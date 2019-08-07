Star Diamond Corporation - Star - Orion South Diamond Project Five Trench Cutter Holes Complete to Date: Bulk Sampling Statistics

Stock Symbol: DIAM: TSX

SASKATOON, Aug. 7, 2019 - George H. Read, P. Geo., Senior Vice President Exploration and Development of Star Diamond Corp. ("Star Diamond" or the "Corporation") is pleased to announce that Rio Tinto Exploration Canada ("RTEC") have completed the drilling of five of the ten proposed bulk sample holes (trenches) on the Corporation's Star Kimberlite, using the Trench Cutter Sampling Rig. The Star Kimberlite is located within the Corporation's Star - Orion South Diamond Project, in the Fort à la Corne diamond district of central Saskatchewan, Canada, on mineral dispositions held 100 percent by Star Diamond. RTEC refers to Star Diamond's mineral dispositions in the Fort à la Corne diamond district as Project FalCon.

The drilling and sampling statistics for each of these five trenches on the Star kimberlite are listed in the table below:

Trench # Days per Trench Average Production (m/day) Total Depth (m) Samples Collected Bags Collected1 19FALCT001 16 14.3 228.4 15 703 19FALCT004 14 16.7 233.8 15 771 19FALCT003 13 19.2 249.3 15 873 19FALCT007 10 22.5 225.1 14 613 19FALCT006 10 24.1 241.5 15 704

1. Note Kimberlite Sample Weights are not available as these have not yet been acquired by RTEC

The Trench Cutter Sampling Rig consists of a Bauer BC 50 Cutter mounted on a Bauer MC 128 Duty-cycle Crane. The redesigned Kimberlite Separation Unit ("KSU") and accompanying desanding unit have also been fully commissioned. Kimberlite collected will be stored in a secure storage area, until the on-site Bulk Sample Plant ("BSP") has been assembled and commissioned. Final diamond recovery will then be conducted by RTEC at a secure off-site facility. The depth of each trench is determined by kimberlite thickness. Trench 19FALCT003 confirms that the Trench Sampling Rig can reach its designed sampling depth of 250 metres below surface.

Senior Vice President Exploration and Development, George Read, states: "These drilling and sampling statistics confirm that the Trench Cutter bulk sampling program on the Star Kimberlite has made good progress and shows that the completion of all ten trenches is achievable within the 2019 sampling season. The rate of sampling with the Trench Cutter rig also appears to have continued to improve throughout the drilling of these first five trenches. The aim of RTEC's bulk sampling program is to recover samples of the highest quality, to help ensure that diamond breakage is minimized. The successful use of this new Trench Cutter Sampling Rig technology for the recovery of kimberlite bulk samples also has the ability to revolutionize future bulk sampling and mining of kimberlites, particularly for kimberlites characteristic of the Fort à la Corne diamond district of central Saskatchewan, Canada."

Star Diamond Corp. is a Canadian based corporation engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties. Shares of the Corporation trade on the TSX Exchange under the trading symbol "DIAM". The Corporation's Fort à la Corne kimberlites (including the Star - Orion South Diamond Project, or "Project") are located in central Saskatchewan in close proximity to established infrastructure, including paved highways and the electrical power grid, which provide significant advantages for future mine development.

All technical information in this press release has been prepared under the supervision of George Read, Senior Vice-President of Exploration and Development, a registered Professional Geoscientist in the Provinces of Saskatchewan and British Columbia and Mark Shimell, Project Manager, a registered Professional Geoscientist in the Province of Saskatchewan, who are the Corporation's "Qualified Persons" under the definition of NI 43-101.

