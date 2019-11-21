K92 Mining Announces Latest Drill Results From Kora, Including Multiple High-Grade Step-Out Intersections

Drill Hole KMDD0147A, stepping out ~100m to the South at 1100m EL, records one of the highest grade drill intersections at Kora to date at 13.00 m at 288.73 g/t Au, 104 g/t Ag and 0.77% Cu (291.34 g/t AuEq, 6.15 m true width).



Drill Hole KMDD0147, proximal to KMDD0147A, records multiple intersections including one of the highest grade drill intersections to date at Kora at 13.60 m at 107.55 g/t Au, 103 g/t Ag and 1.50% Cu (111.34 g/t AuEq, 6.44 m true width) plus 0.38 m at 8.21 g/t Au, 4 g/t Ag and 1.01% Cu (9.90 g/t AuEq, 0.18 m true width).

Our deepest Kora North drill hole to date, KMDD0145, records at K1 Vein 5.49 m at 11.71 g/t Au, 5 g/t Ag and 0.04% Cu (11.84 g/t AuEq, 1.51 m true width).

Surface hole EKDD0007A, ~200m up-dip of the Kora North resource records 4.04 m at 17.09 g/t Au, 15 g/t Ag and 1.22% Cu (19.15 g/t AuEq, 2.59 m true width).

KMDD0186 records 8.72 m at 167.12 g/t Au, 19 g/t Ag and 1.10% Cu (169.16 g/t AuEq, 4.19 m true width) plus 8.77 m at 8.09 g/t Au, 35 g/t Ag and 1.72% Cu (11.35 g/t AuEq, 4.05 m true width).

KMDD0184 records 12.60 m at 17.78 g/t Au, 19 g/t Ag and 0.25% Cu (18.43 g/t AuEq, 5.42 m true width).

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 21, 2019 -- K92 Mining Inc. (“K92” or the “Company”) (TSX-V: KNT; OTCQX: KNTNF) is pleased to announce results from the continuing diamond drilling of the Kora North Extension of the Kainantu gold mine in Papua New Guinea.

The results for the latest 10 diamond drill holes completed from both surface and underground into the Kora North deposit are summarized in Table 1 below. The results include multiple high-grade intersections, and in particular KMDD0147 & KMDD0147A, which are among our most southern holes at Kora North and among the highest grade intersections to date at the Kainantu Gold Mine. KMDD0147 recorded a K1 intersection stepping out ~100m to the south at ~1100m RL of 13.60 m at 107.55 g/t Au, 103 g/t Ag and 1.50% Cu (111.34 g/t gold equivalent (“AuEq”), 6.44 m true width). KMDD0147A, proximal to KMD0147, recorded a K1 intersection of 13.00 m at 288.73 g/t Au, 104 g/t Ag and 0.77% Cu (291.34 g/t AuEq, 6.15 m true width). As shown in our long sections (see Figure 1 and Figure 2), drilling to date has documented higher grades to the South.

Infill drilling continues to record high grades, with highlights including KMDD00186 recording a K1 intersection of 8.72 m at 167.12 g/t Au, 19 g/t Ag and 1.10% Cu (169.16 g/t AuEq, 4.19 m true width) and a K2 intersection of 8.77 m at 8.09 g/t Au, 35 g/t Ag and 1.72% Cu (11.35 g/t AuEq, 4.05 m true width), and KMDD00184 recording a K2 intersection of 12.60 m at 17.78 g/t Au, 19 g/t Ag and 0.25% Cu (18.43 g/t AuEq, 5.42 m true width).

Our drill results also continue to demonstrate the potential to extend known mineralization up-dip and to depth. KMDD0145, our deepest Kora North drill hole to date, recorded a K1 intersection of 5.49 m at 11.71 g/t Au, 5 g/t Ag and 0.04% Cu (11.84 g/t AuEq, 1.51 m true width) at ~850m elevation. The K1 intersection is ~50m below and ~400m along strike to the north from previously reported KMDD0143 of 2.00 m at 5.09 g/t Au, 24 g/t Ag and 4.16% Cu (11.77 g/t AuEq, 0.92 m true width). Surface hole EKDD0007A, located in a sparsely drilled area of “Kora Gap”, between the Kora / Eutompi resource and ~200m up-dip of the October 2018 Kora North resource recorded 4.04 m at 17.09 g/t Au, 15 g/t Ag and 1.22% Cu (19.15 g/t AuEq, 2.59 m true width) at ~1500m elevation.

