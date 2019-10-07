K92 Mining Announces Latest Drill Results From Kora, Including Multiple Deep High-Grade Intersections

Drill Hole KMDD0143 one of the deepest holes drilled to date at Kora/Kora North records multiple intersections including 7.40 m at 23.72 g/t Au, 26g/t Ag and 1.71% Cu (26.67 g/t AuEq) plus 2.00 m at 5.09 g/t Au, 24 g/t Ag and 4.16% Cu (11.77 g/t AuEq) plus 4.3 m at 1.61 g/t Au, 54 g/t Ag and 2.16% Cu (5.61 g/t AuEq)

Drill Hole KMDD0176, which only targeted the K1 vein, records one of the widest K1 intersection yet encountered of 42.5 m at 7.98 g/t Au, 25 g/t Ag and 0.85% Cu (9.61 g/t AuEq)

Drill Hole KMDD0141, the deepest hole drilled to date records multiple intersections including 6.90 m at 3.76 g/t Au, 82 g/t Ag and 2.42% Cu (8.51 g/t AuEq) plus 13.5 m at 3.31 g/t Au, 3 g/t Ag and 0.12% Cu (3.54 g/t AuEq) and 6.85 m at 3.15 g/t Au, 4 g/t Ag and 0.15% Cu (3.43 g/t AuEq)

Drill Hole KMDD0178 records multiple intersections including 5.86 m at 9.30 g/t Au, 8 g/t Ag and 0.20% Cu (9.71 g/t Au Eq) plus 6.80 m at 16.44 g/t Au, 51 g/t Ag and 0.70% Cu (18.16 g/t AuEq)

Drill Hole KMDD0182 records multiple intersections including 11.33 m at 4.29 g/t Au, 2g/t Ag and 0.89% Cu (5.67 g/t AuEq) plus 12.00 m at 5.05 g/t Au, 16 g/t Ag and 0.18% Cu (5.53 g/t AuEq)

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 07, 2019 -- K92 Mining Inc. (“K92” or the “Company”) (TSX-V: KNT; OTCQX: KNTNF) is pleased to announce results from the continuing diamond drilling of the Kora North Extension of the Kainantu gold mine in Papua New Guinea.

The results for the latest 11 diamond drill holes completed from both surface and underground into the Kora North deposit are summarized in Table 1 below. The results include two holes, KMDD0141 & KMDD0143, which are the deepest holes drilled to date at Kora/Kora North. KMDD0141 recorded a K2 intersection at approximately 820 mRL of 6.90 m at 3.76 g/t Au, 82 g/t Ag and 2.42% Cu (8.51 g/t gold equivalent (“AuEq”)), as well as a K1 intersection of 13.5 m at 3.31 g/t Au, 3 g/t Ag and 0.12% Cu (3.54 g/t AuEq). KMDD0143 recorded a K2 intersection at approximately 840 mRL of 7.40 m at 23.72 g/t Au, 26g/t Ag and 1.71% Cu (26.67 g/t AuEq), as well as a K1 intersection of 2.00 m at 5.09 g/t Au, 54g/t Ag and 4.16% Cu (11.77 g/t AuEq), 400 metres along strike and to the south of KMDD0141.

(Gold Equivalent (AuEq) is calculated using copper price of US$2.90/lb; silver price of US$16.5/oz and gold price of US$1,300/oz.)

The results from these two holes combined with those previously reported show a vertical extent of the K2 vein system to be over 1,000 metres from surface and still open at a depth. Long sections of K1 and K2 showing the location of the latest drill holes are provided in Figures 1 and 2 respectively.

John Lewins, K92 Chief Executive Officer and Director, stated, “The reported results include the two deepest holes drilled to date at Kora/Kora North. Both of these holes returned K2 intersections below 850 mRL, some 350 metres below our current operating levels and over 1,000 metres below surface where the veins outcrop. The K2 intersection of 6.9 metres at 8.51 g/t AuEq in KMDD0141 is towards the known northern limit of the veins, while the K2 intersection of 7.40 metres at 26.67 g/t AuEq in KMDD0143 is almost 400 metres along strike to the south. Both holes have substantial K1 intersections of 13.5 metres at 3.54 g/t AuEq and 2.0 metres at 11.77 g/t AuEq respectively.

Importantly, the KMDD0143 intersection is located approximately 200 metres below the deepest hole drilled from surface on the Kora deposit, BKDD0023 (drilled by Barrick), which recorded 32 metres of continuous mineralization to the end of hole, including 6.4 metres at 5.52 g/t Au and 8.0 metres at 3.7% Cu.

Other holes include one of the widest intersections reported on K1 of 42.5 metres at 7.98 g/t Au, 25 g/t Ag and 0.85% Cu (9.61 g/t AuEq). All of the results confirm yet again the extremely high continuity of the Kora K1 and K2 vein systems and that the Kora system still remains open both at depth and along strike.”

