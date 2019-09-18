VANCOUVER, Sept. 18, 2019 - Aben Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: ABN) (OTCQB: ABNAF) (Frankfurt: E2L2) (“Aben” or “the Company”) has received and interpreted additional analytical results from the ongoing 2019 drill exploration program at the Forrest Kerr Gold Project in the Golden Triangle region of British Columbia. The latest results continue to outline widespread polymetallic mineralization throughout the North Boundary Zone. These results are from 5 drill holes located at the margins and well outboard of the main mineralized core at North Boundary.



Forrest Kerr Project, Golden Triangle, B.C., location map:

https://www.abenresources.com/site/assets/files/4287/fk-003.jpg

Highlights from hole FK19-52 include a 16 meter (m) interval (between 323-339m) that averaged 2.22 g/t Au, 2.39 g/t Ag and 3050 ppm Cu. Included in this zone are two separate 1m high-grade intervals of 19.85 g/t Au, 9.10 g/t Ag, 6810 ppm Cu and 11.30 g/t Au, 8.70 g/t Ag & 14900 ppm Cu. This mineralized zone was encountered roughly 100m below and 50m southward of historic high-grade gold mineralization discovered in 1991 (reported as 326.0 g/t Au over 1m by Noranda). Other discrete 1m intercepts from hole 52 include highs of 20.1 g/t Ag, 6.0% Cu, 0.76% Pb and 0.87% Zn. Hole FK19-53 intersected multiple zones of anomalous gold (>0.2 g/t) with the most coherent zone between 346-364m (18m) returning average values of 1.24 g/t Au, 2.47 g/t Ag and 3459 ppm Cu. Included in this zone are two 1m high-grade intervals of 5.72 g/t Au, 8.70 g/t Ag and 5860 ppm Cu and 8.09 g/t Au, 5.40 g/t Ag & 14200 ppm Cu. This zone is significant as it occurs on the West side of the Nelson Creek fault, which previously lacked evidence of precious and base metal mineralization. Hole FK19-54 was drilled in the same direction at a steeper dip angle (-60) than hole 53 and also intersected several 1 to 2m intervals of modest grade polymetallic mineralization. Between 203-215m (12m) gold averaged 1.05 g/t, silver 1.71 g/t and copper 2108 ppm (with individual highs of 7.14 g/t Au, 4.80 g/t Ag and 11550 ppm Cu over 1m). The mineralization encountered in holes 53 & 54 was discovered roughly 450m south of the main high-grade gold discoveries at North Boundary.

Base and precious metal mineralization has now been defined over an area measuring in excess of 600m x 250m at North Boundary (see map link below). Mineralization corresponds to multiple and widespread fault and shear zone structures within a panel of Jurassic Hazelton rocks that dominate the Boundary valley. The mineralized structures correlate very well with magnetic highs that were delineated by an airborne survey flown in May 2019. The 2019 drill program will focus on increasing the mineralized footprint in the Boundary valley and will seek to discover a heat and mineralizing source for the robust hydrothermal system present on this part of the property. As a result, analytical results are expected to continue to exhibit a range of values from trace to high-grade.

Forrest Kerr North Boundary Mineralized Plan View map:

https://abenresources.com/site/assets/files/1/ABN-N-Boundary-Min-Plan-View.jpg

Over 8000 meters have now been drilled in 21 holes with a projected seasonal total close to 10,000 meters by the end of September. Thus far, drilling at Forrest Kerr has only tested a small portion of known targets defined by rock, soil and geophysical anomalies. A brief summary of all of the holes included in this release can be found below.

Forrest Kerr North Boundary Zone Drill Hole map:

https://abenresources.com/site/assets/files/4855/abn_2019_north_boundary_drilling_sept.jpg

FK19-47 (110/-60) – Drilled from the same pad as FK19-46 (previously reported August 20, 2019 at 0.12 g/t Au over 500.5 meters) at a steeper dip to test for continuity of mineralization below 47 and between the main mineralized zone at North Boundary and historic high-grade gold mineralization reported by Noranda in 1991 (326.0 g/t Au over 1 meter). Hole 47 encountered multiple modest-grade gold (<1g/t Au) intercepts with intermittent Ag-Cu-Pb-Zn mineralization. Analytical results returned by both 46 & 47 have pushed the edge of known mineralization substantially Eastward.

FK19-48 (135/-45) – Drilled from a location 100 meters North of the main mineralized zone at North Boundary to test for potential Northeastward extension of mineralization. This hole failed to intersect significant precious metal mineralization.

FK19-49 (195/-57) – Drilled from the same pad as FK19-50 (previously reported August 20,2019 0.46 g/t Au over 61.7 meters starting at 188.0 m) at a shallower dip. Both holes 49 & 50 were planned to test for the downward extension of a mineralized horizon discovered in 2018 (holes FK18-17 & 18) situated approximately 50 meters NW of high-grade Au-Ag-Cu mineralization at North Boundary. Hole 49 intersected weaker gold mineralization (0.52 g/t Au over 8m) than the steeper hole 50 but the combined result of the two holes shows a 20+m extension to the zone encountered in 17 & 18.