The results show that the K1 and K2 vein systems, combined with those previously reported, have a vertical extent of over 1,000 metres from surface and still open at depth. Long sections of K1 and K2 showing the location of the latest drill holes are provided in Figures 1 and 2, respectively.

(Gold Equivalent (AuEq) is calculated using copper price of US$2.90/lb, silver price of US$16.5/oz and gold price of US$1,300/oz.)

John Lewins, K92 Chief Executive Officer and Director, stated, “The reported results continue to demonstrate the high-grade pedigree and continuity of the Kora/Kora North system. The results also highlight the high potential for the mineralization to extend to depth, up-dip of Kora North and along strike to the South. The reported results include two step-out holes to the South, KMDD0147 and KMDD0147A, which are among the highest grade intersections at Kainantu to date. KMDD0147 recorded a K1 intersection of 13.60 m at 107.55 g/t Au, 103 g/t Ag and 1.50% Cu (111.34 g/t AuEq, 6.44 m true width) and KMDD0147A, proximal to KMD0147, recorded a K1 intersection of 13.00 m at 288.73 g/t Au, 104 g/t Ag and 0.77% Cu (291.34 g/t AuEq, 6.15 m true width). Our infill drilling also continues to deliver high grades, with KMDD0186 recording a K1 Vein intersection of 8.72 m at 167.12 g/t Au, 19 g/t Ag and 1.10% Cu (169.16 g/t AuEq, 4.19 m true width).

KMDD0145, our deepest hole drilled to date, recorded a K1 intersection of 5.49 m at 11.71 g/t Au, 5 g/t Ag and 0.04% Cu (11.84 g/t AuEq, 1.51 m true width). This hole is particularly significant as it is more than 300 m below the current operating level, demonstrates a 1km mineralized vertical window at K1 and that the Kora/Kora North system remains open at depth. KMDD0145 also reported a K2 vein intersection, which was low grade, but is nevertheless important as it demonstrates that the structure remains robust to depth (1.9 m true width intersection) and other, previously reported, K2 deeper drilling is high grade. Our drill program plans to drill even deeper.

As we continue our development towards the southern boundary of our mining lease, we have recently established our most southerly drill cuddy. We have now commenced drilling from this cuddy and anticipate our first results from step out holes from this cuddy in the coming weeks. We are particularly excited about this, as Kora North drilling to date has recorded higher grades in both the K1 and K2 veins, along strike to the south.”