Table 1 - Kainantu Gold Mine – Significant Intercepts from Diamond Drilling

Hole_id From

(m) To (m) Interval

(m) True width

(m) Gold

g/t Silver

g/t Copper

% Gold

equivalent1 Comment KMDD0137 186.00 187.00 1.00 0.51 4.00 1 0.01 4.02 KMDD0137 204.10 219.40 15.30 7.80 2.14 5 0.23 2.56 K1 including 204.1 205.8 1.7 0.87 1.81 1 0.01 1.84 including 205.8 206.9 1.1 0.56 1.48 1 0.01 1.51 including 206.9 207.92 1.02 0.52 0.50 2 0.41 1.15 including 207.92 209 1.08 0.55 5.15 1 0.03 5.20 including 209 210 1 0.51 1.49 1 0.05 1.59 including 210 211 1 0.51 4.08 2 0.06 4.20 including 211 212.3 1.3 0.66 1.65 2 0.04 1.74 including 212.3 213 0.7 0.36 0.61 1 0.16 0.87 including 213 214 1 0.51 0.29 1 0.01 0.31 including 214 215 1 0.51 0.05 1 0.01 0.08 including 215 215.8 0.8 0.41 0.02 1 0.01 0.05 including 215.8 217.4 1.6 0.82 0.35 1 0.10 0.51 including 217.4 218.1 0.7 0.36 14.20 70 3.27 20.09 including 218.1 219.4 1.3 0.66 2.31 6 0.28 2.81 KMDD0137 311.00 311.32 0.32 0.20 0.09 20 1.17 2.14 KMDD0137 324.20 326.36 2.16 1.23 0.71 11 0.28 1.27 including 324.2 325.15 0.95 0.54 0.84 13 0.57 1.88 including 325.15 326.36 1.21 0.69 0.60 9 0.05 0.80 KMDD0137 329.30 329.47 0.17 0.11 1.29 10 0.13 1.61 KMDD0176 69.31 111.81 42.50 29.66 7.98 25 0.85 9.61 K1 including 69.31 70 0.69 0.41 1.36 1 0.08 1.49 including 70 70.7 0.7 0.42 0.66 6 0.87 2.07 including 70.7 71.46 0.76 0.45 0.11 1 0.40 0.73 including 71.46 72 0.54 0.32 0.07 1 0.28 0.52 including 72 72.35 0.35 0.21 0.12 1 0.29 0.58 including 72.35 72.7 0.35 0.21 132.60 4 0.78 133.84 including 72.7 73.76 1.06 0.63 156.70 25 0.34 157.53 including 73.76 74.05 0.29 0.17 4.67 2 0.20 5.00 including 74.05 74.65 0.6 0.36 23.40 2 0.06 23.52 including 74.65 75.2 0.55 0.33 39.30 1 0.03 39.36 including 75.2 75.76 0.56 0.33 2.21 1 0.01 2.24 including 75.76 76.7 0.94 0.56 2.33 5 0.69 3.44 including 76.70 77.67 0.97 0.58 0.20 2 0.35 0.76 including 77.67 78.07 0.4 0.32 0.22 1 0.43 0.88 including 78.07 79.3 1.23 0.98 2.46 1 0.24 2.84 including 79.3 80.1 0.8 0.63 0.28 2 0.37 0.88 including 80.1 81 0.9 0.71 0.85 2 0.21 1.20 including 81 82.33 1.33 1.05 0.76 4 0.20 1.12 including 82.33 83 0.67 0.53 0.53 1 0.18 0.81 including 83 84 1 0.79 2.75 11 0.82 4.14 including 84 85.16 1.16 0.92 0.91 1 0.16 1.17 including 85.16 86 0.84 0.67 0.14 1 0.16 0.39 including 86 86.53 0.53 0.42 1.29 2 0.13 1.51 including 86.53 87 0.47 0.37 5.45 30 4.03 12.00 including 87 88 1 0.79 32.90 4 0.58 33.84 including 88 88.7 0.7 0.56 7.87 4 0.26 8.31 including 88.70 89.62 0.92 0.73 1.53 1 0.19 1.83 including 89.62 90.47 0.85 0.67 0.11 1 0.04 0.18 including 90.47 91.34 0.87 0.69 0.02 1 0.03 0.07 including 91.34 92.66 1.32 1.05 1.42 3 0.45 2.15 including 92.66 93.23 0.57 0.38 0.89 1 0.43 1.55 including 93.23 93.8 0.57 0.38 0.24 2 0.22 0.60 including 93.8 94.3 0.5 0.33 1.84 1 0.22 2.20 including 94.3 94.77 0.47 0.31 0.42 1 0.18 0.71 including 94.77 95.18 0.41 0.27 33.50 12 1.58 36.08 including 95.18 96.17 0.99 0.66 0.11 1 0.10 0.28 including 96.17 97.14 0.97 0.65 0.08 1 0.11 0.25 including 97.14 98.11 0.97 0.65 0.09 1 0.18 0.37 including 98.11 98.53 0.42 0.28 0.05 1 0.27 0.48 including 98.53 99.32 0.79 0.53 0.16 1 0.57 1.05 including 99.32 99.97 0.65 0.43 0.99 1 0.14 1.21 including 99.97 100.39 0.42 0.28 0.87 5 0.05 1.01 including 100.39 101.09 0.7 0.47 6.12 4 0.56 7.02 including 101.09 101.71 0.62 0.41 0.47 2 0.94 1.93 including 101.71 102.16 0.45 0.30 8.30 63 10.75 25.55 including 102.16 102.89 0.73 0.49 0.21 2 0.41 0.87 including 102.89 103.55 0.66 0.44 1.61 16 3.84 7.69 including 103.55 104 0.45 0.30 0.86 11 0.98 2.50 including 104 104.8 0.8 0.53 0.23 1 0.14 0.45 including 104.8 105.38 0.58 0.39 0.19 8 1.96 3.29 including 105.38 106.09 0.71 0.47 0.21 1 0.05 0.30 including 106.09 106.57 0.48 0.32 0.22 1 0.01 0.25 including 106.57 107.2 0.63 0.42 0.18 1 0.01 0.20 including 107.2 107.73 0.53 0.35 0.11 1 0.01 0.13 including 107.73 108.47 0.74 0.49 0.42 2 0.04 0.51 including 108.47 109.56 1.09 0.73 30.90 850 12.01 60.06 including 109.56 109.97 0.41 0.27 0.37 9 0.97 1.97 including 109.97 110.48 0.51 0.34 0.92 10 1.94 4.02 including 110.48 110.87 0.39 0.26 0.42 3 0.26 0.85 including 110.87 111.81 0.94 0.63 0.21 3 0.95 1.70 KMDD0139 276.00 278.20 2.20 0.97 6.03 1 0.68 7.08 including 276 277 1 0.44 12.87 1 1.08 14.53 including 277 278.2 1.2 0.53 0.33 1 0.35 0.88 KMDD0139 297.00 305.00 8.00 3.53 1.60 2 0.32 2.12 K1 including 297 298.2 1.2 0.53 5.23 3 0.19 5.56 including 298.2 299.3 1.1 0.49 0.21 1 0.09 0.36 including 299.3 300.3 1 0.44 0.03 2 0.07 0.16 including 300.3 301.5 1.2 0.53 2.93 3 0.92 4.38 including 301.5 303 1.5 0.66 0.31 2 0.32 0.82 including 303 304 1 0.44 0.08 3 0.13 0.31 including 304 305 1 0.44 2.22 2 0.43 2.90 KMDD0139 312.00 323.00 11.00 3.30 1.15 30 2.42 5.23 KL Including 312 313.9 1.9 1.40 1.39 14 0.15 1.80 Including 313.9 315.7 1.8 1.33 0.25 5 0.18 0.60 Including 315.7 318.8 3.1 2.28 0.23 7 0.24 0.69 Including 318.8 320 1.2 0.88 0.12 11 0.89 1.62 Including 320 320.9 0.9 0.66 0.32 55 6.06 10.29 Including 320.9 321.6 0.7 0.52 0.68 4 0.59 1.63 Including 321.6 323 1.4 1.03 0.31 8 1.81 3.18 KMDD0139 348.00 349.00 1.00 0.74 0.11 7 1.86 3.04 KMDD0139 353.08 356.00 2.92 1.51 0.37 9 1.79 3.22 Including 353.08 354.5 1.42 0.73 0.42 8 2.67 4.61 Including 354.5 356 1.5 0.78 0.32 10 0.95 1.90 KMDD0139 374.80 380.00 5.20 2.69 2.50 8 1.10 4.29 K2 Including 374.8 376 1.2 0.62 8.00 13 1.52 10.49 Including 376 377 1 0.52 2.36 12 2.33 6.08 Including 377 378 1 0.52 0.51 4 0.26 0.96 Including 378 379 1 0.52 0.43 5 0.61 1.43 Including 379 380 1 0.52 0.12 3 0.71 1.25 KMDD0139 388.00 391.60 3.60 1.86 1.07 2 0.48 1.84 K2HW Including 388 389 1 0.52 0.23 2 0.31 0.74 Including 389 390 1 0.52 0.42 1 0.51 1.21 Including 390 391 1 0.52 0.58 1 0.31 1.06 Including 391 391.6 0.6 0.31 4.39 7 1.02 6.04 KMDD0139 417.37 418.00 0.63 0.33 0.23 82 4.54 