QMX Gold Announces 2019 AGM Results

TORONTO, Sept. 26, 2019 - QMX Gold Corp. (“QMX” or the “Company”) (TSX:V:QMX) is pleased to report that the nominees listed in the management proxy circular dated August 27, 2019 were re-elected as directors of the Company at the Company’s annual and special shareholders’ meeting. QMX management would like to thank shareholders for their participation and continuing support.



Detailed results of the vote for the election of directors held at the Meeting on September 25, 2019 in Toronto, Ontario are set below.

Nominee % Votes For % Votes Withheld Brad Humphrey 99.85% 0.15% Fred Leigh 99.80% 0.20% Ralph Lean 96.58% 3.42% Honourable Sergio Marchi 99.80% 0.20%

Shareholders at the annual meeting also approved the appointment of the Company’s auditors and the Company’s stock option plan.

About QMX Gold Corp.

QMX Gold Corp. is a Canadian based resource company traded on the TSX-V under the symbol “QMX”. The Company is systematically exploring its extensive property position in the Val d’Or mining camp in the Abitibi District of Quebec. QMX is currently drilling in the Val d’Or East portion of its land package focused on the Bonnefond plug and in and around the Bevcon Intrusive. In addition to its extensive land package QMX owns the strategically located Aurbel gold mill and tailings facility, which is expected to commence custom milling in 2019.

Contact Information:

Brad Humphrey

President and CEO

Tel: (416) 861-5887

Louis Baribeau

Public Relations

Tel: (514) 667-2304

Toll free: +1 877-717-3027

Email: info@qmxgold.ca Website: www.qmxgold.ca

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information:

This press release contains or may be deemed to contain “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, statements regarding the future plans, operations and activities, proposed use of proceeds, receipt of required permits and obtaining necessary financing, and the ability of the Company to continue as a going concern. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “plans”, “expects” or “does not expect”, “is expected”, “budget”, “scheduled”, “estimates”, “forecasts”, “intends”, “anticipates” or “does not anticipate”, or “believes”, or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “might” or “will be taken”, “occur” or “be achieved”. Forward looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company, its properties and/or its projects to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including but not limited to those risks described in the disclosure documents of the Company filed under the Company’s profile on SEDAR. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.