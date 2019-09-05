Strongbow Reports Results of AGM

Menü Artikel
VANCOUVER, Sept. 05, 2019 - Strongbow Exploration Inc. (TSX-V: SBW) (“Strongbow” or the “Company”) herein reports the results of its Annual General and Extraordinary Meeting held Thursday August 29.

All of the resolutions presented to the shareholders were approved (see the SEDAR filing of the Company's Information Circular, dated July 25, 2019), including disinterested shareholder approval by an ordinary resolution of the sale of the Shovelnose Royalty to Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd., as more fully described in the Information Circular. Votes representing 40,094,092 shares were cast 46.21% of the issued and outstanding shares at the record date).

Details of the voting are presented below:

Motion For Against Withheld Restricted For %
# of Directors (6) 38,748,922 17,000 0 99.96
Kenneth A. Armstrong 38,572,922 0 193,000 99.50
D. Grenville Thomas 38,758,922 0 7,000 99.98
Richard Williams 38,562,922 0 203,000 99.48
Alexandra Drapack 38,758,422 0 7,500 99.98
Patrick F. N. Anderson 38,572,922 0 193,000 99.50
Don Njegovan 38,761,422 0 4,500 99.99
Appointment of Auditors 39,840,271 0 253,821 99.37
Stock Option Plan 38,561,772 204,150 0 99.47
Sale of Shovelnose Royalty to Osisko Gold Royalties 14,724,589* 208,000 0 23,833,333 98.61

Subsequent to the meeting and receipt of disinterested shareholder approval the TSX-V approved the sale of the Shovelnose Royalty to Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd.

For additional information please contact: Irene Dorsman at (604) 210 8752 or by e-mail at idorsman@strongbowexploration.com or Sherman Dahl of Pretium Communications at (250) 558 8340.

Blytheweigh (Financial PR/IR-London) Tel: +44 207 138 3204
Tim Blythe tim.blythe@blytheweigh.com
Camilla Horsfall camilla.horsfall@blytheweigh.com

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

“Richard D. Williams”
Richard D. Williams, P.Geo

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.