Table 1 - Kainantu Gold Mine – Significant Intercepts from Diamond Drilling

Hole_id From

(m) To (m) Interval

(m) True

width

(m) Gold

g/t Silver

g/t Copper

% Gold

equivalent1 Comment KMDD0184 92.6 93.6 1.00 0.38 3.76 1 0.01 3.79 KMDD0184 99.2 100.2 1.00 0.38 3.10 1 0.03 3.16 KMDD0184 104.8 112.95 8.15 3.56 3.36 1 0.31 3.88 K1 including 104.8 105.8 1.00 0.38 12.90 1 0.02 12.95 including 105.8 106.1 0.30 0.11 0.62 1 0.02 0.67 including 106.1 107.1 1.00 0.38 5.57 1 0.33 6.12 including 107.1 108.1 1.00 0.38 0.13 1 0.17 0.41 including 108.1 109.1 1.00 0.38 0.12 1 0.38 0.76 including 109.1 110.17 1.07 0.38 0.14 1 0.22 0.51 including 110.17 111.17 1.00 0.38 0.13 1 0.05 0.22 including 111.17 111.9 0.73 0.38 2.99 1 0.49 3.80 including 111.9 112.6 0.70 0.38 0.13 1 0.14 0.38 including 112.6 112.95 0.35 0.38 8.91 1 1.08 10.68 KMDD0184 119.05 121.7 2.65 1.08 0.73 2 3.29 6.12 KL Including 119.05 120.05 1.00 0.41 1.18 1 0.25 1.60 Including 120.05 120.7 0.65 0.27 0.74 5 2.32 4.59 Including 120.7 121.7 1.00 0.41 0.28 2 6.96 11.65 KMDD0184 126.1 138.7 12.60 5.42 17.78 19 0.25 18.43 K2 Including 126.1 127.1 1.00 0.43 6.09 1 0.18 6.40 Including 127.1 128.1 1.00 0.43 2.30 2 0.42 3.02 Including 128.1 128.7 0.60 0.26 0.19 1 0.06 0.30 Including 128.7 129.7 1.00 0.43 1.04 1 0.04 1.11 Including 129.7 130.7 1.00 0.43 0.66 1 0.16 0.93 Including 130.7 131.4 0.70 0.30 0.69 1 0.29 1.17 Including 131.4 132.4 1.00 0.43 6.57 1 0.14 6.81 Including 132.4 133.2 0.80 0.34 13.70 1 0.10 13.87 Including 133.2 134.2 1.00 0.43 59.80 86 0.99 62.54 Including 134.2 135.2 1.00 0.43 39.20 91 0.63 41.41 Including 135.2 136.2 1.00 0.43 1.07 1 0.07 1.20 Including 136.2 137.2 1.00 0.43 22.20 11 0.06 22.44 Including 137.2 137.82 0.62 0.27 12.40 1 0.03 12.47 Including 137.82 138.7 0.88 0.38 74.90 41 0.14 75.67 KMDD0184 149.4 149.7 0.30 0.13 1.55 20 0.28 2.27 KMDD0184 149.7 150.7 1.00 0.43 1.56 32 0.53 2.84 KMDD0184 150.7 151.4 0.70 0.30 1.26 19 0.36 2.10 KMDD0186 3 4 1.00 0.48 3.90 2 0.01 3.95 KMDD0186 18.9 19.9 1.00 0.48 1.91 1 0.00 1.93 KMDD0186 23.4 24.4 1.00 0.48 2.56 2 0.02 2.62 KMDD0186 74.6 83.32 8.72 4.19 167.12 19 1.10 169.16 K1 Including 74.6 75.6 1.00 0.48 1090.00 101 3.68 1097.32 Including 75.6 76.2 0.60 0.29 510.00 17 1.32 512.37 Including 76.2 77.2 1.00 0.48 35.20 15 3.95 41.83 Including 77.2 78.2 1.00 0.48 1.83 2 0.28 2.31 Including 78.2 78.6 0.40 0.19 1.41 47 0.50 2.84 Including 78.6 79.6 1.00 0.48 5.27 2 0.44 6.01 Including 79.6 80.34 0.74 0.36 8.46 1 0.04 8.54 Including 80.34 81.34 1.00 0.48 5.45 1 0.01 5.49 Including 81.34 81.9 0.56 0.27 1.73 1 0.01 1.76 Including 81.9 82.3 0.40 0.19 0.56 1 0.02 0.60 Including 82.3 83.32 1.02 0.49 5.41 17 0.15 5.88 KMDD0186 94.2 102.97 8.77 4.05 8.09 35 1.72 11.35 K2 Including 94.2 95.2 1.00 0.46 0.54 1 0.30 1.03 Including 95.2 96.2 1.00 0.46 4.36 41 5.49 13.84 Including 96.2 97.05 0.85 0.39 5.46 9 0.41 6.25 Including 97.05 97.93 0.88 0.41 66.80 49 8.14 80.70 Including 97.93 98.93 1.00 0.46 0.35 10 0.17 0.75 Including 98.93 99.97 1.04 0.48 0.93 21 0.11 1.39 Including 99.97 100.97 1.00 0.46 0.61 12 0.24 1.16 Including 100.97 101.97 1.00 0.46 0.56 42 0.64 2.15 Including 101.97 102.97 1.00 0.46 0.14 129 0.63 2.86 KMDD0186 103.85 104.85 1.00 0.46 1.56 20 0.31 2.32 KMDD0188 74 83.15 9.15 5.05 4.23 1.9 0.23 4.63 K1 including 74 74.7 