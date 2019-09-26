Vertical Exploration Appoints Jeremie Gagnon to Advisory Board

VANCOUVER, September 26, 2019 - VERTICAL EXPLORATION INC. (TSXV:VERT) ("Vertical" or the Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Jeremie Gagnon to its Advisory Board.

Mr. Gagnon is the founder and owner of Permex Nursery in Quebec, an enterprise that specializes in permaculture design and excavations, and high-quality plant nursery stock. Permex has created an extensive genetic library for seed and mother plants for over 200 varieties of cultivars trees, shrubs, herbaceous and annual plants that are either edible or medicinal, and are adapted to the unique climate conditions of the Laurentians.

With Mr. Gagnon's dedication and vision, Permex has established partnerships throughout North America and the World in order to develop the best models of market gardening in Canada and of silvopasture in North America. Permex's Tree Farm Nursery is fast becoming a leading example for the future of Tree Farms in the province, as it grows and cultivates all of its plants without the use of pesticides or synthetic fertilizers which guarantees a healthy and vibrant harvest. Moreover Permex is one of the first Nursery's to use wollastonite as a natural fertilizer for its trees and plants, and it has been educating farms throughout the province on its numerous plant health benefits.

Mr. Gagnon has also served as a teacher and alumni at Arundel's Nature and Science Center, which is a unique educational park in Quebec that offers demonstrations of national geology, flora and fauna with a rich patrimonial past.

Peter P. Swistak, President/CEO of Vertical Exploration Inc., commented, "We are excited to have Mr. Gagnon join our fast growing team. Jeremie's vast experience in permaculture and natural growing methods, and his first hand knowledge of the benefits of wollastonite as a natural fertilizer will be extremely beneficial to Vertical. Furthermore his extensive partnerships and connections with farms, nurseries and agriculture institutes across North America will be of significant benefit to the Company, as we move forward to develop regional and North American markets within the agriculture and permaculture industries for our world-class St-Onge Wollastonite."

ABOUT VERTICAL EXPLORATION

Vertical Exploration's mission is to identify, acquire, and advance high potential mining prospects located in North America for the benefit of its stakeholders. The Company's flagship St-Onge Wollastonite property is located in the Lac-Saint-Jean area in the Province of Quebec.

Telephone: 1-604-683-3995 Toll-Free: 1-888-945-4770

