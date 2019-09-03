Rockhaven Resources Ltd. Closes Private Placement 

NOT FOR DISSEMINATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN THE UNITED STATES AND NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES

Vancouver, September 3, 2019 - Rockhaven Resources Ltd. (TSX-V:RK) (“Rockhaven” or the “Company”) announces that it has closed the private placement announced on August 2, 2019. The private placement consisted of the sale of the following securities:

(a) 9,000,000 units at a price of $0.12 each, raising gross proceeds of $1,080,000, each unit consisting of one common share and one share purchase warrant, with each warrant entitling the holder to purchase one additional common share at a price of $0.20 until August 30, 2024; and

(b) 17,584,167 structured flow-through units at a price of $0.17 each, raising gross proceeds of $2,989,308.39, each structured flow-through unit consisting of one flow-through common share and one share purchase warrant, with each warrant having the same terms as disclosed in (a) above.

The proceeds from this private placement will be used to finance further exploration at the Company’s Klaza Project, and for working capital purposes.

The Company paid cash finders’ fees totaling $13,478.40 and issued 100,320 finder warrants to a group of finders’ including Haywood Securities Inc., Canaccord Genuity Corp., P.I. Financial Corp., and M Partners in connection with the closing of this private placement. Each finder warrant has the same terms as the warrants forming part of the units and the structured flow-through units disclosed above.

All securities issued pursuant to this private placement, including any shares that may be issued pursuant to the exercise of either the share purchase warrants forming part of the units or the structured flow-through units or the finder warrants, are subject to a hold period in Canada until December 31, 2019.

About Rockhaven

Rockhaven Resources Ltd. is a mineral exploration company focused on growth through the advancement of its Klaza Project. For additional information concerning Rockhaven or its Klaza Project please visit Rockhaven’s website at www.rockhavenresources.com.

Matthew Turner

President, CEO and Director

Rockhaven Resources Ltd.

T: (604) 687-2522 mturner@rockhavenresources.com