0.70 0.39 11.34 3 0.45 12.11 including 74.7 76 1.30 0.72 0.31 2 0.24 0.73 including 76 77.5 1.50 0.83 0.42 2 0.30 0.93 including 77.5 79.1 1.60 0.88 5.39 2 0.24 5.81 including 79.1 80.6 1.50 0.83 6.72 1 0.05 6.82 including 80.6 81.44 0.84 0.46 0.20 1 0.01 0.22 including 81.44 82.17 0.73 0.40 6.46 2 0.04 6.56 including 82.17 83.15 0.98 0.54 6.26 3 0.52 7.14 KMDD0188 104.3 105.56 1.26 0.69 0.32 14 0.58 1.39 K2 KMDD0145 288 290.9 2.90 0.80 9.46 9 0.10 9.74 KMDD0145 362.76 368.25 5.49 1.51 11.71 5 0.04 11.84 K1 Including 362.76 364 1.24 0.34 39.60 14 0.08 39.91 Including 364 365.05 1.05 0.29 12.30 5 0.04 12.44 Including 365.05 366 0.95 0.26 0.48 1 0.01 0.51 Including 366 367 1.00 0.27 0.32 1 0.02 0.36 Including 367 368.25 1.25 0.34 1.20 2 0.03 1.27 KMDD0145 472 479 7.00 1.92 0.18 2 0.10 0.37 K2 including 472 473.39 1.39 0.38 0.19 4 0.22 0.57 including 473.39 474 0.61 0.17 0.06 3 0.27 0.51 including 474 475 1.00 0.27 0.03 1 0.01 0.06 including 475 476 1.00 0.27 0.08 2 0.01 0.11 including 476 477 1.00 0.27 0.12 1 0.01 0.14 including 477 478 1.00 0.27 0.17 3 0.08 0.34 including 478 479 1.00 0.27 0.59 3 0.15 0.85 KMDD0147 240.67 241.05 0.38 0.18 8.21 4 1.01 9.90 K1 KMDD0147 263.93 265 1.07 0.51 1.46 2 0.09 1.62 KMDD0147 267.5 281.1 13.60 6.44 107.55 103 1.50 111.34 K2 Including 267.5 268.55 1.05 0.50 0.45 4 0.78 1.77 Including 268.55 269.46 0.91 0.43 9.52 13 1.49 12.11 Including 269.46 270 0.54 0.26 0.14 1 0.10 0.32 Including 270 270.87 0.87 0.41 0.13 1 0.08 0.27 Including 270.87 271.7 0.83 0.39 16.30 6 0.72 17.56 Including 271.7 272 0.30 0.14 4.28 2 0.06 4.41 Including 272 273 1.00 0.47 13.20 40 2.23 17.36 Including 273 274 1.00 0.47 0.07 1 0.07 0.19 Including 274 275 1.00 0.47 0.10 3 0.14 0.37 Including 275 275.2 0.20 0.09 0.07 2 0.03 0.15 Including 275.2 276 0.80 0.38 1.95 125 7.27 15.43 Including 276 276.95 0.95 0.45 23.00 60 6.71 34.72 Including 276.95 277.6 0.65 0.31 0.57 60 0.51 2.19 Including 277.6 278.6 1.00 0.47 60.80 430 0.93 67.93 Including 278.6 279.1 0.50 0.24 2675.00 1350 2.64 2696.93 Including 279.1 280.1 1.00 0.47 0.44 11 0.31 1.09 Including 280.1 281.1 1.00 0.47 2.60 15 0.01 2.82 KMDD0147 284.1 285.1 1.00 0.47 2.21 1 0.01 2.23 KMDD0147A 265.4 278.4 13.00 6.15 288.73 104 0.77 291.34 K2 Including 265.4 266.2 0.80 0.38 5.27 3 0.36 5.90 Including 266.2 266.66 0.46 0.22 20.07 18 1.57 22.86 Including 266.66 267.66 1.00 0.47 0.10 3 0.06 0.24 Including 267.66 268.35 0.69 0.33 1.49 3 0.15 1.78 Including 268.35 269.2 0.85 0.40 57.22 14 1.21 59.38 Including 269.2 270.15 0.95 0.45 15.91 14 0.91 17.57 Including 270.15 271.15 1.00 0.47 0.32 3 0.03 0.40 Including 271.15 272.15 1.00 0.47 0.11 3 0.08 0.29 Including 272.15 272.45 0.30 0.14 0.10 4 0.09 0.30 Including 272.45 273.45 1.00 0.47 8.64 153 2.13 14.11 Including 273.45 274.45 1.00 0.47 143.80 373 2.45 152.66 Including 274.45 275.45 1.00 0.47 43.12 68 0.66 45.08 Including 275.45 276.4 0.95 0.45 3507.00 710 1.12 3518.10 Including 276.4 277.4 1.00 0.47 0.32 5 0.07 0.50 Including 277.4 278.4 1.00 0.47 147.20 36 0.38 148.29 KMDD0147A 280.4 281.4 1.00 0.47 4.38 2 0.01 4.42 EKDD0007A 421.66 425.7 4.04 2.59 17.09 15 1.22 19.15 K1 Including 421.66 422.1 0.44 0.28 0.92 1 0.34 1.46 Including 422.1 423.2 1.10 0.70 18.12 21 2.69 22.50 Including 423.2 423.5 0.30 0.19 2.61 5 0.59 3.58 Including 423.5 