San Marco Closes $448,000 Non-Brokered Unit Private Placement

Vancouver, November 21, 2019 - San Marco Resources Inc. (TSXV: SMN) ("San Marco" or the "Company") has completed the sale of 3,738,334 units at $0.12 per unit for gross proceeds of $448,600 under its non-brokered unit private placement announced September 26, 2019. Each unit was comprised of one share and one warrant to purchase one common share for three years at a price of $0.20 for the first two years and $0.25 for the third year. The Company paid 6% finders fees in cash ($12,096) or units (24,000) and 6% finder warrants (124,800), each finder warrant exercisable to purchase one share for $0.12 for one year, to Haywood Securities Inc., Canaccord Genuity Corp. and PI Financial Corp.

The shares issued and issuable on exercise of the warrants are subject to a restricted resale period until March 22, 2020.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities in the United States of America. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons (as defined in the U.S. Securities Act) unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws, or an exemption from such registration requirement is available.

About San Marco

San Marco is a Canadian mineral exploration company actively pursuing world class gold, silver, zinc and copper projects with a focus in mining friendly jurisdictions in both British Columbia, Canada and Mexico.

The Company's principal focus and asset is the recently optioned Buck Property in north-central British Columbia that has large tonnage gold-silver-zinc potential in a mining-friendly region that includes many former and current operating mines. In addition, the Company's portfolio includes the several prospective, early stage exploration properties in Mexico.

For further information, contact:



Robert Willis, P. Eng.

Executive Director



info@sanmarcocorp.com

