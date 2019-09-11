Berkwood Surface Sampling at Lac Gueret Graphite Extensions Project Completed, Field Crews Demobilize

VANCOUVER, B.C. - TheNewswire - September 11th, 2019, Berkwood Resources Ltd. (TSXV:BKR) (FSE:BK2) (WKN:A110N3) ("Berkwood" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has de-mobilized field crews from its Lac Gueret extension projects, located adjacent to its Lac Gueret South Graphite Project in Quebec, following the collection of surface graphite exposure samples and near surface conductor distribution data by Beep Mat (refer NR of 24th July, 2019). Based upon the recent News Release regarding the Company's robust pit-constrained mineral resource at its Lac Gueret South Project (NR of July 19th, 2019), the Company has determined that a long-term graphite production strategy is further served by evaluating multiple proximally located podiform graphite deposits (comparable to its centrally located Zone 1 project) to feed a future, centrally located processing facility. The model is amenable to graphite production from multiple shallow, low strip ratio open pit mining locations surrounding the Company's existing project.

To advance the current project model the Company has, in the context of resource learning acquired from the evaluation of its drilled Zone 1 occurrence, further assessed the historic sampling of known graphite exposure on ground explored by previous workers. The review isolated a number of high priority targets, some of which have returned high grade samples during work by previous entities, and which have been acquired by Berkwood (refer NRs of August 7th and 22nd, 2019) for exploration and immediate evaluation of known occurrences.

The rapid geophysics and sampling campaign recovered seventy-nine (79) grab samples and sixty-six (66) sawn-channel samples containing visually identified graphite from seven zones of graphitic mineralization, with focus upon Zones 6 and 9. All samples have been submitted to Activation Laboratories of Ancaster, Ontario, for graphitic carbon assay. The sampling was supported by the detection of conductive shallow sub-crop by Beep Mat.

The program accessed the first round of targets using existing roads and forest trails, and the work was led by Quebec based teams: channel sampling was supervised by Steven Lauzier P.Geo of Acton Vale, QC. The Company anticipates being able to release results detail in approximately four weeks.

Lac Gueret South Property, Quebec

Lac Gueret South is located in Cote Nord, Quebec, a three-hour drive from Baie-Comeau in an area of very good infrastructure. The Project directly borders Mason Graphite's (TSX-LLG) advanced Lac Gueret Project to the South. Mason owns one of the largest high-grade graphite deposits in the world, and is planning on building a new graphite mine and processing plant.

Lac Gueret South's Zone 1

The Project arises from two distinct electromagnetic conductors that occur over a two kilometer length and up to 600 meters in width as defined by airborne EM geophysics (see the Berkwood news release dated February 10, 2015). The western part of this zone was further defined by ground VLF and EM surveys: four VLF and 22 contiguous PhiSpy EM conductors have been detected over an apparent 800 meters length and up to a 300 meters width. This western area was interpreted as a potential bulk graphite zone interlayered within the hinge of a complex fold system. Based upon the geophysics, drilling confirmed the presence of high interest graphite. Since discovery four separate drill programs have been executed on the western extent of Berkwood's Zone 1 Graphite Body for a total of 45 diamond drillholes and 6,232.49 metres (and 77 metres of trenches with 1,194 samples and 28 samples from trenches) completed. This work lead to the recent completion and filing of a pit-constrained resource comprising 1.76 million tonnes of 17% Cg (Carbon as graphite) as an indicated resource and 1.53 million tonnes of inferred resource at 16.4% Cg (refer NR of June 19th, 2019).

About the Company: Berkwood is engaged in exploration for the commodities that enable the modern revolution in essential technologies. These technologies are dependent upon the ethical mining and supply of naturally occurring elements and minerals that enhance the performance of energy storage systems and permit the development and miniaturization of new electronics and structural components for the new suite of innovative tools. The Company is led by a team with collectively over 100 years experience and whose members have been involved with the discovery of several producing mines.