425 1.50 0.96 30.60 24 0.97 32.39 Including 425 425.7 0.70 0.45 2.89 2 0.26 3.31 EKDD0007A 443 445.72 2.72 1.74 0.17 3 0.55 1.05 K2 Including 443 444.24 1.24 0.79 0.09 1 0.15 0.34 Including 444.24 444.54 0.30 0.19 0.51 6 0.98 2.08 Including 444.54 445.3 0.76 0.49 0.23 6 1.21 2.15 Including 445.3 445.72 0.42 0.27 0.07 1 0.24 0.45 EKDD0008 326.6 334 7.40 2.37 1.69 7 0.55 2.62 K1 Including 326.6 327.67 1.07 0.34 1.85 13 1.24 3.90 Including 327.67 328.86 1.19 0.38 0.51 4 0.35 1.10 Including 328.86 329.27 0.41 0.13 0.12 1 0.07 0.25 Including 329.27 330.25 0.98 0.31 0.20 2 0.07 0.34 Including 330.25 331.55 1.30 0.42 3.18 13 0.80 4.57 Including 331.55 331.75 0.20 0.06 0.85 10 0.88 2.32 Including 331.75 332.2 0.45 0.14 1.06 6 0.31 1.61 Including 332.2 332.9 0.70 0.22 5.42 5 0.36 6.04 Including 332.9 334 1.10 0.35 1.02 4 0.54 1.89 EKDD0008 348.5 367.95 19.45 6.22 1.19 5 0.80 2.47 KL Including 348.5 348.8 0.30 0.10 0.92 5 0.53 1.80 Including 348.8 349 0.20 0.06 1.20 3 0.44 1.91 Including 349 350 1.00 0.32 0.96 4 0.62 1.95 Including 350 350.61 0.61 0.20 1.67 11 1.12 3.52 Including 350.61 350.85 0.24 0.08 2.35 8 0.86 3.76 Including 350.85 352.2 1.35 0.43 3.03 26 5.96 12.48 Including 352.2 353.8 1.60 0.51 1.00 8 0.94 2.53 Including 353.8 355 1.20 0.38 0.54 4 0.72 1.70 Including 355 355.7 0.70 0.22 0.41 1 0.44 1.09 Including 355.7 357 1.30 0.42 0.34 3 0.35 0.92 Including 357 357.6 0.60 0.19 1.22 9 1.38 3.45 Including 357.6 358.45 0.85 0.27 6.97 5 0.35 7.57 Including 358.45 358.8 0.35 0.11 5.60 8 0.86 7.02 Including 358.8 360 1.20 0.38 0.27 1 0.12 0.47 Including 360 361 1.00 0.32 0.26 1 0.08 0.40 Including 361 362.2 1.20 0.38 0.39 1 0.05 0.47 Including 362.2 362.55 0.35 0.11 0.59 2 0.13 0.82 Including 362.55 364.47 1.92 0.61 0.38 1 0.05 0.47 Including 364.47 365.2 0.73 0.23 1.57 4 0.44 2.29 Including 365.2 365.42 0.22 0.07 0.48 1 0.08 0.61 Including 365.42 365.8 0.38 0.12 0.56 1 0.04 0.64 Including 365.8 366.6 0.80 0.26 0.28 3 0.16 0.56 Including 366.6 366.9 0.30 0.10 0.46 2 0.51 1.27 Including 366.9 367.2 0.30 0.10 0.31 3 0.15 0.58 Including 367.2 367.95 0.75 0.24 0.58 1 0.01 0.60 EKDD0008 438.53 454.75 6.22 2.58 3.82 25 0.25 4.50 K2 Including 438.53 438.9 0.37 0.15 3.05 1 0.03 3.11 Including 438.9 439.23 0.33 0.14 3.35 1 0.14 3.58 Including 439.23 439.75 0.52 0.22 0.20 1 0.00 0.22 Including 439.75 441.1 1.35 0.56 0.65 11 0.42 1.43 Including 441.1 441.45 0.35 0.14 0.15 1 0.02 0.19 Including 441.45 442.17 0.72 0.30 0.54 31 0.08 1.06 Including 442.17 442.37 0.20 0.08 0.88 38 2.85 5.72 Including 442.37 444.4 2.03 0.84 0.25 3 0.03 0.33 Including 444.4 444.75 0.35 0.14 55.40 287 0.60 59.97 KMDD0190 182.18 188.7 6.52 5.69 4.58 9 0.37 5.25 K1 including 182.18 182.9 0.72 0.55 1.47 1 0.06 1.58 including 182.9 183.53 0.63 0.48 0.55 2 0.08 0.69 including 183.53 184.37 0.84 0.64 7.80 2 0.09 7.96 including 184.37 184.9 0.53 0.41 1.40 2 0.02 1.46 including 184.9 186.7 1.80 1.38 0.24 4 0.16 0.54 including 186.7 187.95 1.25 0.96 10.80 9 0.04 10.97 including 187.95 188.5 0.55 0.42 1.15 5 0.19 1.50 including 188.5 188.7 0.20 0.15 39.93 108 8.14 53.75 including 188.7 189.26 0.56 0.43 1.16 8 0.14 1.47 including 189.26 189.6 0.34 0.26 6.07 36 1.25 8.45 KMDD0190 255.44 258.1 2.66 2.04 0.25 4 1.04 1.90 including 255.44 257 1.56 1.20 0.19 4 1.06 1.87 including 257 258.1 