8.22 KMDD0178 93.55 99.41 5.86 3.39 9.30 8 0.20 9.71 K1 including 93.55 94.24 0.69 0.40 1.40 1 0.12 1.58 including 94.24 94.96 0.72 0.42 2.23 2 0.26 2.65 including 94.96 95.48 0.52 0.30 0.82 1 0.39 1.42 including 95.48 95.9 0.42 0.24 0.41 1 0.20 0.72 including 95.9 96.35 0.45 0.26 10.10 26 0.11 10.60 including 96.35 96.79 0.44 0.25 0.23 1 0.08 0.36 including 96.79 97.66 0.87 0.50 3.42 15 0.41 4.23 including 97.66 98.11 0.45 0.26 16.90 5 0.22 17.31 including 98.11 98.9 0.79 0.46 1.42 1 0.04 1.50 including 98.9 99.41 0.51 0.29 68.60 34 0.07 69.13 KMDD0178 101.73 107.26 5.53 3.85 0.18 6 0.79 1.46 KL including 101.73 102.33 0.6 0.39 0.55 14 1.32 2.75 including 102.33 103.04 0.71 0.46 0.19 4 0.65 1.23 including 103.04 103.95 0.91 0.59 0.14 1 0.61 1.08 including 103.95 104.85 0.9 0.58 0.05 1 0.38 0.64 including 104.85 105.54 0.69 0.45 0.06 1 0.36 0.62 including 105.54 106.1 0.56 0.36 0.19 11 1.32 2.36 including 106.1 106.48 0.38 0.25 0.26 9 1.03 1.95 including 106.48 107.26 0.78 0.50 0.24 18 1.48 2.74 KMDD0178 114.00 114.42 0.42 0.27 7.26 4 0.66 8.31 KMDD0178 127.70 128.30 0.60 0.36 1.67 5 0.83 3.01 KMDD0178 133.50 134.72 1.22 0.73 2.72 6 0.28 3.23 KMDD0178 137.00 139.70 2.70 1.62 0.75 28 0.44 1.78 including 137 138 1 0.60 0.15 54 0.91 2.23 including 138 139.7 1.7 1.02 1.11 12 0.16 1.51 KMDD0178 144.20 151.00 6.80 4.09 16.44 51 0.70 18.16 K2 including 144.2 145.3 1.1 0.66 32.80 156 0.50 35.55 including 145.3 146 0.7 0.42 5.95 61 0.36 7.28 including 146 147.3 1.3 0.78 42.80 57 2.68 47.62 including 147.3 148.3 1 0.60 6.23 11 0.13 6.56 including 148.3 149 0.7 0.42 2.77 9 0.07 2.99 including 149 150 1 0.60 2.45 9 0.08 2.69 including 150 151 1 0.60 5.26 35 0.22 6.05 KMDD0180 57.60 63.18 5.58 3.69 5.31 5 0.55 6.22 K1 including 57.6 58.6 1 0.66 1.83 6 1.05 3.51 including 58.6 59.12 0.52 0.34 0.80 6 0.20 1.19 including 59.12 60.06 0.94 0.62 26.60 8 0.25 27.08 including 60.06 61.06 1 0.66 1.62 6 1.01 3.25 including 61.06 61.5 0.44 0.29 0.26 8 1.51 2.67 including 61.5 62.5 1 0.66 0.23 3 0.48 1.00 including 62.5 63.18 0.68 0.45 0.65 16 0.88 2.20 KMDD0180 70.71 73.47 2.76 1.83 4.24 3 0.13 4.49 Including 70.71 71 0.29 0.19 0.75 1 0.22 1.10 Including 71 71.7 0.7 0.46 0.93 1 0.14 1.16 Including 71.7 72.3 0.6 0.40 7.74 10 0.15 8.09 Including 72.3 72.66 0.36 0.24 6.86 2 0.05 6.96 Including 72.66 73.47 0.81 0.54 4.61 2 0.11 4.81 KMDD0180 78.35 87.90 9.55 6.32 6.34 26 0.80 7.89 KL/K2 including 78.35 79 0.65 0.43 1.93 15 0.31 2.59 including 79 79.9 0.9 0.60 4.25 27 0.25 4.98 including 79.9 80.41 0.51 0.34 15.20 94 0.23 16.74 including 80.41 81.4 0.99 0.65 6.06 39 0.10 6.71 including 81.4 82.2 0.8 0.53 5.31 43 0.75 7.00 including 82.2 83.1 0.9 0.60 5.30 29 0.70 6.74 including 83.1 83.54 0.44 0.29 7.04 3 0.13 7.27 including 83.54 84 0.46 0.30 56.90 12 0.25 57.44 including 84 85 1 0.66 1.19 25 2.36 5.12 including 85 86 1 0.66 0.25 23 2.43 4.26 including 86 87 1 0.66 0.22 5 0.69 1.33 including 87 87.9 0.9 0.60 1.91 7 0.17 2.25 KMDD0180 113.00 115.00 2.00 1.40 2.90 22 0.31 3.65 including 113 114 1 0.70 2.85 18 0.13 3.27 including 114 114.5 0.5 0.35 4.25 27 0.28 5.02 including 114.5 115 0.5 0.35 1.65 26 0.69 3.03 KMDD0180 124.73 125.73 1.00 0.70 0.62 15 0.43 1.47 KMDD0141 235.70 237.40 1.70 0.49 1.33 4 0.11 1.55 including 235.7 236.7 1 0.72 0.72 3 0.11 0.92 including 236.7 237.4 0.7 2.20 2.20 6 0.11 2.44 KMDD0141 242.50 256.00 13.50 3.92 3.31 3 0.12 3.54 K1 including 242.5 242.77 0.27 0.08 1.65 1 0.05 1.73 including 242.77 243.6 0.83 0.24 4.25 11 0.27 4.80 including 243.6 244.45 0.85 0.25 2.28 6 0.24 2.72 including 244.45 244.85 0.4 0.12 3.24 12 0.46 4.10 including 244.85 245.5 0.65 0.19 6.47 4 0.10 6.67 including 245.5 246 0.5 0.15 7.65 2 0.06 7.77 including 246 246.3 0.3 0.09 0.70 1 0.02 0.75 including 246.3 247 0.7 0.20 6.72 1 0.05 6.81 including 247 247.9 0.9 0.26 0.26 1 0.33 0.78 including 247.9 248.16 0.26 0.08 0.13 1 0.34 0.66 including 248.16 248.64 0.48 0.14 0.17 1 0.19 0.47 including 248.64 249.2 0.56 0.16 1.15 1 0.04 1.22 including 249.2 250 0.8 0.23 0.29 1 0.04 0.37 including 250 251 1 0.29 0.33 1 0.06 0.44 including 251 251.7 0.7 0.20 0.65 1 0.09 0.81 including 251.7 252.3 0.6 0.17 3.02 6 0.04 3.16 including 252.3 253 0.7 0.20 1.66 4 0.10 1.86 including 253 255 2 0.58 6.37 3 0.06 6.50 including 255 256 1 0.29 6.85 1 0.05 6.94 KMDD0141 262.70 264.00 1.30 0.38 1.76 1 0.19 2.05 Including 262.7 263.6 0.9 0.26 1.03 1 0.23 1.40 Including 263.6 264 0.4 0.12 3.39 1 0.08 3.53 KMDD0141 267.35 274.20 6.85 3.51 3.15 4 0.15 3.43 KL including 267.35 268 0.65 0.33 2.07 1 0.32 2.57 including 268 269 1 0.51 0.74 4 0.23 1.14 including 269 270 1 0.51 10.90 18 0.15 11.36 including 270 271 1 0.51 2.68 2 0.01 2.72 including 271 272 1 0.51 2.82 1 0.06 2.93 including 272 273 1 0.51 1.01 1 0.12 1.21 including 273 273.9 0.9 0.46 2.02 4 0.18 2.34 including 273.9 274.2 0.3 0.15 0.84 1 0.22 1.19 KMDD0141 395.13 398.43 3.30 1.51 0.39 2 0.20 0.73 including 395.13 395.46 0.33 0.15 1.04 1 0.11 1.21 including 395.46 396.43 0.97 0.44 0.47 2 0.15 0.72 including 396.43 396.7 0.27 0.12 0.73 1 0.04 0.80 including 396.7 397.63 0.93 0.43 0.07 2 0.23 0.45 including 397.63 398 0.37 0.17 0.35 2 0.03 0.42 including 398 398.26 0.26 0.12 0.06 1 0.01 0.09 including 398.26 398.43 0.17 0.08 0.56 14 1.44 2.95 KMDD0141 400.90 407.80 6.90 3.16 3.76 82 2.42 8.51 K2 including 400.9 401.45 0.55 0.25 1.48 33 0.84 3.18 including 401.45 402.1 0.65 0.30 0.81 6 0.07 1.00 including 402.1 402.9 0.8 0.37 2.35 11 0.07 2.60 including 402.9 403.9 1 0.46 1.84 13 0.14 2.22 including 403.9 404.94 1.04 0.48 1.14 7 0.07 1.33 including 404.94 405.8 0.86 0.39 5.54 160 6.13 16.95 including 405.8 406.53 0.73 0.33 4.95 322 10.17 24.60 including 406.53 407 0.47 0.22 19.80 175 3.19 26.90 including 407 407.5 0.5 0.23 3.93 110 3.17 10.18 including 407.5 407.8 0.3 0.14 0.23 20 0.46 1.19 KMDD0141 