DIOS obtains drilling permits and contract is signed for AU33 drill program

MONTREAL, Sept. 30, 2019 - DIOS EXPLORATION obtained drilling authorization permit on Friday September 27 and thus signed contract to drill wholly-owned (no royalties) AU33 gold property, road accessible along strategic 20 km long segment of favourable Lower Eastmain Greenstone belt, James Bay Eeyou Istchee, Quebec. Summer field program defined more precise new drill targets. Some 2,500 m will be completed in three new areas of large property.



Robino magmatic hydrothermal breccia, located 3.5 km north of Heberto gold-bearing occurrences, will be drilled: a circular low magnetic anomaly, a good northeast striking ground induced polarization anomaly south of Robino Breccia returning clustered anomalous gold-in-soils of 17, 26 & 13 ppb gold (press releases Dec. 12, 2018 and Sept. 4, 2019), and a north-south striking gold-bearing structure and associated high grade flat structures east of breccia margin, striking south towards eastern flank of circular magnetic low.



A favourable tonalite sill (WTS) located 6 km of Robino, previously yielding up to 269 ppb gold in soil (and 800 ppb gold in rocks), contains several northeast crosscutting structures drill targets. This gold-bearing magnetic tonalite sill horizon is folded some 3 km southeast and will be tested in fold hinge. This western magnetic sill horizon was never drilled before.



The AU33 property hosts Mitsumis pluton overlain by volcanics intruded by felsic plugs and sill horizons. Several gold mineralization occurrences are strongly controlled by altered NNW and NE structures, including Heberto zone (2.13 g/t gold over 23 m; 2 g/t gold over 22 m; 3.65 g/t gold over 13 m (1.15 g/t on 64 m); 5.2 g/t over 5 m) and CLN shear (2 g/t gold over 11 m (3.26 g/t gold over 6 m)). Further news will be released shortly, pending results. This press release was prepared by M.J. Girard, M.Sc. Geo and 43-101 QP.

