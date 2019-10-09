Sayona Mining Ltd: Annual Report to Shareholders

Brisbane, Australia - Sayona Mining Ltd. 's (ASX:SYA) (FRA:DML) (OTCMKTS:DMNXF) Authier Lithium Project (Authier) is a hard rock spodumene lithium deposit scheduled for development as an open cut mine initially producing a 6% Li2O spodumene concentrate, the source of high grade, low contaminant lithium carbonate.An updated JORC Ore Mineral Resource and Reserve statement, reported in September 2018, has identified a Total Resource of 20.94 million tonnes at 1.01% Li2O, and a Proved Reserve of 12.1 million tonnes at 1.00% Li2O.The key attraction of the project is its near-term development potential.The Company has completed a DFS which confirmed the project's potential to become a sustainable and profitable new lithium mine. This was undertaken on the basis of a daily production limit of 2,000 t, as per the previously planned regulatory pathway.However, the DFS is now being reviewed under a revised regulatory pathway, as announced in March 2019. The new proposed daily production limit of 2,600 t, a 30% increase on the previous limit, will position the project to pursue downstream processing opportunities.To view the Annual Report, please visit:https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/G9RLEW7W





About Sayona Mining Ltd:



Sayona Mining Ltd. (ASX:SYA) (OTCMKTS:DMNXF) is an Australian, ASX-listed (SYA) company focused on sourcing and developing the raw materials required to construct lithium-ion batteries for use in the rapidly growing new and green technology sectors. The Company has lithium projects in Quebec, Canada and in Western Australia.



