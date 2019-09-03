K92 Mining Pays Out Final Ounces of Gold to Cartesian Royalty Holdings

VANCOUVER, Sept. 03, 2019 - K92 Mining Inc. (“K92” or the “Company”) (TSX-V: KNT; OTCQX: KNTNF) is pleased to announce that K92 has now paid out the final outstanding gold ounces owed to Cartesian Royalty Holdings II (“CRH”) under the Gold Prepayment Agreement (“GPA”) which formed part of the financing agreements with CRH (refer to K92’s consolidated interim financial statements for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019, filed on SEDAR and the Company’s website for information on the GPA). The Company now has no outstanding liabilities or obligations to CRH.



John Lewins, K92 Chief Executive Officer and Director, stated, “K92 is extremely pleased to have closed out this final part of the original financing agreement with CRH which provided the funds used to refurbish the process plant and mine, allowing the Company to restart the Kainantu Mine. This follows on from the payment to Barrick Gold Corp. reported on August 27, 2019, which eliminated the contingent payment arrangements under the terms of the Barrick share sale agreement.

This places K92 in an excellent position going forward, with the mine expansion well under way and production on target to meet guidance for 2019. The strong positive cash flow from the operation puts K92 in a strong position to aggressively implement its exploration and development plans for the Kainantu Gold Mine and the surrounding exploration area.”