Drill Hole From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Au average (g/t) FK19-50 188.00 249.70 61.70 0.46 including 11.65 g/t over 1 m *FK18-17 232.00 284.00 52.00 1.82 including 31.4, 22.5 and 8.4 g/t over 1 m interval *FK18-18 186.00 247.00 61.00 0.37 including 11.55 g/t over 1 m

*previously reported

FK19-52 (310/-55) – Located roughly 500m from the main mineralized core at North Boundary and drilled from the same pad at a steeper dip than the previously reported hole FK19-51. Both holes were drilled oblique to the roughly North-South mineralized corridor to test for the southward extension of mineralization and depth potential under historically reported mineralization. Several discrete horizons of base and precious metal mineralization were reported from this hole. From 323-339 m (16m interval) average grades were 2.22 g/t Au, Ag 2.39 g/t and 3050 ppm Cu. Included in this zone are two separate 1m high-grade intervals of 19.85 g/t Au, 9.10 g/t Ag, 6810 ppm Cu and 11.30 g/t Au, 8.70 g/t Ag & 14900 ppm Cu. The entire hole returned an average of 0.11 g/t Au over 469.0 meters.

FK19-53 (250/-45) – Collared from the same pad as holes 51 & 52 but drilled WSW to test for mineralization potential within and adjacent to several sub-parallel fault and shear structures. Between 346-364m this hole returned 1.24 g/t Au, 2.47 g/t Ag and 3459 ppm Cu over 18 meters. Included in this zone are two 1m high-grade intervals of 5.72 g/t Au, 8.70 g/t Ag, 5860 ppm Cu and 8.09 g/t Au, 5.40 g/t Ag & 14200 ppm Cu. Multiple other moderate to high-grade intercepts of Au, Ag, Cu and Zn mineralization were encountered with an overall average of 0.10 g/t Au over 430.5 meters.

FK19-54 (250/-60) – This hole undercut the precious and base metal mineralization encountered in hole 53 at a steeper dip. Several samples returned elevated precious and base metal intercepts from discrete zones with the most coherent zone between 203-215m depth (averaging 1.05 g/t Au, 1.71 g/t Ag and 2108 ppm Cu over 12m), including 1m highs of 7.14 g/t Au, 4.80 g/t Ag and 11550 ppm Cu.

Drill Hole From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Au (g/t) Ag (g/t) Cu (ppm) FK19-52 323.0 339.0 16.00 2.22 2.39 3050 including 330.0 331.0 1.00 19.85 9.10 6810 including 337.0 338.0 1.00 11.30 8.70 14900 FK19-53 346.0 364.0 18.00 1.24 2.47 3459 including 347.0 348.0 1.00 5.72 8.70 5860 including 357.0 358.0 1.00 8.09 5.40 14200 FK19-54 203.0 215.0 12.00 1.05 1.71 2108 including 7.14 4.80 11550

Airborne Magnetic Survey from Boundary Zone on the Forrest Kerr Project:

https://abenresources.com/site/assets/files/1/Forrest-Kerr-Mag-Images-from-Boundary.pdf

Forrest Kerr Project Exploration Target map:

https://www.abenresources.com/site/assets/files/4299/abn_forrest_kerr_future_targets.png

Analytical and QA/QC description:

All 1- or 2-meter drill core samples were delivered to ALS Global prep facility in Terrace, British Columbia where they were crushed until 70% passed a 2mm sieve, then a 250g split was pulverized until better than 85% passed a 75-micron screen. Gold was tested via fire assay method Au-ICP21 with all ore-grade samples (>10 g/t) undergoing fire assay with gravimetric finish. ALS performed multi-element ICP-AES package ME-ICP41 in their Vancouver facility to test for 35 other elements. In addition to the quality assurance and quality control program performed by ALS, Aben personnel insert lab certified standards, field blanks and duplicates into the sample stream at the rate of one QA/QC sample in every 10 samples.

Justin Property, Yukon royalty renegotiation

The Company reported today that it had entered into a Settlement Agreement with Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (“Sandstorm”), pursuant to which the parties have renegotiated the terms of certain royalty agreements over the Company’s 100% owned Justin and Hit Properties in the Yukon. As a term of the Settlement Agreement, the Company will issue 750,000 shares to Sandstorm as partial consideration for the cancellation of certain advance royalty obligations and the creation of new royalty agreements with Sandstorm. Additional consideration for the Settlement Agreement is the assignment by the Company to Sandstorm of various royalty buyback rights held by the Company. As a result of the Settlement Agreement, the royalty obligation to Sandstorm on the Justin and Hit Properties has been reduced from 3% to 2% and the obligation to make advance royalty payments has been terminated. The Settlement Agreement and closing are subject to approval of the transaction by the TSX Venture Exchange.

Cornell McDowell, P.Geo., V.P. of Exploration for Aben Resources, has reviewed and approved the technical aspects of this news release and is the Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

About Aben Resources:

Aben Resources is a Canadian gold exploration company developing gold-focused projects in British Columbia and the Yukon Territory. Aben is a well-funded junior exploration company with over $3 million in the Company’s treasury.

For further information on Aben Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: ABN), visit our Company's web site at www.abenresources.com.

Aben Resources Ltd.

“Jim Pettit”

______________________

JAMES G. PETTIT

President & CEO

For further information contact myself or:

Don Myers

Aben Resources Ltd.

Director, Corporate Communications

Telephone: 604-687-3376

Toll Free: 800-567-8181

Facsimile: 604-687-3119

Email: info@abenresources.com