1.10 0.84 0.34 5 1.00 1.93 KMDD0190 265 268 3.00 2.22 1.05 8 0.22 1.48 K2 including 265 266.18 1.18 0.87 0.16 5 0.19 0.52 including 266.18 267.43 1.25 0.93 2.31 13 0.27 2.88 including 267.43 268 0.57 0.42 0.13 2 0.16 0.39 EKDD0010 274 280.7 6.70 2.91 0.41 3 0.15 0.68 K1E Including 274 274.25 0.25 0.11 1.82 15 1.90 4.92 Including 274.25 274.62 0.37 0.16 0.14 1 0.01 0.18 Including 274.62 275.36 0.74 0.32 0.56 3 0.09 0.74 Including 275.36 276.1 0.74 0.32 0.47 2 0.03 0.54 Including 276.1 276.43 0.33 0.14 1.02 16 0.79 2.43 Including 276.43 277.17 0.74 0.32 0.18 1 0.01 0.20 Including 277.17 278 0.83 0.36 0.37 2 0.02 0.42 Including 278 279.9 1.90 0.83 0.31 1 0.03 0.36 Including 279.9 280.7 0.80 0.35 0.15 2 0.15 0.41 EKDD0010 282.45 289.76 7.31 3.18 0.31 2 0.40 0.95 K1W Including 282.45 282.78 0.33 0.14 0.60 8 0.95 2.15 Including 282.78 282.95 0.17 0.07 0.45 4 0.84 1.79 Including 282.95 283.86 0.91 0.40 0.15 1 0.27 0.57 Including 283.86 285 1.14 0.50 0.55 1 0.05 0.64 Including 285 286.17 1.17 0.51 0.20 1 0.17 0.47 Including 286.17 286.57 0.40 0.17 0.19 1 0.53 1.02 Including 286.57 286.81 0.24 0.10 0.35 3 1.00 1.92 Including 286.81 288 1.19 0.52 0.36 1 0.02 0.40 Including 288 289 1.00 0.44 0.11 1 0.04 0.19 Including 289 289.3 0.30 0.13 0.19 1 0.18 0.47 Including 289.3 289.76 0.46 0.20 0.53 7 3.08 5.33 EKDD0010 292.37 311 18.63 8.25 0.27 25 0.45 1.27 KL Including 292.37 293.2 0.83 0.37 0.11 1 0.25 0.51 Including 293.2 294.2 1.00 0.44 0.13 4 1.22 2.05 Including 294.2 294.6 0.40 0.18 0.09 2 0.23 0.47 Including 294.6 295.15 0.55 0.24 0.12 3 0.83 1.43 Including 295.15 296 0.85 0.38 0.06 1 0.05 0.15 Including 296 296.8 0.80 0.35 0.05 1 0.05 0.13 Including 296.8 297.3 0.50 0.22 0.09 1 0.02 0.14 Including 297.3 297.55 0.25 0.11 0.42 2 0.23 0.80 Including 297.55 298.1 0.55 0.24 0.69 3 0.35 1.26 Including 298.1 299 0.90 0.40 0.30 3 0.24 0.70 Including 299 299.35 0.35 0.16 0.21 1 0.23 0.58 Including 299.35 299.8 0.45 0.20 0.07 1 0.01 0.09 Including 299.8 300.3 0.50 0.22 0.06 1 0.01 0.09 Including 300.3 300.55 0.25 0.11 0.20 2 0.09 0.37 Including 300.55 302 1.45 0.64 0.19 2 0.23 0.57 Including 302 302.6 0.60 0.27 0.11 1 0.00 0.13 Including 302.6 303.38 0.78 0.35 0.05 1 0.07 0.18 Including 303.38 303.7 0.32 0.14 0.08 1 0.02 0.12 Including 303.7 305.2 1.50 0.66 0.11 2 0.44 0.80 Including 305.2 305.8 0.60 0.27 0.88 9 0.66 2.01 Including 305.8 306.18 0.38 0.17 0.95 17 2.65 5.22 Including 306.18 306.76 0.58 0.26 0.60 4 0.60 1.57 Including 306.76 308 1.24 0.55 0.29 3 0.30 0.79 Including 308 308.4 0.40 0.18 0.11 2 0.11 0.30 Including 308.4 310.1 1.70 0.75 0.83 13 1.26 2.92 Including 310.1 311 0.90 0.40 0.09 440 0.31 6.15 EKDD0010 315 322.3 7.30 3.29 3.23 12 0.61 4.31 K2 Including 315 316.18 1.18 0.53 0.18 2 0.18 0.48 Including 316.18 316.6 0.42 0.19 2.75 17 0.21 3.28 Including 316.6 316.8 0.20 0.09 1.87 3 0.15 2.13 Including 316.8 317.5 0.70 0.32 5.34 9 1.92 8.39 Including 317.5 317.75 0.25 0.11 1.47 6 0.85 2.85 Including 317.75 318.12 0.37 0.17 2.37 2 0.35 2.93 Including 318.12 318.62 0.50 0.23 0.82 2 0.27 1.26 Including 318.62 319.3 0.68 0.31 8.70 37 0.32 9.65 Including 319.3 319.8 0.50 0.23 6.61 14 0.71 7.87 Including 319.8 320.2 0.40 0.18 13.40 22 0.89 15.03 Including 320.2 321.1 0.90 0.41 1.28 14 0.24 1.82 Including 321.1 322.3 1.20 0.54 0.61 9 0.95 2.17