410.40 411.10 0.70 0.32 2.06 31 0.33 2.95 EKDD0004 400.00 403.35 3.35 1.11 0.38 3 0.18 0.70 K1 Including 400.00 401.00 1.00 0.33 1.15 2 0.06 1.26 Including 401.00 402.20 1.20 0.40 0.08 1 0.01 0.11 Including 402.20 403.00 0.80 0.27 0.05 1 0.01 0.08 Including 403.00 403.35 0.35 0.12 0.01 14 1.54 2.54 EKDD0004 413.75 419.10 5.35 2.63 1.20 4 0.11 1.41 KL Including 413.75 416.10 2.35 1.16 1.49 4 0.14 1.75 Including 416.10 417.90 1.80 0.89 1.36 4 0.09 1.55 Including 417.90 419.10 1.20 0.59 0.38 2 0.10 0.56 EKDD0004 423.80 435.00 11.20 4.13 0.26 2 0.28 0.71 K2 Including 423.80 424.80 1.00 0.33 0.14 1 0.20 0.45 Including 424.80 425.50 0.70 0.23 0.19 2 0.16 0.46 Including 425.50 426.85 1.35 0.45 0.17 1 0.34 0.70 Including 426.85 427.85 1.00 0.33 0.10 2 0.16 0.36 Including 427.85 428.80 0.95 0.32 0.97 3 0.68 2.04 Including 428.80 429.80 1.00 0.33 0.06 2 0.16 0.34 Including 431.00 432.00 1.00 0.33 0.30 4 0.27 0.77 Including 432.00 433.00 1.00 0.33 0.28 1 0.08 0.42 Including 433.00 433.85 0.85 0.28 0.15 2 0.11 0.34 Including 433.85 434.15 0.30 0.10 1.69 17 2.18 5.24 Including 434.15 434.80 0.65 0.22 0.17 2 0.13 0.39 Including 434.80 435.00 0.20 0.07 1.33 8 2.19 4.78 EKDD0004 451.30 455.90 4.60 1.53 0.79 3 0.85 2.14 K2HW Including 451.30 452.20 0.90 0.30 0.16 2 0.16 0.43 Including 452.20 453.20 1.00 0.33 0.35 2 0.16 0.63 Including 453.20 545.20 1.00 0.33 0.02 2 0.01 0.06 Including 454.20 455.40 1.20 0.40 0.05 1 0.05 0.13 Including 455.40 455.90 0.50 0.17 6.16 18 7.09 17.24 EKDD0005 452.10 455.30 3.20 2.26 0.61 6 1.28 2.64 K1 Including 452.10 453.00 0.90 0.64 0.10 2 0.28 0.56 Including 453.00 454.73 1.73 1.22 0.13 3 0.15 0.40 Including 454.73 455.30 0.57 0.40 2.85 20 6.30 12.74 EKDD0005 460.00 465.00 5.00 3.53 0.25 22 0.71 1.61 KL Including 460.00 461.00 1.00 0.71 0.30 20 0.78 1.75 Including 461.00 462.00 1.00 0.71 0.16 9 0.26 0.67 Including 462.00 462.70 0.70 0.49 0.23 9 0.10 0.50 Including 462.70 463.00 0.30 0.21 0.21 13 0.41 1.01 Including 463.00 464.00 1.00 0.71 0.42 45 1.61 3.45 Including 464.00 465.00 1.00 0.71 0.15 26 0.69 1.53 EKDD0005 512.00 515.50 3.50 2.47 0.22 15 2.69 4.53 K2 Including 512.00 513.00 1.00 0.71 0.21 24 0.34 1.04 Including 513.00 514.00 1.00 0.71 0.16 5 2.26 3.68 Including 514.00 514.80 0.80 0.56 0.11 4 2.45 3.91 Including 514.80 515.50 0.70 0.49 0.46 28 6.94 11.43 EKDD0005 524.50 527.60 3.10 2.19 0.76 26 0.92 2.50 K2HW Including 524.50 525.30 0.80 0.56 2.20 48 0.53 3.62 Including 525.30 525.70 0.40 0.28 0.11 3 0.37 0.71 Including 525.70 526.30 0.60 0.42 0.21 43 2.84 5.10 Including 526.30 526.60 0.30 0.21 0.13 1 0.08 0.27 Including 526.60 527.60 1.00 0.71 0.40 14 0.55 1.42 EKDD0006 258.20 263.27 5.07 3.53 3.42 6 0.77 4.68 K1 Including 258.20 258.53 0.33 0.23 0.58 7 3.49 6.01 Including 258.53 260.00 1.47 1.02 0.14 1 0.16 0.39 Including 260.00 261.20 1.20 0.84 0.12 2 0.66 1.16 Including 261.20 262.40 1.20 0.84 4.32 12 0.86 5.79 Including 262.40 263.06 0.66 0.46 0.92 13 0.85 2.38 Including 263.06 263.27 0.21 0.15 52.50 18 0.54 53.56 EKDD0006 275.15 278.55 3.40 2.37 0.40 3 0.38 1.02 K2 Including 275.15 275.40 0.25 0.17 1.36 11 2.19 4.85 Including 275.40 276.00 0.60 0.42 0.24 1 0.06 0.35 Including 276.00 277.24 1.24 0.86 0.21 1 0.17 0.48 Including 277.24 277.45 0.21 0.15 0.56 3 0.21 0.92 Including 277.45 277.75 0.30 0.21 0.48 1 0.22 0.82 Including 277.75 278.28 0.53 0.37 0.27 2 0.09 0.44 Including 278.28 278.55 0.27 0.19 0.73 8 1.32 2.86 EKDD0006 282.71 292.13 9.42 6.59 0.59 5 0.52 1.44 Including 282.71 283.25 0.54 0.38 1.04 7 0.46 1.83 Including 283.25 283.94 0.69 0.48 0.16 1 0.10 0.33 Including 283.94 284.96 1.02 0.71 0.12 1 0.11 0.29 Including 284.96 285.23 0.27 0.19 1.92 1 0.06 2.02 Including 285.23 287.00 1.77 1.24 0.21 1 0.09 0.35 EKDD0006 287.00 292.13 5.13 3.59 0.75 8 0.83 2.12 Including 287.00 287.35 0.35 0.25 0.15 6 1.25 2.13 Including 287.35 288.00 0.65 0.45 1.66 23 2.31 5.49 Including 288.00 289.00 1.00 0.70 0.18 2 0.32 0.69 Including 289.00 289.43 0.43 0.30 0.18 4 0.13 0.43 Including 289.43 289.70 0.27 0.19 4.73 36 1.22 7.06 Including 289.70 290.60 0.90 0.63 0.07 1 0.11 0.25 Including 290.60 291.80 1.20 0.84 0.13 4 0.32 0.67 Including 291.80 292.13 0.33 0.23 2.89 17 3.45 8.38 KMDD0182 118.65 129.98 11.33 4.55 4.29 2 0.89 5.67 K1 including 118.65 119.00 0.35 0.14 17.21 1 0.07 17.32 including 119.00 120.13 1.13 0.45 15.86 1 0.20 16.17 including 120.13 120.76 0.63 0.25 0.68 8 0.15 1.01 including 120.76 121.30 0.54 0.22 0.96 1 0.12 1.15 including 121.30 121.80 0.50 0.20 0.17 1 0.03 0.23 including 121.80 122.93 1.13 0.45 0.58 1 0.04 0.65 including 122.93 123.45 0.52 0.21 0.46 1 0.23 0.83 including 123.45 124.00 0.55 0.22 6.43 1 0.31 6.91 including 124.00 124.57 0.57 0.23 0.18 1 0.19 0.48 including 124.57 125.00 0.43 0.17 0.15 1 0.05 0.23 including 125.00 125.48 0.48 0.19 0.14 1 0.08 0.27 including 125.48 125.95 0.47 0.19 0.32 1 0.16 0.58 including 125.95 126.43 0.48 0.19 0.67 1 0.22 1.01 including 126.43 126.90 0.47 0.19 0.80 1 0.38 1.39 including 126.90 127.54 0.64 0.26 3.56 3 2.43 7.32 including 127.54 128.10 0.56 0.22 0.14 1 0.59 1.06 including 128.10 129.00 0.90 0.36 0.25 4 0.27 0.72 including 129.00 129.53 0.53 0.21 1.67 2 0.09 1.83 including 129.53 129.98 0.45 0.18 32.60 3 0.22 32.97 KMDD0182 131.80 134.32 2.52 1.01 1.53 2 0.21 1.89 including 131.80 132.20 0.40 0.16 2.45 1 0.06 2.55 including 132.20 132.80 0.60 0.24 0.08 1 0.12 0.28 including 132.80 133.77 0.97 0.39 0.14 2 0.39 0.76 including 133.77 134.32 0.55 0.22 4.91 6 0.11 5.16 KMDD0182 138.00 140.70 2.70 1.27 2.20 6 0.36 2.82 KL including 138.00 138.30 0.30 0.14 3.45 4 0.64 4.47 including 138.30 138.70 0.40 0.19 0.16 2 0.06 0.28 including 138.70 139.10 0.40 0.19 2.43 7 0.60 3.44 including 139.10 139.85 0.75 0.35 1.42 5 0.18 1.75 including 139.85 140.70 0.85 0.40 3.30 8 0.44 4.07 KMDD0182 148.18 151.90 3.72 1.75 1.37 3

