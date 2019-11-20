Menü Artikel
Rockhaven Resources Ltd. Closes Private Placement

16:30 Uhr  |  Accesswire

VANCOUVER, November 20, 2019 - Rockhaven Resources Ltd. (TSXV:RK) ("Rockhaven") announces that it has closed its $500,000 non-brokered private placement with funds managed by Sprott Asset Management LP, as originally announced on November 6, 2019. The private placement consisted of the sale of 3,333,333 flow-through units at a price of $0.15 per unit, each unit consisting of one flow-through common share and one share purchase warrant, with each warrant entitling the holder to purchase one non-flow-through common share at a price of $0.20 until November 12, 2022.

All shares issued pursuant to this private placement, including any shares issued pursuant to the exercise of the share purchase warrants, are subject to a statutory hold period expiring on March 13, 2020.

About Rockhaven

Rockhaven Resources Ltd. is a mineral exploration company focused on growth through the advancement of its Klaza project. For additional information concerning Rockhaven or its Klaza project please visit Rockhaven's website at www.rockhavenresources.com.

Matthew Turner
President, CEO and Director
Rockhaven Resources Ltd.
T: (604) 687-2522
mturner@rockhavenresources.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Rockhaven Resources Ltd.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/567445/Rockhaven-Resources-Ltd-Closes-Private-Placement


