Tahuehueto Toll Milling Produces Highest Recoveries to Date at 86% Gold, 85% Silver, 86% Lead, 77% Zinc and 84% Copper

Vancouver, British Columbia - TheNewswire - August 28, 2019 - Telson Mining Corp. ("Telson" or the "Company" (TSXV:TSN) (OTC:SOHFF) (Frankfurt:TSGN) (formerly SQ82)) is pleased to announce that significant recoveries have been achieved in the first week of processing Tahuehueto pre-production ore at the third party Atocha Toll Mill.

Up to August 25 inclusive, just over 2,100 tonnes of concentrate has been processed over a six-day period with average head grades of 5.32 g/t Au, 38.03 g/t Ag, 1.71% Pb, 3.20% Zn and 0.24% Cu.

"Management is delighted to report that Telson's 11th Tahuehueto toll milling campaign is proceeding better than expected with just under half of the anticipated 5,000+ tonnes of ore processed to date. Average metal recoveries achieved in the first half of the campaign stand at 86.29% gold, 85.60% silver, 86.80% lead, 76.93% zinc and 84.21% copper. These recoveries are a significant improvement over previously processed toll mill campaigns" states Antonio Berlanga, CEO of Telson. "Furthermore, this processing has produced high quality, precious metal rich concentrates with the lead concentrate containing an average of 101 grams gold/tonne and 702 grams silver/tonne.

To date, the toll milling campaign has processed 2,166 tonnes of Tahuehueto ore producing;

- 82.9 tonnes of gold rich lead concentrate grading 101 grams gold/tonne (3.2 troy ounces), 702.44 grams silver/tonne (23 troy ounces), 38.8% lead and 5.29% copper - 130.8 tonnes of zinc concentrate grading 40.82% zinc, 12.02 grams gold/tonne, 93.94 grams silver/tonne

Telson anticipates that it will process at least 5,000 tonnes of ore during this 11th campaign and intends to continue to deliver Tahuehueto ore to the Atocha Toll Mill throughout the rest of 2019 which should allow the Company to process at least one campaign of between 3,000 to 5,000 tonnes on a monthly basis until it has completed construction of its on-site 1,000 tonne per day mining facility.

About Telson Mining Corporation

Telson Mining Corp. is a Canadian based mining company with two 100% owned Mexican gold, silver and base metal mining projects.

Telson's Tahuehueto mining project, located in north-western Durango State, Mexico is currently under development and waiting for final funding to complete construction of the processing plant and related assets to produce concentrates in its own on-site mineral processing plant, with a designed capacity of at least 1,000 tonnes per day, targeting completion of construction near end of Q1 2020.

Campo Morado is a polymetallic base metal mine with mining and milling equipment capable of producing up to 2,500 tons per day; which has been placed into care and maintenance pending better economic conditions and community relationships allowing for a restart of mining operations.

Qualified Persons

This press release was prepared under the supervision and review of Ralph Shearing, P.Geol., President and Director of Telson Mining Corp., a Professional Geologist registered in Alberta as a member of the professional association APEGA, and a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101.