0.28 1.84 KL including 148.18 149.12 0.94 0.44 2.47 6 0.25 2.93 including 149.12 150.10 0.98 0.46 0.16 1 0.21 0.50 including 150.10 151.04 0.94 0.44 0.40 1 0.13 0.61 including 151.04 151.90 0.86 0.40 2.61 3 0.56 3.50 KMDD0182 165.00 177.00 12.00 4.62 5.05 16 0.18 5.53 K2 including 165.00 165.48 0.48 0.18 2.38 2 0.20 2.71 including 165.48 166.40 0.92 0.35 0.25 1 0.04 0.33 including 166.40 166.92 0.52 0.20 26.79 7 0.17 27.13 including 166.92 167.67 0.75 0.29 19.90 4 0.22 20.28 including 167.67 168.48 0.81 0.31 10.24 3 0.17 10.54 including 168.48 169.24 0.76 0.29 1.32 5 0.08 1.51 including 169.24 169.90 0.66 0.25 0.31 2 0.03 0.39 including 169.90 170.77 0.87 0.33 1.10 13 0.16 1.51 including 170.77 171.45 0.68 0.26 0.75 8 0.11 1.02 including 171.45 172.06 0.61 0.23 0.84 20 0.35 1.63 including 172.06 172.70 0.64 0.25 1.65 17 0.19 2.16 including 172.70 173.30 0.60 0.23 4.82 55 0.19 5.81 including 173.30 173.87 0.57 0.22 7.78 54 0.24 8.83 including 173.87 174.70 0.83 0.32 1.45 17 0.11 1.84 including 174.70 175.50 0.80 0.31 9.34 31 0.53 10.54 including 175.50 177.00 1.50 0.58 1.22 24 0.17 1.79 KMDD0182 178.80 182.40 3.60 1.39 0.90 1

