low-grade stockpile (tonnes) Ore (tonnes) 244,650 - 388,726 - Gold grade (g/t) 0.52 - 0.52 - Waste (tonnes) 1,101,858 - 1,698,448 - Metal production (before payable metal deductions) (1) Gold (ozs.) 1,678 - 1,678 - Silver (ozs.) 972 - 972 -

(1) The difference between what we report as "ounces/tonnes produced" and "payable ounces/tonnes sold" is attributable to the difference between the quantities of metals contained in the concentrates we produce versus the portion of those metals actually paid for according to the terms of our sales contracts. Differences can also arise from inventory changes incidental to shipping schedules, or variances in ore grades and recoveries which impact the amount of metals contained in concentrates produced and sold.

The following Sales Statistics tables summarize certain information about our Oaxaca and Nevada Mining Units operations for three and six months ended June 30, 2019 and 2018:

Oaxaca Mining Unit

Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Metal sold Gold (ozs.) 7,399 5,460 12,157 11,023 Silver (ozs.) 417,467 561,009 685,656 942,375 Copper (tonnes) 431 383 769 723 Lead (tonnes) 2,120 1,464 3,773 2,957 Zinc (tonnes) 3,867 3,807 8,373 7,585 Average metal prices realized (1) Gold ($ per oz.) 1,338 1,304 1,338 1,323 Silver ($ per oz.) 14.94 16.53 15.26 16.55 Copper ($ per tonne) 6,205 6,888 6,245 7,014 Lead ($ per tonne) 1,871 2,389 1,955 2,482 Zinc ($ per tonne) 2,987 3,110 2,917 3,456 Precious metal gold equivalent ounces sold Gold Ounces 7,399 5,460 12,157 11,023 Gold Equivalent Ounces from Silver 4,661 7,112 7,820 11,789 Total Precious Metal Gold Equivalent Ounces 12,060 12,572 19,977 22,812 Total cash cost before by-product credits per precious metal gold equivalent ounce sold $ 1,800 $ 1,500 $ 2,143 $ 1,590 Total cash cost after by-product credits per precious metal gold equivalent ounce sold (2) $ 291 $ 70 $ 312 $ (103 ) Total all-in sustaining cost per precious metal gold equivalent ounce sold $ 652 $ 577 $ 725 $ 475



(1) Average metal prices realized vary from the market metal prices due to final settlement adjustments from our provisional invoices when they are settled. Our average metal prices realized will therefore differ from the market average metal prices in most cases. (2) Total cash cost after by-product credits are significantly affected by base metals sales during the periods presented.



Nevada Mining Unit

Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Metal sold Gold (ozs.) 1,131 - 1,131 - Silver (ozs.) 612 - 612 - Average metal prices realized (1) Gold ($ per oz.) 1,363 - 1,363 - Silver ($ per oz.) 15.07 - 15.07 - Precious metal gold equivalent ounces sold Gold Ounces 1,131 - 1,131 - Gold Equivalent Ounces from Silver 7 - 7 - Total Precious Metal Gold Equivalent Ounces 1,138 - 1,138 -

(1) Average metal prices realized vary from the market metal prices due to final settlement adjustments from our provisional invoices when they are settled. Our average metal prices realized will therefore differ from the market average metal prices in most cases.

The following information summarizes Gold Resource Corp.’s financial condition at June 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, its results of operations including the three and six months ended June 30, 2019 and 2018, and its cash flows for the six months ended June 30, 2019 and 2018. The summary data as of June 30, 2019 and for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019 and 2018 is unaudited; the summary data for the year ended December 31, 2018 is derived from our audited financial statements contained in our annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018, but do not include the footnotes and other information that is included in the complete financial statements. Readers are urged to review the Company’s Form 10-K in its entirety, which can be found on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.

The calculation of our cash cost per precious metal gold equivalent per ounce and total all-in sustaining cost per precious metal gold equivalent per ounce contained in this press release are non-GAAP financial measures. Please see "Management's Discussion and Analysis and Results of Operations" contained in the Company’s most recent Form 10-K for a complete discussion and reconciliation of the non-GAAP measures.

