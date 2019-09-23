Falco Retains Renmark Financial Communications Inc.

MONTREAL, Sept. 23, 2019 - Falco Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: FPC) (“Falco” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has retained the services of Renmark Financial Communications Inc. to handle its investor relations activities.



“We are pleased to announce that we have selected Renmark to reinforce Falco’s profile in the financial community and enhance the visibility of our company. We chose Renmark because its standards and methodologies fit best with the message we wish to communicate to the investing public,” noted Luc Lessard, President and Chief Executive Officer.

In consideration of the services to be provided, the monthly fees incurred by Falco will be a cash consideration of up to $5,000 (plus expenses), starting September 1st, 2019 for a period of six months ending on March 31st, 2020 and monthly thereafter.

Renmark Financial Communications does not have any interest, directly or indirectly, in Falco or its securities, or any right or intent to acquire such an interest.

About Falco

Falco Resources Ltd. is one of the largest mineral claim holders in the Province of Québec, with extensive land holdings in the Abitibi Greenstone Belt. Falco owns about 67,000 hectares of land in the Rouyn-Noranda mining camp, which represents approximately 70% of the entire camp and includes 13 former gold and base metal mine sites. Falco’s principal asset is the Horne 5 Project located in the former Horne mine that was operated by Noranda from 1927 to 1976 and produced 11.6 million ounces of gold and 2.5 billion pounds of copper. Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd. is the largest shareholder of the Corporation and currently owns 19.9% of the issued and outstanding shares of the Corporation. The Corporation has 207,878,736 shares issued and outstanding.

For further information, please contact:

Luc Lessard

President and Chief Executive Officer

Tel: (514) 261-3336

Amélie Laliberté

Coordinator, Investor Relations

Tel: (418) 455-4775

info@falcores.com

Renmark Financial Communications Inc.

Robert Thaemlitz: rthaemlitz@renmarkfinancial.com

Tel: (416) 644-2020 or (212) 812-7680

www.renmarkfinancial.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.