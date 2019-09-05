Strongbow Reports Results of AGM
VANCOUVER, Sept. 05, 2019 - Strongbow Exploration Inc. (TSX-V: SBW) (“Strongbow” or the “Company”) herein reports the results of its Annual General and Extraordinary Meeting held Thursday August 29.
All of the resolutions presented to the shareholders were approved (see the SEDAR filing of the Company's Information Circular, dated July 25, 2019), including disinterested shareholder approval by an ordinary resolution of the sale of the Shovelnose Royalty to Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd., as more fully described in the Information Circular. Votes representing 40,094,092 shares were cast 46.21% of the issued and outstanding shares at the record date).
Details of the voting are presented below:
|Motion
|For
|Against
|Withheld
|Restricted
|For %
|# of Directors (6)
|38,748,922
|17,000
|0
|99.96
|Kenneth A. Armstrong
|38,572,922
|0
|193,000
|99.50
|D. Grenville Thomas
|38,758,922
|0
|7,000
|99.98
|Richard Williams
|38,562,922
|0
|203,000
|99.48
|Alexandra Drapack
|38,758,422
|0
|7,500
|99.98
|Patrick F. N. Anderson
|38,572,922
|0
|193,000
|99.50
|Don Njegovan
|38,761,422
|0
|4,500
|99.99
|Appointment of Auditors
|39,840,271
|0
|253,821
|99.37
|Stock Option Plan
|38,561,772
|204,150
|0
|99.47
|Sale of Shovelnose Royalty to Osisko Gold Royalties
|14,724,589*
|208,000
|0
|23,833,333
|98.61
Subsequent to the meeting and receipt of disinterested shareholder approval the TSX-V approved the sale of the Shovelnose Royalty to Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd.
For additional information please contact: Irene Dorsman at (604) 210 8752 or by e-mail at idorsman@strongbowexploration.com or Sherman Dahl of Pretium Communications at (250) 558 8340.
|Blytheweigh (Financial PR/IR-London)
|Tel:
|+44 207 138 3204
|Tim Blythe
|tim.blythe@blytheweigh.com
|Camilla Horsfall
|camilla.horsfall@blytheweigh.com
ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS
“Richard D. Williams”
Richard D. Williams, P.Geo