(1) Gold Equivalent uses copper price of US$2.90/lb; silver price of US$16.5/oz and gold price of US$1,300/oz

Table 2 - Kainantu Gold Mine – Collar Locations for Kora Diamond Drilling

Hole_id Collar location Collar orientation EOH depth

(m) Lode Local north Local East mRL Dip Local

azimuth KMDD0184 58900.18 29868.82 1189.83 -31.8 220.2 177.6 Kora North KMDD0186 58900.06 29868.68 1192.44 34.1 221.5 177.9 Kora North KMDD0188 58900.12 29868.64 1193.17 44.7 223.2 201.8 Kora North KMDD0145 59039.63 29954.47 1194.67 -72.9 264.2 709.3 Kora North KMDD0147 58927.21 29934.80 1211.29 -28.2 217.8 287.3 Kora North KMDD0147A 58927.21 29934.80 1211.29 -28.2 217.8 355.5 Kora North KMDD0190 59117.67 29990.56 1185.57 -46.4 252.6 346.8 Kora North EKDD0007A 58950.51 30077.34 1873.26 -61.0 280.5 500.4 Kora North EKDD0008 59201.98 29993.87 1779.91 -71.1 264.7 480.3 Kora North EKDD0010 59202.36 29993.52 1779.97 -68.2 271.4 413.9 Kora North

The mineral resource estimate (shown in Table 3 and Table 4) for the Kora, Kora North and Irumafimpa deposits is based on the technical report prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects (“NI 43-101”), and titled, “Independent Technical Report, Mineral Resources Estimate Update and Preliminary Economic Assessment of Kora North and Kora Gold Deposits, Kainantu Project, Papua New Guinea” with an effective date of September 30, 2018 (the “Technical Report”) prepared by Anthony Woodward BSc (Hons.), M.Sc., MAIG, Simon Tear BSc (Hons), EurGeol, PGeo IGI, EurGeol, Christopher Desoe BE (Min)(Hons), FAusIMM, RPEQ, MMICA, Lisa J. Park, BEng (Chem), GAICD, FAusIMM.