0.01 0.92 Including 178.80 179.71 0.91 0.35 1.56 1 0.01 1.58 Including 179.71 180.70 0.99 0.38 0.14 1 0.00 0.15 Including 180.70 181.66 0.96 0.37 0.04 1 0.02 0.08 Including 181.66 182.40 0.74 0.28 2.20 1 0.02 2.23 KMDD0143 400.00 402.00 2.00 0.92 5.09 24 4.16 11.77 K1 Including 400.00 400.75 0.75 0.35 0.89 8 1.97 4.01 Including 400.75 402.00 1.25 0.58 7.61 34 5.48 16.43 KMDD0143 445.30 448.08 2.78 0.83 3.48 13 0.51 4.43 Kl Including 445.30 447.00 1.70 0.51 0.55 8 0.26 1.04 Including 447.00 448.08 1.08 0.32 8.10 21 0.92 9.77 KMDD0143 453.00 460.40 7.40 3.54 23.72 26 1.71 26.67 K2 Including 453.00 454.00 1.00 0.48 4.89 27 0.58 6.12 Including 454.00 454.90 0.90 0.43 0.10 1 0.21 0.43 Including 454.90 455.64 0.74 0.35 1.56 2 0.38 2.17 Including 455.64 457.00 1.36 0.65 101.00 95 5.22 110.19 Including 457.00 457.65 0.65 0.31 0.33 4 0.45 1.07 Including 457.65 458.80 1.15 0.55 26.40 18 1.41 28.79 Including 458.80 459.40 0.60 0.29 0.41 4 0.52 1.25 Including 459.40 460.40 1.00 0.48 1.19 10 2.31 4.85 KMDD0143 472.00 476.30 4.30 2.06 1.61 54 2.16 5.61 K2HW Including 472.00 473.00 1.00 0.48 2.43 80 2.93 7.93 Including 473.00 474.00 1.00 0.48 1.05 69 2.54 5.81 Including 474.00 475.80 1.80 0.86 1.57 40 2.05 5.21 Including 475.80 476.30 0.50 0.24 1.26 22 0.27 1.95