Gold Resource Corp. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (U.S. dollars in thousands, except share and per share amounts) June 30, December 31, 2019 2018 (Unaudited) ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 7,939 $ 7,762 Gold and silver rounds/bullion 3,874 3,637 Accounts receivable 5,630 1,744 Inventories, net 26,531 14,342 Prepaid taxes 3,342 1,126 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 3,786 2,745 Total current assets 51,102 31,356 Property, plant and mine development, net 120,154 111,242 Operating lease assets, net 11,043 - Deferred tax assets, net 6,284 7,372 Other non-current assets 3,144 361 Total assets $ 191,727 $ 150,331 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 17,149 $ 12,429 Loans payable, current 862 765 Finance lease liabilities, current 434 412 Operating lease liabilities, current 8,207 - Mining royalty taxes payable, net 849 1,926 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 2,909 2,030 Total current liabilities 30,410 17,562 Reclamation and remediation liabilities 4,055 3,298 Loans payable, long-term 1,226 1,378 Finance lease liabilities, long-term 661 831 Operating lease liabilities, long-term 2,842 - Total liabilities 39,194 23,069 Shareholders' equity: Common stock - $0.001 par value, 100,000,000 shares authorized: 64,811,555 and 58,850,431 shares outstanding at June 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively 128 69 Additional paid-in capital 144,750 121,592 Retained earnings 14,710 12,656 Treasury stock at cost, 336,398 shares (5,884 ) (5,884 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (1,171 ) (1,171 ) Total shareholders' equity 152,533 127,262 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 191,727 $ 150,331











Gold Resource Corp. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (U.S. dollars in thousands, except share and per share amounts) (Unaudited) Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Sales, net $ 29,374 $ 30,768 $ 55,952 $ 62,919 Mine cost of sales: Production costs 18,599 17,579 36,278 33,114 Depreciation and amortization 4,243 3,579 7,687 7,072 Reclamation and remediation 41 89 57 292 Total mine cost of sales 22,883 21,247 44,022 40,478 Mine gross profit 6,491 9,521 11,930 22,441 Costs and expenses: General and administrative expenses 2,708 2,225 4,719 4,579 Exploration expenses 631 1,251 2,081 2,436 Other (income) expense, net (107 ) 510 (82 ) 788 Total costs and expenses 3,232 3,986 6,718 7,803 Income before income taxes 3,259 5,535 5,212 14,638 Provision for income taxes 1,461 1,781 2,532 5,427 Net income $ 1,798 $ 3,754 $ 2,680 $ 9,211 Net income per common share: Basic $ 0.03 $ 0.07 $ 0.04 $ 0.16 Diluted $ 0.03 $ 0.06 $ 0.04 $ 0.16 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 62,778,445 57,315,472 61,729,871 57,218,389 Diluted 63,066,616 58,314,123 62,079,859 58,153,350









Gold Resource Corp. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (U.S. dollars in thousands) (Unaudited) Six months ended June 30, 2019 2018 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 2,680 $ 9,211 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash from operating activities: Deferred income taxes 1,275 (1,134 ) Depreciation and amortization 7,921 7,386 Stock-based compensation 1,214 485 Other operating adjustments (293 ) 364 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (3,886 ) 1,157 Inventories (8,744 ) (897 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets 97 7 Other non-current assets (2,012 ) 134 Accounts payable and other accrued liabilities 6,183 4,564 Mining royalty and income taxes payable, net (3,328 ) (1,815 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 1,107 19,462 Cash flows from investing activities: Capital expenditures (21,438 ) (15,108 ) Other investing activities 1 4 Net cash used in investing activities (21,437 ) (15,104 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from the exercise of stock options 98 1,124 Proceeds from issuance of stock 21,807 - Dividends paid (617 ) (571 ) Repayment of loan payable (385 ) (281 ) Repayment of finance leases (204 ) (189 ) Net cash provided by financing activities 20,699 83 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (192 ) (186 ) Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 177 4,255 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 7,762 22,390 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 7,939 $ 26,645 Supplemental Cash Flow Information Interest expense paid $ 79 $ 94 Income and mining taxes paid $ 2,897 $ 6,298 Non-cash investing activities: Change in accrued capital expenditures $ (1,214 ) $ 918 Change in estimate for asset retirement cost $ 638 $ - Equipment purchased through loan payable $ 330 $ - Equipment purchased under finance leases $ 56 $ -

About GRC:

Gold Resource Corp. is a gold and silver producer, developer and explorer with operations in Oaxaca, Mexico and Nevada, USA. The Company targets low capital expenditure projects with potential for generating high returns on capital. The Company has returned $112 million back to its shareholders in consecutive monthly dividends since July 2010 and offers its shareholders the option to convert their cash dividends into physical gold and silver and take delivery. For more information, please visit GRC’s website, located at www.goldresourcecorp.com and read the Company’s 10-K for an understanding of the risk factors involved.

Cautionary Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. The statements contained in this press release that are not purely historical are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act and Section 21E of the Exchange Act. When used in this press release, the words “plan”, “target”, "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "intend" and "expect" and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements include, without limitation, the statements regarding Gold Resource Corp.’s strategy, future plans for production, future expenses and costs, future liquidity and capital resources, and estimates of mineralized material. All forward-looking statements in this press release are based upon information available to Gold Resource Corp. on the date of this press release, and the company assumes no obligation to update any such forward-looking statements. Forward looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties, and there can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate. The Company's actual results could differ materially from those discussed in this press release. In particular, there can be no assurance that production will continue at any specific rate. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to, those discussed in the Company’s 10-K filed with the SEC.

