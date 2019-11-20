American Manganese Inc. Reports 99.977% Purity from Recycled Lithium-ion Battery Material

RecycLiCoTM Patented Process Continues Testing for Tier-One Lithium-ion Battery Companies

SURREY, November 20, 2019 - American Manganese Inc. (TSXV:AMY)(OTC:AMYZF)(FSE:2AM) ("AMY" or the "Company") is pleased to report on the successful recovery of high purity (99.977%) nickel-cobalt hydroxide from the NCA cathode scrap material received from the tier-one lithium-ion battery company referenced as Company A in the October 25, 2019 press release. These results follow the previously announced 99.98% purity results from recycled NCA cathode scrap material received from Company B. Laboratory studies were conducted by the Company's independent contractor, Kemetco Research.

"The almost identical purity test results are an indication that the RecycLiCoTM patented processes can remain consistent and repeatable on cathode scrap material sourced from different companies," said Norm Chow, President of Kemetco Research.

The next steps involve shipment of high purity recycled material back to the tier-one companies for analysis and confidential technical discussion regarding the recycling process. American Manganese's objective is to collaborate efforts with the tier-one companies to seamlessly integrate recycled material into the re-manufacturing of battery cathodes.

American Manganese believes the demand for recycling is immediate and lithium-ion battery manufacturers could benefit from integrating recycled cathode material in their manufacturing process because it would create use for their production scrap waste, reduce reliance for mined raw materials, and improve battery production costs. For reference, Benchmark Minerals Intelligence is tracking 102 battery Megafactories with the potential manufacturing capacity to provide battery power for 36 million electric vehicles. Also, the price of cobalt hydroxide, referenced in the following article, is calculated at a 19% premium over the value of cobalt metal.

"Our RecycLiCoTM patented process offers a robust and closed-circuit hydrometallurgical solution that does not use a conventional high-heat smelting process known as pyrometallurgy," said Larry Reaugh, President and CEO of American Manganese. "For example, the cost of the reagent consumption in our process is estimated to be less than 10% of the recoverable value in the cathode material."

American Manganese Inc. is a critical metals company focused on the recycling of lithium-ion batteries with the RecycLiCoTM Patented Process. The process provides high extraction of cathode metals, such as lithium, cobalt, nickel, manganese, and aluminum at battery-grade purity, with minimal processing steps. American Manganese Inc. aims to commercialize its breakthrough RecycLiCoTM Patented Process and become an industry leader in recycling cathode materials from spent lithium-ion batteries.