(1) Gold Equivalent uses copper price of US$2.90/lb; silver price of US$16.5/oz and gold price of US$1,300/oz

Table 2 - Kainantu Gold Mine – Collar Locations for Kora Diamond Drilling

Hole_id Collar location Collar orientation EOH depth

(m) Lode Local north Local East mRL Dip Local

azimuth EKDD0004 59205.80 29990.30 1779.60 -69.9 226.3 513.1 Kora North KMDD0137 59041.96 29951.69 1194.69 -64.0 299.5 470.5 Kora North KMDD0176 58899.46 29868.56 1191.36 11.2 226.1 122.4 Kora North KMDD0139 58927.83 29935.28 1210.93 -48.0 217.7 429.75 Kora North KMDD0178 58900.66 29868.81 1189.70 -39.4 228.2 228.21 Kora North KMDD0180 58902.84 29868.61 1189.41 -50.7 290.2 164.4 Kora North KMDD0141 59041.79 29951.99 1194.65 -67.5 300.4 589.3 Kora North EKDD0005 58951.20 30075.60 1872.50 -41.8 223.1 549.3 Kora North EKDD0006 59205.60 29990.20 1779.80 -53.5 220.7 350.7 Kora North KMDD0182 58900.21 29868.84 1189.79 -38.5 221.5 221.3 Kora North KMDD0143 58927.89 29935.44 1210.77 -55.3 217.8 541.1 Kora North KMDD0143 58927.89 29935.44 1210.77 -55.3 217.8 541.1 Kora North

The mineral resource estimate (shown in Table 3 and Table 4) for the Kora, Kora North and Irumafimpa deposits is based on the technical report prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects (“NI 43-101”), and titled, “Independent Technical Report, Mineral Resources Estimate Update and Preliminary Economic Assessment of Kora North and Kora Gold Deposits, Kainantu Project, Papua New Guinea” with an effective date of September 30, 2018 (the “Technical Report”) prepared by Anthony Woodward BSc (Hons.), M.Sc., MAIG, Simon Tear BSc (Hons), EurGeol, PGeo IGI, EurGeol, Christopher Desoe BE (Min)(Hons), FAusIMM, RPEQ, MMICA, Lisa J. Park, BEng (Chem), GAICD, FAusIMM.