Table 3 - Kora North Mineral Resource Estimate

Global Mineral Resources Kora North Gold-Copper Mine - September 2018 Category Tonnes Gold Silver Copper AuEq Mt g/t Mozs g/t Mozs % Mlbs g/t Mozs Measured 0.15 18.7 0.09 8.9 0.04 0.5 1.6 19.6 0.09 Indicated 0.69 11.6 0.26 14.1 0.31 0.8 11.8 12.9 0.29 Total M & I 0.85 12.9 0.35 13.1 0.36 0.7 13.3 14.1 0.39 Inferred Total 1.92 10.7 0.66 13.3 0.82 0.7 29.5 11.9 0.74

M in table is millions.

Key Assumptions and Parameters – Kora North Deposit

Mineralization comprises two parallel, steeply west dipping, N-S striking quartz-sulphide vein systems, K1 & K2, within an encompassing dilatant structural zone hosted by phyllite. An additional structure, the Kora Link, has also been defined and provides a possible link between the two main vein systems.

Underground drilling consists of diamond core for a range of core sizes depending on length of hole and expected ground conditions. Sampling is sawn half core under geological control and generally ranges between 0.5m and 1m. Underground face sampling is completed for every fired round and is to industry standard.

QAQC data indicated no significant issues with the accuracy of the on-site analysis.

Core recovery of the mineral zone was initially 90%, this has improved to >95%. There is no relationship between core recovery and gold grade.

Geological logging is consistent and is based on a full set of logging codes covering lithology, alteration and mineralization.

The geological interpretation of the vein systems is represented as 3D wireframe solids snapped to a combination of diamond drillhole data and underground face sampling. Definition of the wireframes is based on identified gold mineralisation in drill core nominally at a 0.2g/t Au cut off in conjunction with geological control/sense and current mining widths.

Gold equivalent (AuEq) g/t was calculated using the formula Au g/t +(Cu% x 1.53) + Ag g/t x 0.0127. (No account of metal recoveries through the plant have been used in calculating the metal equivalent grade. However, production is currently achieving 93% metal recovery for both gold and copper and gold is currently providing 95% and copper 5% of the total revenue of the mine).

Gold price US$1,300/oz; silver US$16.5/oz; copper US$2.90/lb.

Table 4 – Irumafimpa and Kora/Eutompi Resource Estimates

Resource by Deposit and Category Deposit Resource

Category Tonnes Gold Silver Copper Gold

Equivalent Mt g/t Moz g/t Moz % Mlb g/t Moz Irumafimpa Indicated 0.56 12.8 0.23 9 0.16 0.28 37 13.4 0.24 Inferred 0.53 10.9 0.19 9 0.16 0.27 74 11.5 0.20 Kora/Eutompi Inferred 4.36 7.3 1.02 35 4.9 2.23 215 11.2 1.57 Total Indicated 0.56 12.8 0.23 9 0.16 0.3 4.0 13.4 0.24 Total Inferred 4.89 7.7 1.21 32 5.06 2.0 288 11.2 1.76

Notes:

M in table is millions.

Reported tonnage and grade figures are rounded from raw estimates to reflect the order of accuracy of the estimate. Minor variations may occur during the addition of rounded numbers. Gold equivalents are calculated as AuEq = Au g/t + Cu%*1.52+ Ag g/t*0.0141.

K92 Mine Geology Manager and Mine Exploration Manager, Mr. Andrew Kohler, PGeo, a qualified person under the meaning of NI 43-101, has reviewed and is responsible for the technical content of this news release.

About K92

K92 Mining Inc. is engaged in the production of gold, copper and silver from the Kora and Kora North deposits of the Kainantu Gold Mine in the Eastern Highlands province of Papua New Guinea, as well as exploration and development of mineral deposits in the immediate vicinity of the mine. The Company declared commercial production from Kainantu in February 2018 and has commenced an expansion of the mine. An updated Preliminary Economic Assessment on the property was published in January 2019. K92 is operated by a team of mining company professionals with extensive international mine-building and operational experience.

ON BEHALF OF THE COMPANY,

John Lewins, Chief Executive Officer and Director

For further information, please contact David Medilek at +1-604-687-7130.

www.k92mining.com