Table 3 - Kora North Mineral Resource Estimate

Global Mineral Resources Kora North Gold-Copper Mine - September 2018 Category Tonnes Gold Silver Copper AuEq Mt g/t Mozs g/t Mozs % Mlbs g/t Mozs Measured 0.15 18.7 0.09 8.9 0.04 0.5 1.6 19.6 0.09 Indicated 0.69 11.6 0.26 14.1 0.31 0.8 11.8 12.9 0.29 Total M & I 0.85 12.9 0.35 13.1 0.36 0.7 13.3 14.1 0.39 Inferred Total 1.92 10.7 0.66 13.3 0.82 0.7 29.5 11.9 0.74

M in table is millions.

Key Assumptions and Parameters – Kora North Deposit

Mineralization comprises two parallel, steeply west dipping, N-S striking quartz-sulphide vein systems, K1 & K2, within an encompassing dilatant structural zone hosted by phyllite. An additional structure, the Kora Link, has also been defined and provides a possible link between the two main vein systems.

Underground drilling consists of diamond core for a range of core sizes depending on length of hole and expected ground conditions. Sampling is sawn half core under geological control and generally ranges between 0.5m and 1m. Underground face sampling is completed for every fired round and is to industry standard.

QAQC data indicated no significant issues with the accuracy of the on-site analysis.

Core recovery of the mineral zone was initially 90%, this has improved to >95%. There is no relationship between core recovery and gold grade.

Geological logging is consistent and is based on a full set of logging codes covering lithology, alteration and mineralization.

The geological interpretation of the vein systems is represented as 3D wireframe solids snapped to a combination of diamond drillhole data and underground face sampling. Definition of the wireframes is based on identified gold mineralisation in drill core nominally at a 0.2g/t Au cut off in conjunction with geological control/sense and current mining widths.

Gold equivalent (AuEq) g/t was calculated using the formula Au g/t +(Cu% x 1.53) + Ag g/t x 0.0127. (No account of metal recoveries through the plant have been used in calculating the metal equivalent grade. However, production is currently achieving 93% metal recovery for both gold and copper and gold is currently providing 95% and copper 5% of the total revenue of the mine).

Gold price US$1,300/oz; silver US$16.5/oz; copper US$2.90/lb.

Table 4 – Irumafimpa and Kora/Eutompi Resource Estimates

Resource by Deposit and Category Deposit Resource

Category Tonnes Gold Silver Copper Gold

Equivalent Mt g/t Moz g/t Moz % Mlb g/t Moz Irumafimpa Indicated 0.56 12.8 0.23 9 0.16 0.28 37 13.4 0.24 Inferred 0.53 10.9 0.19 9 0.16 0.27 74 11.5 0.20 Kora/Eutompi Inferred 4.36 7.3 1.02 35 4.9 2.23 215 11.2 1.57 Total Indicated 0.56 12.8 0.23 9 0.16 0.3 4.0 13.4 0.24 Total Inferred 4.89 7.7 1.21 32 5.06 2.0 288 11.2 1.76

Notes:

M in table is millions.

Reported tonnage and grade figures are rounded from raw estimates to reflect the order of accuracy of the estimate. Minor variations may occur during the addition of rounded numbers. Gold equivalents are calculated as AuEq = Au g/t + Cu%*1.52+ Ag g/t*0.0141.

K92 Mine Geology Manager and Mine Exploration Manager, Mr. Andrew Kohler, PGeo, a qualified person under the meaning of NI 43-101, has reviewed and is responsible for the technical content of this news release.

About K92

K92 Mining Inc. is engaged in the production of gold, copper and silver from the Kora and Kora North deposits of the Kainantu Gold Mine in the Eastern Highlands province of Papua New Guinea, as well as exploration and development of mineral deposits in the immediate vicinity of the mine. The Company declared commercial production from Kainantu in February 2018 and has commenced an expansion of the mine. An updated Preliminary Economic Assessment on the property was published in January 2019. K92 is operated by a team of mining company professionals with extensive international mine-building and operational experience.

ON BEHALF OF THE COMPANY,

John Lewins, Chief Executive Officer and Director

For further information, please contact David Medilek at +1-604-687-7130.

NEITHER TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION:

This news release includes certain “forward-looking statements” under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. All statements that address future plans, activities, events, or developments that the Company believes, expects or anticipates will or may occur are forward-looking information, including statements regarding the realization of the preliminary economic analysis for the Kainantu Gold Mine, expectations of future cash flows, the ongoing plant expansion, potential expansion of resources and the generation of further drilling results which may or may not occur. Forward-looking statements and information contained herein are based on certain factors and assumptions regarding, among other things, the market price of the Company’s securities, metal prices, exchange rates, taxation, the estimation, timing and amount of future exploration and development, capital and operating costs, the availability of financing, the receipt of regulatory approvals, environmental risks, title disputes, failure of plant, equipment or processes to operate as anticipated, accidents, labour disputes, claims and limitations on insurance coverage, changes in government regulations and other risks of the mining industry, changes in national and local government regulation of mining operations, and regulations and other matters.. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.



Figure 1 - K1 Long Section

﻿https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/87134512-45c4-4907-86a7-5df50004b907

Figure 2 - K2 Long Section

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/62449e10-9ee3-4af2-8de7-15287cc000af